Eagle Academy Foundation's Esteemed Eagle Summer Institute Returns, Offering Immersive Professional Development Experience

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eagle Academy Foundation (EAF), celebrated for pioneering practices that inspire and elevate young men of color, is pleased to announce the return of its immersive Eagle Summer Institute (ESI): Shifting Mindsets and Strengthening Practices. It will be held from July 25 to 27, 2023, at LaGuardia High School, New York City.

The ESI, a transformative three-day endeavor, gathers school leadership from various institutions for a stirring professional growth experience, centered around fostering positive school culture and equity. With a focus on young men of color, the 2023 ESI promises dynamic workshops which will deliver insights on student empowerment, mindset readiness, and postsecondary success.

Distinguished speakers and facilitators will guide sessions, equipping attendees with actionable strategies to improve learning atmospheres and empower young men of color. The tailored offerings include ESI's unique blend of workshops and community-building activities are designed to equip attendees with concrete, immediately executable action plans. These plans will transform learning environments to further empower young men of color, driving real change in their respective schools.

"Eagle Summer Institute encapsulates our fierce dedication to disseminating transformative practices that sculpt nurturing, equitable learning spaces where traditionally marginalized students can unfurl their full potential," says EAF President & CEO, Donald M. Ruff Jr. "In these critical times, we must push urgent, nationwide impact. Our fervor is to reach, inspire, and elevate more young men of color than ever before. Eagle is mobilizing educational leaders from every corner of our nation, uniting ESI for three exhilarating days of intensive professional enrichment, relationship-building, and the design of strategic action plans that will catalyze immediate change. Together, we will write the next chapter of equity in education."

The Eagle Summer Institute is a flagship initiative of EAF's Eagle Institute professional development. EAF is committed to fortifying students with postsecondary support, and adults and systems through professional development and strategic alliances.

About EAF:

The Eagle Academy Foundation challenges systemic barriers, thereby empowering young men of color to achieve their desired educational, career, and life outcomes. We deliver strategic direct-impact work and advance institutional change toward equity. For more on EAF's commitment to uplifting young men of color, please visit eafny.org.

