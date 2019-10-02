E.A. Sween Announces Product Recalls due to Possible Listeria Contamination

News provided by

E.A. Sween Company

Oct 02, 2019, 14:11 ET

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- E.A. Sween Company announced the recall of multiple products due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Continue Reading

Related Documents

View PDF

Tip Top Poultry, Inc., initiated a recall and is an ingredient provider to two of E.A. Sween's suppliers, The Suter Company, Inc. that provides chicken salad products and Baja Foods LLC that provides burritos, to the company. To date, we have not received any reported illnesses related to this organism.

Retailers have been instructed to remove affected products from store shelves and inventory immediately. Customer partners with questions are asked to call our Customer Service hotline at 1-800-328-8184 and select #6 for information and refund instructions.

Affected product could have been delivered in the Continental U.S., Hawaii and Guam through convenience stores and grocery and mass retail outlets. Consumers may return the affected product to the store where it was purchased for a full refund or exchange. If the product has been consumed, please call our Consumer Hotline, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CST at 1-800-328-8184 and select #5.

E.A. Sween is taking this action out of caution for the safety of our consumers.

E.A. Sween Company
16101 West 78th Street
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
1.866.787.8862
www.easween.com

Items in E.A. Sween Company Recall Include:

Item Name

Consumer
Lot Codes

Deli Express® Chicken Salad Wedge

1W9059

1W9070

1W9073

1W9080

1W9086

1W9091

1W9115

1W9121

1W9123

1W9136

1W9137

1W9143

1W9158

1W9171

1W9200

1W9206

1W9217

1W9227

1W9255

1P9262

1P9263

1P9269

1W9066

1W9072

1W9079

1W9107

1W9140

1W9161

1W9170

1W9192

1W9199

1W9213

1W9221

1W9262

1P9268

Deli Express® Tuna Salad Wedge on Wheat

1W9060

1W9067

1W9116

1W9137

1W9144

1W9165

1W9193

1W9200

1W9214

1W9095

1W9137

1W9144

1W9157

1W9158

1W9165

1W9193

1W9221

Deli Express® Egg Salad Wedge

1W9060

1W9067

1W9137

1W9140

1W9158

1W9165

1W9193

1W9060

1W9067

1W9073

1W9116

1W9140

1W9158

1W9165

1W9171

1W9193

1W9200

1W9255

1P9263

Market Sandwich® Dill Egg Salad

1G9157

1G9193

1G9256

1G9067

1G9087

1G9136

1G9151

1G9171

1G9179

1G9186

1G9193

1G9241

1G9256

1G9263

Market Sandwich® Ranch Chicken Salad

1G9059

1G9079

1G9087

1G9095

1G9102

1G9107

1G9123

1G9136

1G9143

1G9151

1G9154

1G9158

1G9165

1G9171

1G9179

1G9186

1G9192

1G9193

1G9204

1G9226

1G9059

1G9102

1G9157

1G9193

1G9256

Market Sandwich® Albacore Tuna Salad

1G9067

1G9074

1G9087

1G9095

1G9116

1G9136

1G9151

1G9157

1G9171

1G9186

1G9193

1G9263

Market Sandwich® Cranberry/Almond Chicken Salad Mega Wedge

1G9066

1G9092

1G9094

1G9115

1G9123

1G9140

1G9143

1G9162

1G9165

1G9179

1G9199

1G9224

1G9234

1G9256

1G9066

1G9073

1G9094

1G9158

1G9189

1G9241

1G9267

Market Sandwich® Everything Bagel

1S9099

1S9099

1S9252

1S9268

Market Sandwich® Smoked Ham & Cheese SUB

1S9081

1S9099

Market Sandwich® Ranch Chicken Salad Croissant

1S9067

1S9095

1S9120

1S9141

1S9159

1S9193

1S9248

1S9268

1S9084

1S9099

1S9120

1S9158

1S9161

1S9193

1S9252

1S9260

Market Sandwich® Southwest Chicken WRAP

1S9060

1S9081

1S9085

1S9094

1S9101

1S9115

1S9179

1S9186

1S9199

1S9220

1S9234

1S9239

1S9248

1S9256

1S9094

1S9101

1S9136

1S9221

1S9227

1S9248

1S9256

1S9263

Market Sandwich® Turkey Club WRAP

1S9060

1S9263

1S9060

1S9141

1S9179

1S9234

1S9263

Market Sandwich® Chicken Caesar WRAP

1S9060

1S9099

1S9115

1S9120

1S9141

1S9060

1S9120

1S9227

1S9256

Market Sandwich® Artisan Style White Chicken Salad

1U9071

1U9080

1U9087

2WW9095

2WW9116

2WW9122

1U9136

1U9137

1U9151

1U9179

1U9193

1U9200

1U9214

1U9226

1U9228

1U9249

1U9260

1U9269

1U9071

1U9080

1U9087

2WW9094

2WW9095

2WW9116

2WW9122

2WW9143

2WW9144

2WW9151

2WW9155

2WW9157

2WW9163

2WW9164

2WW9178

2WW9179

2WW9184

2WW9186

2WW9214

2WW9219

2WW9220

2WW9227

2WW9234

2WW9248

2WW9253

2WW9254

2WW9260

2WW9261

2WW9266

2WW9268

Market Artisan® Albacore Tuna Salad on Wheat

1U9080

1U9087

1U9137

1U9087

1U9137

1U9200

San Luis® Chicken, Rice & Cheese 8 OZ BURRITO

B917623656

San Luis® Chicken, Rice & Cheese 8 OZ BURRITO Paper Wrap

B921213673

Archer Farms Tarragon Wrap 6CT

1S9157

1G9159

1G9228

1G9234

1G9242

1G9249

Archer Farms Chicken Caesar Wrap

1S9136

1S9186

Archer Farms Cranberry Almond Chicken Flat

1U9081

1U9101

1U9144

1U9150

1U9158

1U9179

1U9193

1U9214

1U9221

1U9227

1U9234

1U9255

Archer Farms Turkey Havarti Flat

2WW9151

2WW9186

2WW9234

Good to Go Turkey Club Wrap

1S9136

Good to Go Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad Mega

1G9066

1G9094

1G9137

1G9179

1G9189

Good to Go Chicken Salad

1G9067

1G9074

1G9081

1G9087

1G9116

1G9123

1G9128

1G9142

1G9143

1G9157

1G9165

1G9256

1G9263

Good to Go Tuna Salad

1G9067

1G9116

1G9151

1G9171

1G9193

1G9263

Good to Go Chicken Caesar Wrap

1S9060

1S9234

1S9256

Kum & Go Chicken Salad Wedge

1W9072

1W9080

1W9093

1W9136

1W9161

1W9171

1W9206

Contact
Melissa Hanson
E.A. Sween Company
952-949-1478

SOURCE E.A. Sween Company

Related Links

https://easween.com

You just read:

E.A. Sween Announces Product Recalls due to Possible Listeria Contamination

News provided by

E.A. Sween Company

Oct 02, 2019, 14:11 ET