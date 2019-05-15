Eagala Military Services Programs Offering Live Equine-Assisted Psychotherapy Demonstrations for Veterans, Service Members, and Military Providers

SANTAQUIN, Utah, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagala (Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association) has been providing life-changing services and improving the mental health of individuals, families, and groups through equine-assisted psychotherapy.

Eagala Military Services Programs Offering Live Demonstrations for Veterans, Servicemembers, and Military Providers. "Our hope with these demonstrations is that more people will be able to experience for themselves the power of the Eagala Model. We have seen this model work for Veterans and Servicemembers when other forms of therapy have not and we want all military populations to have access to it." - Lynn Thomas, Co-founder and CEO

In honor of National Military Appreciation Month, Eagala programs with a Military Services Designation will be offering demonstrations of the Eagala Model. In these demonstrations, Veteran Administration mental health practitioners, military providers, Veterans, Servicemembers and other interested parties will be introduced to the model and offered a first-hand experience in how it works through interactions with horses. These demonstrations are for those interested in studying the model and for those interested in how it can benefit Veterans, Servicemembers and their families.

This National campaign is part of a larger effort to increase awareness about Eagala's Military Designated Programs who are currently providing FREE treatment to Veterans, Servicemembers and their families with equine-assisted psychotherapy for trauma and PTSD under a grant Eagala received through the Veterans Administration Adaptive Sports Program. Participating programs are actively recruiting to serve more Veterans and Servicemembers under this grant which is active through September 2019.

The Eagala Model is a team approach that includes a licensed Mental Health Professional, a qualified Equine Specialist, and horses working together with the client in an arena at all times. All work is done on the ground as the horses and clients interact. This creates the space for the client, with the support of the professional facilitators, to reflect, project, and make deep connections. With the Eagala Model as the foundation, Eagala Military Services Providers are specially credentialed with a deep understanding of military culture, life, and the special clinical issues they face.

"Our hope with these demonstrations," says Thomas, "is that more people will be able to experience for themselves the power of the Eagala Model and share that with others. We have seen this model work for Veterans and Servicemembers when other forms of therapy have not and we want all military populations to have access to it."

Eagala Military Designated Programs who are expected to participate in this year's May Military Awareness Demonstration Campaign are: Courageous Hearts EAP and Learning Center in Lincoln, DE; Acres For Life Therapy and Wellness Center in Forest Lake, MN; Reins of Change in Elgin, IL; Horse Sense of the Carolinas in Marshall, NC; EquiTeam Support Services in Dallastown, PA; Horses That Heal in Waddy, KY; Horses, Humans and Healing (H3 Program) in Mulvane, KS, Healing Hoof Steps in Crestview, FL; A Stable Life at the Bergen Equestrian Center in Leonia, NJ, and Spring Reins of Life in Three Bridges, NJ.

ABOUT EAGALA

Since 1999, Eagala has set the global standard for equine-assisted psychotherapy and personal development. Boasting over 500 regional programs, and with more than 2,500 certified members in 40 countries, it is the leading international nonprofit association for professionals incorporating horses to address mental health and personal development needs. For more information, visit eagala.org .

