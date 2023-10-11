EACON Won Two New AHS Projects

News provided by

EACON Mining Technology

11 Oct, 2023, 23:00 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EACON Mining Technology has won two new projects recently, the Gobi Desert No. 2 Coal Mine, a subsidiary of the TBEA Group, and Huolinhe South Coal Mine, a subsidiary of State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC). This represents large-scale and rapid deployment of a mature autonomous driving solution of EACON.

Continue Reading
The hybrid truck in operation in the Gobi Desert No. 2 Coal Mine
The hybrid truck in operation in the Gobi Desert No. 2 Coal Mine

The new projects also demonstrate EACON's market dominance in China's Northwest region which accounts for 85% of the country's total open-pit coal mines. EACON was the first in the industry to achieve normal operation in the region, starting autonomous driving stripping and haulage operations at the South pit of TBEA and the National Energy Group's Zhundong Mine in 2020. EACON's truck fleet in the South Pit of TBEA has increased from 39 at the end of 2022 to 203 in October 2023.

The Gobi Desert No. 2 Coal Mine is located in northwestern China with a production capacity of 30 million tons per year, ranking among the top ten open-pit mines in China in terms of coal production. On August 25, EACON successfully deployed the initial batch of trucks at the mine site to validate and acclimatize to the mining environment. Just 17 days later, EACON reached the significant feat of conducting operations entirely without safety drivers. EACON plans to deploy 33 hybrid battery trucks, all operating autonomously and without any safety drivers onboard in October.

The Huolinhe South Coal Mine, located in Inner Mongolia Province, covers an area of 30 km². EACON will deploy the first 10 extended-range hybrid trucks with a payload of 90 tonnes to enable autonomous driving operation in the short term.

EACON's commissioning time is significantly shorter than other players in the industry, maintaining the lead in terms of deployment efficiency. This demonstrates that EACON's AHS solution in coal mining stripping operations has reached maturity. With high flexibility, adaptability, and technical stability, EACON's AHS solution can be replicated in a short period of time.

At present, EACON has already signed four of the top ten open-pit coal mines in China, and has cooperated with top mining companies such as National Energy Group, TBEA Group, SPIC and several mining contractors. In the future, EACON will continue to expand its commercialization territory, and provide safe, efficient, and green AHS solutions for mines in China and around the world.

Contact: overseas@eacon.com

SOURCE EACON Mining Technology

Also from this source

EACON desplegará 100 camiones híbridos autónomos para minería

EACON desplegará 100 camiones híbridos autónomos para minería

EACON, líder en tecnología minera autónoma, desplegará más de 100 camiones híbridos autónomos en la Fosa Sur de TBEA, la mina de carbón de mayor...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining

Image1

Mining

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.