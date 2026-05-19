Full Sail graduates earned the Grand Prize, the student team won the Cinemark Fan Favorite award, and a Music Production faculty member took home the Music Composition award

WINTER PARK, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University is honored to share it has swept this year's Coca-Cola® Refreshing Films program, capturing all three major honors in the nationally recognized filmmaking competition.

Full Sail University swept Coca-Cola Refreshing Films program capturing all 3 major honors in the filmmaking competition Post this Full Sail University Teams Sweep All Three Major Awards Across The Nationwide Coca-Cola Refreshing Films Program Competition

The graduate filmmaking team comprised of Full Sail University graduates Angel Quinapallo (Film 2023 and Entertainment Business 2024), as the Writer/Director, and Kylie Shouse (Film 2025), as the Producer on the project earned the program's top honor, the Grand Prize, judged by a Red Ribbon Panel of industry professionals, for their homage to the history of filmmaking titled "Behind the Screens."

In addition, the Full Sail student team comprised of Film students Brandon Bishop, as Writer/Director and Christina Almuina, as Producer was voted the Cinemark Fan Favorite Award winners for their film "What Makes Them Magic," which resonated with thousands of movie fans across the nation who voted on their favorite.

Completing the sweep, Full Sail's Music Production Bachelor of Science Lab Instructor, Kevin Kraus, received the Best Music Composition Award for his outstanding original scoring and composition featured in "Behind the Screens."

The Coca-Cola® Refreshing Films program partners with universities across the country to give emerging filmmakers hands-on experience creating branded content for theatrical audiences. Student and recent graduate teams developed original short films inspired by the Coca-Cola brand, with winning entries screened in Cinemark theaters nationwide.

Students and recent graduates submit scripts based around a theme, and this year the program received over 500 entries. Out of the three finalist films this year, Full Sail teams took two of the three spots. These accomplishments further solidify Full Sail University's reputation as an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media, film production, emerging technologies, and creative arts education.

"This remarkable achievement reflects the extraordinary talent, creativity, and collaborative spirit of our students, alumni, and faculty," said Full Sail University President, Garry Jones. "To be recognized across every major category in such a competitive national program is a testament to the strength of our film and music composition degree programs. Congratulations to all of our Full Sail winning teams for earning this tremendous honor."

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 45-year history including most recently being named a 2026 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review and featured in MovieMaker magazine's "30 Best Film Schools in the U.S. and Canada" list for 2025. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 100,000 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy®, and The Game Award honors.

About the Coca-Cola® Refreshing Films

The Coca-Cola Refreshing Films program is a platform at partnered schools for up-and-coming filmmakers to create content for the big screen. The goal of the program is to help all participating filmmakers further their careers and provide a real-world professional opportunity to work with a global brand. 2026 marks the program's 28th year. It's currently the longest running branded film program in the US. The program partners with over 65 schools, including top film schools, as well as lesser-known programs. Learn more at www.CocaColaRefreshingFilms.com and follow us on Instagram @CocaColaRefreshingFilms.

Media Contact:

Casey Tanous, Public Relations Director, [email protected], 407-310-2497

SOURCE Full Sail University