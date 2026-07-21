EA Home Design Wins 2026 National Best Kitchen Design Award, Its Fourth National Design Honor

Sterling, Virginia remodeling firm earns two 2026 national design awards for kitchen projects in Fairfax and Loudoun County.

STERLING, Va., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EA Home Design, a kitchen and bathroom remodeling company serving Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, D.C. area, has been named the winner of the 2026 Best Kitchen Design national award by Möbel. The firm also received a 2026 national Design Award from Crystal Cabinet Works, bringing its total to four national design awards and more than 28 industry honors overall.

Winner of the 2026 Crystal Cabinet Works Design Award: EA Home Design transformed this divided Chantilly, Virginia main floor into a bright open-concept kitchen by removing two load-bearing walls. The design pairs two-tone Crystal Cabinets - Alabaster perimeter with a Stained Alder Chocolate island - with MSI printed-quartz counters and backsplash. Photo: EA Home Design, eahomedesign.com Winner of the 2026 Möbel Best Kitchen Design national award: this open-concept Northern Virginia kitchen remodel by EA Home Design features a 33-foot recessed beam, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, Dekton Laos countertops and hood, and custom cabinetry with hidden outlets and interior-lit glass fronts. Photo: EA Home Design, eahomedesign.com

EA Home Design is a home remodeling company founded in 2009 and based in Sterling, Virginia, specializing in kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, basement renovation, interior design, and home additions throughout Fairfax County, Loudoun County, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. As of July 2026, the firm has completed more than 1,985 projects and holds a 4.9-star average rating across 484 verified customer reviews on Google, Houzz, Angi, and HomeAdvisor.

The 2026 honors recognize two of the firm's recent Northern Virginia kitchen transformations — the Meshksar kitchen and the Turkson kitchen — both full-scale remodels featuring custom cabinetry, oversized islands, and light-filled open layouts. Before-and-after photography of both projects is available in the firm's gallery at eahomedesign.com/gallery.

"Winning the 2026 Best Kitchen Design award is a recognition of the system we use on every single project — not just the ones that win trophies," said Ali Meshksar, founder of EA Home Design. "Our clients in Fairfax and Loudoun County trust us with the most important room in their home. This award belongs to them and to our in-house team, which has worked together for years without outsourcing a single trade."

Meshksar is the author of "Your Dream Kitchen Remodeling With No Regret," a consumer guide to planning a kitchen remodel without costly mistakes.

EA Home Design's national design awards to date:

2026 Möbel — Best Kitchen Design (national)

2026 Crystal Cabinet Works — Design Award (national)

2021 Waypoint Living Spaces — Best Bathroom Design (national)

2016 Waypoint Living Spaces — Best Kitchen Design (national)

The firm is a multi-year Best of Houzz winner and has been featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Reader's Digest.

About EA Home Design

EA Home Design is an award-winning kitchen and bathroom remodeling company founded in 2009 and headquartered at 44225 Mercure Circle #180, Sterling, VA 20166, whose team brings more than 25 years of remodeling experience. Licensed and insured in Virginia, the firm serves homeowners across Fairfax County, Loudoun County, Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. with kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, basement renovation, home additions, flooring, and interior design. Every project includes an in-home design consultation, a custom 3D design preview, and a one-year workmanship guarantee. Learn more at https://eahomedesign.com or call (703) 687-1818.

Media Contact

Ali Meshksar, Founder

EA Home Design

Phone: (703) 687-1818

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://eahomedesign.com

SOURCE EA Home Design