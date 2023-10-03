EAACI International Severe Asthma Forum (ISAF) Hybrid 2023: Advancing Severe Asthma Care

ZURICH, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Organising Committee of the EAACI International Severe Asthma Forum (ISAF) is pleased to announce the upcoming ISAF Hybrid 2023 event, scheduled to take place in the historic city of Rome from October 05 to October 07, 2023. This event will unite global experts and emerging professionals to address the challenges of severe asthma and enhance patient care.

Continue Reading
During ISAF Hybrid 2023, EAACI will focus on discussing a multidisciplinary perspective for Severe Asthma treatment to improve patient care.
ISAF logo
ISAF logo

"This event is a unique opportunity for professionals in the field of severe asthma to come together, share insights, and collectively work towards better outcomes for patients," stated the VP Congresses of EAACI. "We believe that by combining our diverse knowledge and expertise, we can significantly impact on the treatment and management of severe asthma."

Through cutting-edge research, interactive sessions, and meaningful collaborations, ISAF 2023 aspires to advance the severe asthma field and enhance the well-being of those affected by this condition.

  • Diverse Expertise: ISAF Hybrid 2023 will bring together scientists, doctors, and opinion leaders, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange.
  • Hybrid Experience: Delegates can participate in person or digitally, promoting worldwide engagement and interaction.
  • Patient-Centric Focus: Patient care is a central theme, emphasizing the event's commitment to improving the lives of severe asthma patients.
  • Cutting-Edge Insights: ISAF 2023 will feature plenary talks, workshops, and sessions highlighting the latest severe asthma research and clinical advancements.

The Organising Committee of ISAF Hybrid 2023 is excited to welcome participants to this exceptional scientific event and looks forward to productive discussions and collaborations that will shape the future of severe asthma management. Whether attending in person or virtually, ISAF 2023 promises to be an enriching and engaging experience for all.

Visit https://eaaci.org/events_meetings/isaf-2023/ for registration and program details.

About EAACI

The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is the leading professional organization in the field of allergy and clinical immunology. EAACI strives to promote excellence in clinical care, research, education, and training in the field of allergy and clinical immunology. For more information about EAACI, please visit https://eaaci.org/ 

