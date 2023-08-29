EA COLLECTIVE NAMES NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, LUCY STRATTON

News provided by

EA Collective

29 Aug, 2023, 09:35 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based EA Collective, a group of creative agencies, announces today the promotion of Lucy Stratton to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Earlier this month, EAC announced its official transition to an Employee-Owned (ESOP) organization. As part of the transition, the founders; former CEO, Fergus Rooney and Managing Partner, Gabrielle Martinez will step back from day-to-day operations and assume board seats. 

EA Collective has appointed Lucy Stratton as Chief Executive Officer.
"Over the last 16 years, Lucy has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic thinking, and a relentless commitment to the company's growth and success." - Fergus Rooney, Founder.

In 2007 Lucy Stratton walked in the front door of Agency EA with her resume in hand. Fresh out of college with a degree in business and art, she had no connections at the company or prior experience, but was willing to sell herself to the bemused office manager at the front desk. Hired as a freelancer to help with events, Lucy quickly proved her mettle and climbed the ladder serving roles in account management and business development. In 2020, she assumed the role of Chief Development Officer and was challenged with generating revenue for a live event company through the pandemic, assisting with the launch of two new companies and restructuring to EA Collective. She helped to quickly bring Agency EA's event business back online culminating in the highest revenue year-to-date in 2022. She has made an indelible impact on EAC's business, doubling profit from 2016 to 2022 with a 75% increase in new business growth.

"We couldn't be more confident in Lucy's ability to take the company we've built into the future and continue to harness and cultivate its culture" - Founder, Gabrielle Martinez.

As Chief Executive Officer, Lucy will be responsible for guiding strategic direction, fostering innovation, and ensuring continuous delivery of the highest quality work across EA Collective and its divisions, Agency EA, Storyhorse and Studio Sage. Lucy's dynamic leadership style and collaborative approach will further strengthen the company's position as a best-in-class solution within the industry and allow the organization to thrive and achieve continued success.

About EA Collective:

EA Collective is a group of connection experts who create brand identities (Storyhorse), content (Studio Sage), and experiences (Agency EA) for the world's top brands, creators, and innovators. Based in Chicago, find EA Collective on LinkedIn.

