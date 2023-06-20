Eadie Hill Trial Lawyers Secures $26M Jury Verdict on Nursing Home Wrongful Death Case

--$26M is the largest nursing home wrongful death jury verdict in Ohio history--

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nursing home abuse law firm Eadie Hill Trial Lawyers announced today that trial attorney Michael A. Hill has secured a record $26 million jury verdict in the nursing home wrongful death case of the Estate of Stephen Tate v. Signature HealthCARE of Warren. This is the largest jury verdict against a nursing home in Ohio history. The jury returned a $21 million verdict on May 9, 2023, and $5 million in punitive damages on May 26, 2023. The trial took place in the Trumbull County Common Pleas Court before Judge Cynthia Rice.

Attorney Michael Hill and Rita D. Stanton celebrate the largest nursing home wrongful death jury verdict in the history of Ohio.

The trial involved the death of Stephen Tate, a 69-year-old man who was permanently injured when he was shot in the head at the age of 19. The injury left him blind and with disabilities requiring 24/7 assistance from caregivers. Like many patients with traumatic brain injuries, Stephen had poor impulse control and would scarf his food if not assisted with eating. He needed someone to sit with him and supervise his eating to make sure he took small bites and chewed well.

Due to systemic understaffing and mismanagement, Signature HealthCARE of Warren was not supervising Stephen when eating, abandoning him to eat alone in his room. On November 25, 2019, Stephen aspirated during lunch. Despite finding him in distress, lethargic, and covered in vomit, nursing staff waited 42 minutes to request an ambulance, during which Stephen drowned in his vomit. Despite heroic efforts by hospital medical staff, Stephen ultimately died from his injuries.

The jury returned a $20 million verdict for wrongful death, $500,000 for Ohio Resident Rights law violations, $500,000 for pain and suffering, and $5 million in punitive damages to punish the defendants and serve as a deterrent to others.

"The jury system is this country's oldest and purest form of government, where members of the community come together and decide right from wrong. This jury sent a strong message that we still live in a society where truth matters and that our most helpless members shouldn't have to live in fear of being deserted by those in power," said Michael Hill. Michael Hill is a nationally recognized nursing home abuse attorney who has secured several seven- and eight-figure verdicts and settlements and has consistently been rated one of the top 10 Nursing Home Abuse & Neglect Lawyers in the country.

Signature Healthcare of Warren and its affiliated companies were represented by attorneys Paul McCartney and Jane Warner of Bonezzi Switzer Polito & Hupp Co. L.P.A.

ABOUT EADIE HILL TRIAL LAWYERS

Founded in 2017, Eadie Hill Trial Lawyers are Ohio's leading nursing home and assisted living abuse and neglect lawyers. We help families get answers when a loved one is hurt or killed due to nursing home or assisted living negligence. We investigate cases and give you the straight truth about what we find. We only pursue cases we believe in. If you believe you have a nursing home abuse or neglect case, call (866) NH-ABUSE (642-2873) or email [email protected] to have us start investigating.

Eadie Hill Trial Lawyers

Media Contact: Liza Lumayag

(866) NH-ABUSE (642-2873)

[email protected]

SOURCE Eadie Hill Trial Lawyers