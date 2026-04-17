Full Sail University Alumni Named 2026 Grand Prize Winners of the Nationwide Coca-Cola Refreshing Films Competition

Full Sail grads Angel Quinapallo and Kylie Shouse win Grand Prize at this year's Coca-Cola Refreshing Films competition, a national program spotlighting emerging filmmakers

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University is proud to announce that graduates Angel Quinapallo (Film 2023 and Entertainment Business 2024) and Kylie Shouse (Film 2025), have been named the Grand Prize winners of the Coca-Cola Refreshing Films program, earning top honors in this year's nationwide competition. The Coca-Cola Refreshing Films program is an opportunity for students and recent graduates to create content for a global brand that will be experienced on the big screen.

Full Sail University Graduates Win Coca-Cola Refreshing Films Competition Post this Full Sail University Graduates Win Coca-Cola Refreshing Films Competition

"On behalf of Full Sail University, it is my great honor to extend our congratulations to our grads, Angel and Kylie, for being selected as the grand prize winners of this year's Coca-Cola Refreshing Films competition," said Full Sail University President, Garry Jones. "Your hard work, determination, and creative vision will be on display in theaters across the country, and we are so proud to celebrate this tremendous achievement with you."

Comprised of Full Sail graduates Angel Quinapallo, as the Writer/Director, and Kylie Shouse, as the Producer on the project, the graduate team's film titled "Behind the Screens" gives audiences a peek behind the curtain and celebrates the evolution of cinema through the lens of Americana, revealing an imagined hidden world where the history of film lives on bringing the magic of the movies to life. Filming took place in Full Sail's Studio V1, utilizing virtual production capabilities, with additional scenes shot at Cinemark Orlando and XD through the program's theater partnership.

In addition, the Coca-Cola Refreshing Films Programs has teamed up with Cinemark Theatres to create opportunities for movie fans across the nation to get involved through an initiative called the Cinemark Fan Favorite. Each of the Finalists' spots will be hosted on cokeurl.com/Cinemark for movie fans to watch and US residents over 18 years old are invited to vote daily from Monday, April 20 to Sunday, May 10 for their favorite branded spot. The Cinemark Fan Favorite winner will receive distribution in Cinemark Theatres across the country. Also, every vote entered provides voters with a chance to win instant rewards from Cinemark.

Full Sail will host on-campus screenings of both the graduate and student finalist team's films on May 2, offering student crews from both teams projects and the campus community an opportunity to experience the films on the big screen and connect with the creators behind them.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 45-year history including most recently being named a 2026 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review and featured in MovieMaker magazine's "30 Best Film Schools in the U.S. and Canada" list for 2025. Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 100,000 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy®, and The Game Award honors.

About the Coca-Cola® Refreshing Films

The Coca-Cola Refreshing Films program is a platform at partnered schools for up-and-coming filmmakers to create content for the big screen. The goal of the program is to help all participating filmmakers further their careers and provide a real-world professional opportunity to work with a global brand. 2026 marks the program's 28th year. It's currently the longest running branded film program in the US. The program partners with over 65 schools, including top film schools, as well as lesser-known programs. Learn more at www.CocaColaRefreshingFilms.com and follow us on Instagram @CocaColaRefreshingFilms.

Media Contact:

Casey Tanous, Public Relations Director, [email protected], 407-310-2497

SOURCE Full Sail University