E.A. Sween Announces Product Recalls due to Possible Listeria Contamination
Oct 02, 2019, 14:11 ET
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- E.A. Sween Company announced the recall of multiple products due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Tip Top Poultry, Inc., initiated a recall and is an ingredient provider to two of E.A. Sween's suppliers, The Suter Company, Inc. that provides chicken salad products and Baja Foods LLC that provides burritos, to the company. To date, we have not received any reported illnesses related to this organism.
Retailers have been instructed to remove affected products from store shelves and inventory immediately. Customer partners with questions are asked to call our Customer Service hotline at 1-800-328-8184 and select #6 for information and refund instructions.
Affected product could have been delivered in the Continental U.S., Hawaii and Guam through convenience stores and grocery and mass retail outlets. Consumers may return the affected product to the store where it was purchased for a full refund or exchange. If the product has been consumed, please call our Consumer Hotline, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CST at 1-800-328-8184 and select #5.
E.A. Sween is taking this action out of caution for the safety of our consumers.
E.A. Sween Company
16101 West 78th Street
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
1.866.787.8862
www.easween.com
Items in E.A. Sween Company Recall Include:
|
Item Name
|
Consumer
|
Deli Express® Chicken Salad Wedge
|
1W9059
1W9070
1W9073
1W9080
1W9086
1W9091
1W9115
1W9121
1W9123
1W9136
1W9137
1W9143
1W9158
1W9171
1W9200
1W9206
1W9217
1W9227
1W9255
1P9262
1P9263
1P9269
1W9066
1W9072
1W9079
1W9107
1W9140
1W9161
1W9170
1W9192
1W9199
1W9213
1W9221
1W9262
1P9268
|
Deli Express® Tuna Salad Wedge on Wheat
|
1W9060
1W9067
1W9116
1W9137
1W9144
1W9165
1W9193
1W9200
1W9214
1W9095
1W9137
1W9144
1W9157
1W9158
1W9165
1W9193
1W9221
|
Deli Express® Egg Salad Wedge
|
1W9060
1W9067
1W9137
1W9140
1W9158
1W9165
1W9193
1W9060
1W9067
1W9073
1W9116
1W9140
1W9158
1W9165
1W9171
1W9193
1W9200
1W9255
1P9263
|
Market Sandwich® Dill Egg Salad
|
1G9157
1G9193
1G9256
1G9067
1G9087
1G9136
1G9151
1G9171
1G9179
1G9186
1G9193
1G9241
1G9256
1G9263
|
Market Sandwich® Ranch Chicken Salad
|
1G9059
1G9079
1G9087
1G9095
1G9102
1G9107
1G9123
1G9136
1G9143
1G9151
1G9154
1G9158
1G9165
1G9171
1G9179
1G9186
1G9192
1G9193
1G9204
1G9226
1G9059
1G9102
1G9157
1G9193
1G9256
|
Market Sandwich® Albacore Tuna Salad
|
1G9067
1G9074
1G9087
1G9095
1G9116
1G9136
1G9151
1G9157
1G9171
1G9186
1G9193
1G9263
|
Market Sandwich® Cranberry/Almond Chicken Salad Mega Wedge
|
1G9066
1G9092
1G9094
1G9115
1G9123
1G9140
1G9143
1G9162
1G9165
1G9179
1G9199
1G9224
1G9234
1G9256
1G9066
1G9073
1G9094
1G9158
1G9189
1G9241
1G9267
|
Market Sandwich® Everything Bagel
|
1S9099
1S9099
1S9252
1S9268
|
Market Sandwich® Smoked Ham & Cheese SUB
|
1S9081
1S9099
|
Market Sandwich® Ranch Chicken Salad Croissant
|
1S9067
1S9095
1S9120
1S9141
1S9159
1S9193
1S9248
1S9268
1S9084
1S9099
1S9120
1S9158
1S9161
1S9193
1S9252
1S9260
|
Market Sandwich® Southwest Chicken WRAP
|
1S9060
1S9081
1S9085
1S9094
1S9101
1S9115
1S9179
1S9186
1S9199
1S9220
1S9234
1S9239
1S9248
1S9256
1S9094
1S9101
1S9136
1S9221
1S9227
1S9248
1S9256
1S9263
|
Market Sandwich® Turkey Club WRAP
|
1S9060
1S9263
1S9060
1S9141
1S9179
1S9234
1S9263
|
Market Sandwich® Chicken Caesar WRAP
|
1S9060
1S9099
1S9115
1S9120
1S9141
1S9060
1S9120
1S9227
1S9256
|
Market Sandwich® Artisan Style White Chicken Salad
|
1U9071
1U9080
1U9087
2WW9095
2WW9116
2WW9122
1U9136
1U9137
1U9151
1U9179
1U9193
1U9200
1U9214
1U9226
1U9228
1U9249
1U9260
1U9269
1U9071
1U9080
1U9087
2WW9094
2WW9095
2WW9116
2WW9122
2WW9143
2WW9144
2WW9151
2WW9155
2WW9157
2WW9163
2WW9164
2WW9178
2WW9179
2WW9184
2WW9186
2WW9214
2WW9219
2WW9220
2WW9227
2WW9234
2WW9248
2WW9253
2WW9254
2WW9260
2WW9261
2WW9266
2WW9268
|
Market Artisan® Albacore Tuna Salad on Wheat
|
1U9080
1U9087
1U9137
1U9087
1U9137
1U9200
|
San Luis® Chicken, Rice & Cheese 8 OZ BURRITO
|
B917623656
|
San Luis® Chicken, Rice & Cheese 8 OZ BURRITO Paper Wrap
|
B921213673
|
Archer Farms Tarragon Wrap 6CT
|
1S9157
1G9159
1G9228
1G9234
1G9242
1G9249
|
Archer Farms Chicken Caesar Wrap
|
1S9136
1S9186
|
Archer Farms Cranberry Almond Chicken Flat
|
1U9081
1U9101
1U9144
1U9150
1U9158
1U9179
1U9193
1U9214
1U9221
1U9227
1U9234
1U9255
|
Archer Farms Turkey Havarti Flat
|
2WW9151
2WW9186
2WW9234
|
Good to Go Turkey Club Wrap
|
1S9136
|
Good to Go Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad Mega
|
1G9066
1G9094
1G9137
1G9179
1G9189
|
Good to Go Chicken Salad
|
1G9067
1G9074
1G9081
1G9087
1G9116
1G9123
1G9128
1G9142
1G9143
1G9157
1G9165
1G9256
1G9263
|
Good to Go Tuna Salad
|
1G9067
1G9116
1G9151
1G9171
1G9193
1G9263
|
Good to Go Chicken Caesar Wrap
|
1S9060
1S9234
1S9256
|
Kum & Go Chicken Salad Wedge
|
1W9072
1W9080
1W9093
1W9136
1W9161
1W9171
1W9206
Contact
Melissa Hanson
E.A. Sween Company
952-949-1478
SOURCE E.A. Sween Company
