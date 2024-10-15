EACON Mining Secures First Iron Ore Project with BAOWU for Autonomous Haulage Solutions

BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EACON Mining has recently secured its first iron ore project by partnering with Xichang Mining, a BAOWU company, to automate operations at the Taihe Iron Mine, which marks a significant step for EACON as it expands its footprint from coal, aggregate, and gold mining into the iron ore sector.

The Taihe Iron Ore Mine

The project will automate 6 SANY's electric mining trucks, with a payload capacity of 70 tons, reinforcing EACON's leadership in sustainable autonomous mining solutions. This is the first phase of the mine's automation, with plans for a full site rollout following successful implementation.

In this project, EACON Mining will provide its OEM-agnostic autonomous haulage solution (AHS) ORCASTRA® for the fleet of SANY electric trucks, each equipped with drive-by-wire systems per EACON's requirements and standards. Alongside the onboard AHS system ORCASTRA® Pilot, EACON will deploy its full suite of AHS capabilities, including the fleet management system, ORCASTRA® Conductor and the crewed equipment & vehicle system, ORCASTRA® Crew. ORCASTRA® Conductor will also schedule the charging cycles of electric trucks for optimal efficiency and ensure operational continuity.

The Taihe Iron Ore Mine poses unique challenges, particularly in its crusher zones and loading area. The autonomy trucks have to share one crusher pocket and loading area with crewed trucks. And the limited space in these areas leads to overlapping paths and complex traffic flows.

By offering flexible and adaptable automation solutions with a low entry barrier, EACON provides a strong value proposition for miners seeking to enhance safety, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. With the global shift towards automation, EACON is poised to lead the next wave of innovation in mining technology.

About EACON

EACON Mining, founded in May 2018, focuses on providing turnkey autonomous haulage solutions for surface mining. EACON's OEM-agnostic AHS solution, ORCASTRA®, features a distributed architecture that lowers the barriers to adopting and operating autonomous technology. It offers enhanced flexibility and adaptability for diverse open-pit mining environments, including more complex and challenging scenarios. Coupled with EACON's expertise in emission-reducing powertrain designs, we offer hybrid electric, battery electric, and retrofitted autonomous solutions across multiple brands—driving a safer, greener future for the mining industry.

Visit eacon.com/en

Contact:

Troy Du, Branding and Marketing Manager [email protected]

SOURCE EACON Mining