EA and Full Sail Continue Strategic Partnership Highlighting Real-World Education in Action

WINTER PARK, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EA and Full Sail University are proud to announce the return of the highly anticipated EA SPORTS Madden NFL 27 Championship Series (MCS) to the Full Sail University campus. Beginning in September, MCS 27 will broadcast live from the Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress culminating in EA's flagship championship event, Madden Bowl 27, set to take place for the first time on the university's campus at Full Sail Live in February 2027.

EA Brings Madden Bowl to Full Sail as Madden NFL 27 Championship Series Returns to Full Sail for 3rd Consecutive Year Post this EA Brings Madden Bowl to Full Sail University as Madden NFL 27 Championship Series Returns to the University’s Campus for Third Consecutive Year

Building on the success of the past two seasons, Full Sail has become a premier destination for competitive gaming's most celebrated events, bringing together the world's best Madden players, and passionate fans, while showcasing Full Sail's students and alumni esports production talent pipeline. Students within Full Sail's entertainment and media degree programs will once again participate in live event production, broadcast operations, and content creation. And one hundred Full Sail graduates will be hired into key production roles this season supporting the Madden Championship Series.

"We're delighted to partner with Full Sail University for the third year, further establishing Orlando as the home of Madden NFL esports," said Monica Dinsmore, Head of Esports at EA. "The technical capabilities of their facilities are unmatched, and this partnership also provides students with hands-on educational opportunities. Together, we're helping foster the next generation of talent while continuing to create unforgettable moments through our competition."

For the first time, talent from within the Full Sail University Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting will be hired to join EA's on-air talent at the live main broadcast desk for the duration of the season. Additional Sportscasting students will again participate in shout casting the B-Stream live broadcasts. EA will also continue its support of Full Sail students through scholarship contributions and expanded experiential learning opportunities.

"Hosting Madden Bowl 27 alongside the Madden NFL 27 Championship Series on our campus is a defining moment for our students, graduates, and our Full Sail University community at large," said John P. Saboor, Executive Director, Head of Partnerships at Full Sail University. "To again be selected as the home of one of esports' most prestigious championship series coupled with hosting their flagship championship event, speaks to the year over year growth and strength of our partnership with EA. We look forward to what this moment in time represents for our students and graduates to again work alongside one of the world's most successful brands to bring this celebration to life and learn the art of the possible through innovation and production excellence."

With a revamped format, this year's MCS introduces a 'two-track' qualification path, combining a new elite eight-player MCS Pro League with a series of Open Qualifiers that make earning a place at the Madden Bowl more accessible than ever.

The full MCS 27 calendar includes:

Pro League: Qualifier 22 August – 7 September 2026

Pro League: 15 September – 16 December 2026

Open Qualifier #1: 19 September – 6 October 2026

Open Qualifier #2: 10 October – 11 November 2026

Open Qualifier #3: 21 November – 15 December 2026

Last Chance Qualifier: 19 December 2026 – 10 January 2027

Madden Bowl: 9 –11 February 2027

As Full Sail's state-of-the-art campus once again transforms into the home of championship Madden competition fans can follow every moment of the MCS 27 circuit live via Twitch and YouTube. To remain updated on the latest news from the league follow the official channels on X and Instagram.

Review the MCS Official Rules and head to the Madden Championship website to register for competition and to discover more about the program.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its over 45-year history, including most recently being named a 2026 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 100,000 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2026, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ College Football, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Dragon Age, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Media Contact: Casey Tanous, [email protected] or 407-310-2497

SOURCE Full Sail University