'Each of these students has earned this awesome accolade.' BASIS Celebrates Class of 2024 National Merit® Scholarship Program Honorees

BASIS Ed

29 Sep, 2023, 19:05 ET

220 BASIS Charter School students earned the prestigious honors. BASIS is celebrating each of them.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to share that more than 200 students from 13 BASIS Charter School campuses have received recognition from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC). 

Class of '24 BASIS Scottsdale students who are National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalists.
The National Merit® Scholarship Program is an annual academic competition that rewards high school students who show exceptional academic ability. Each year, more than 1.3 million students from 21,000 high schools enter the program. From this pool, some 50,000 students receive recognition from the NMSC—approximately 34,000 students are recognized as Commended Students, while approximately 16,000 students are recognized as Semifinalists and continue to compete for a variety of merit-based scholarships. 

To enter the National Merit Scholarship Program, students are required to take the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®). This test, which is structured similarly to the SAT®, is designed to measure students' reading, writing, and math skills. Only the highest scorers are recognized by the NMSC!  

"We have a ridiculously lengthy list of students this year," said BASIS Educational Ventures CEO Peter Bezanson. "We are proud of each of these bright young people. Each of these students has earned this awesome accolade with a lot of hard work. We can't wait to see what the future holds for them!" 

BASIS' 220 National Merit Scholarship Program honorees make up nearly one-third of the network's seniors. Overall, the Class of 2024 has 106 National Merit Commended Students and 114 National Merit Semifinalists. A total of 33% of our eligible seniors were recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, including 17% named as National Merit Semifinalists.

BASIS Charter Schools 2024 National Merit Commended Students

Congratulations to our 106 students who are National Merit Commended Students! Each year, students who earn exceptional scores on the PSAT/NMSQT are recognized as Commended Students. Although Commended Students do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, some of these students may qualify for special scholarships offered by the NMSC's sponsors. 

BASIS Ahwatukee  

  • Justin J. 
  • Marc K. 
  • Anagh M. 

BASIS Chandler  

  • Clarence C. 
  • Anushka D. 
  • Aashika D. 
  • Shreya G. 
  • Harshitha H. 
  • Ruixi H. 
  • Aaroosh K. 
  • Ashley K. 
  • Vanessa K. 
  • Sudhigna L. 
  • Kanad M. 
  • Sushil N.  
  • Sara N.  
  • Isaac O. 
  • Ami P. 
  • Pranjal P. 
  • Bowen S. 
  • Gopikisor S. 
  • Galen S. 
  • Nathan T. 
  • Anvita V. 

BASIS Flagstaff 

  • Delaney F. 
  • Sedona O. 
  • Imola S. 

BASIS Goodyear 

  • Rebecca F. 
  • Darrick L. 

BASIS Mesa 

  • Samantha L. 
  • Marley M. 
  • Connor O. 
  • Valeria R. 
  • Brighton W. 
  • Amelia W. 

BASIS Oro Valley  

  • Andrew B. 
  • Annabel C. 
  • Justin F. 
  • Leo F. 
  • Jonathan N. 
  • Grace S. 

BASIS Peoria 

  • Swarit K. 
  • Aryana M. 
  • Aashin N. 
  • Amaan S 
  • Caramel W. 

BASIS Phoenix  

  • Aymen B. 
  • Surya E. 
  • Yajat G. 
  • Sinchana K. 
  • Jadyn K. 
  • Jenna K. 
  • Lea Q. 
  • Neel V. 

BASIS Prescott 

  • Payton B. 
  • Nathan S. 

BASIS San Antonio Shavano 

  • Skylar B. 
  • Steven C. 
  • Joshua H. 
  • Noah K. 
  • Clarisa M. 
  • Tiziano P. 
  • Gohith R. 
  • Riley S.  
  • Anona T.  

BASIS Scottsdale  

  • Farah B. 
  • Ram B. 
  • Georgia B. 
  • Rishi D. 
  • Lauryn H. 
  • Rithvik J. 
  • Neha K. 
  • Harini K. 
  • Adi K. 
  • Sujay K. 
  • Ethan K. 
  • Bhavya M. 
  • Shreyank M. 
  • Hetal N. 
  • Tiger N. 
  • Sruti P. 
  • Abhinav R. 
  • Zubin S. 
  • Roma S. 
  • Blake T. 
  • Kevin W. 
  • Benjamin Z. 

BASIS Tucson North 

  • Sydney A. 
  • Ibrahim B. 
  • Lydia B. 
  • Gabriel B. 
  • Sahasraksi D. 
  • Juliette D. 
  • Hannah F. 
  • Priti K. 
  • Derek K. 
  • David L. 
  • Marco T.  
  • Sophia T. 

BASIS Washington, D.C. 

  • Atalia B. 
  • Gabe C. 
  • Xavier F. 
  • Alexis G. 
  • Ellen L. 
  • Brendan M. 
  • Dev V. 

BASIS Charter Schools 2024 National Merit Semifinalists

This year, the BASIS Charter School network has 114 National Merit Semifinalists. Being named as a Semifinalist is quite the honor, as National Merit Semifinalists represent less than 1% of U.S. high school students! These talented students will go on to compete for a variety of National Merit Scholarships, which will be awarded in Spring 2024. 

Congratulations to all our hardworking Semifinalists! We wish them the best of luck as they advance forward in the competition. 

BASIS Ahwatukee  

  • Raymond C. 
  • Safiya T. 
  • Abhinav S. 
  • Rahma M. 
  • Ryan T. 

BASIS Chandler  

  • Daniyal A. 
  • Harshil A. 
  • Vivian C. 
  • Ojas C. 
  • Alex C. 
  • Arjun C. 
  • Vayun C. 
  • Miles D. 
  • Parinitha G. 
  • Shashank G. 
  • Nathan H. 
  • Ian H. 
  • Zaheen J. 
  • Ritwik J. 
  • Keshav J. 
  • Samantha L. 
  • Lillian L. 
  • Abigail L. 
  • Liza L. 
  • Aaroh M. 
  • Kaden M. 
  • Prisha M. 
  • Vincent N. 
  • Ruhi P. 
  • Purvit P. 
  • Sarina R. 
  • Achinta S. 
  • Sandeep S. 
  • Arya T. 
  • Ethan Z. 

BASIS Flagstaff 

  • Edward W. 

BASIS Goodyear 

  • Dallas D. 

BASIS Mesa 

  • Dylan B. 
  • Elizabeth G. 
  • Ximo L. 
  • Sophia S. 
  • Joshua T. 
  • Borong Z. 

BASIS Oro Valley  

  • Colby H. 
  • Brady H. 
  • Acadia K. 
  • Kyle K. 
  • Caleb R. 
  • Hwangsug R. 
  • Jaden W. 

BASIS Peoria 

  • Adhitya C. 
  • Keshav C. 
  • Thomas C. 
  • Ria D. 
  • Morgan F. 
  • Russell G. 
  • Evan G. 
  • Sunmit H. 
  • Michael M. 
  • Charles N.  
  • Esteban P. 
  • Adrija R. 
  • Aditya S. 
  • Kovid V. 

BASIS Phoenix  

  • Nicholas A. 
  • Natania A. 
  • Anthony F. 
  • Zahid J. 
  • Juliana L. 
  • Aanand M. 
  • Sowmithra Prakash M. 
  • Kashish S. 
  • Taara S. 
  • Elizabeth V. 
  • Priya V. 
  • Edward Z. 

BASIS Prescott 

  • Sidney H. 
  • Madeline S. 

BASIS San Antonio Shavano 

  • Ryan B.  
  • Joshua C. 
  • Luke F.  
  • Henry G. 
  • Noah H.  
  • Isaac N. 
  • Yash S.  
  • Hudson T. 
  • Eric Z.  

BASIS Scottsdale  

  • Siddharth A. 
  • Meghana B. 
  • Purvansh B. 
  • Naimisha C. 
  • Avaneesh J. 
  • Stephanie L. 
  • Punarvash M. 
  • Ailish N. 
  • Youssef N. 
  • Marco O. 
  • Alistair P. 
  • Eric P. 
  • Abhinav R. 
  • Jacob S. 
  • Yashvijay S. 
  • Meenal S. 
  • Janvi S. 

BASIS Tucson North 

  • Christopher A. 
  • Steven A. 
  • Nitish B. 
  • Owen B. 
  • Mindy D. 
  • Max E. 
  • Jet L. 
  • Victoria M. 
  • Jude P. 
  • Scott S. 

BASIS Washington, D.C. 

  • Sophie H. 

About BASIS Charter Schools

The network of BASIS Charter Schools is among the best in the United States, whether assessed by national rankings across myriad publications, OECD/PISA scores, AP Exam scores, college admissions, merit aid earned, or any other measure. Our passionate and knowledgeable Subject Expert Teachers serve students in kindergarten through grade 12 using the STEM-inspired, liberal arts-focused BASIS Charter School Curriculum. Our acclaimed program—founded in 1998 and cultivating excellence every school year since—educates students at the highest international levels, preparing them to be participants, not spectators, in the 21st century global workforce. In the 2023-24 academic year, there are 39 public charter school campuses managed by BASIS Ed, serving more than 22,000 students in Arizona, Louisiana, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

For more information, please visit enrollBASIS.com, enrollBASISTX.com, or basised.com.

SOURCE BASIS Ed

