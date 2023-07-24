Eagle Academy Foundation's Esteemed Eagle Summer Institute Returns, Offering Immersive Professional Development Experience

News provided by

Eagle Academy Foundation

24 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eagle Academy Foundation (EAF), celebrated for pioneering practices that inspire and elevate young men of color, is pleased to announce the return of its immersive Eagle Summer Institute (ESI): Shifting Mindsets and Strengthening Practices. It will be held from July 25 to 27, 2023, at LaGuardia High School, New York City.

The ESI, a transformative three-day endeavor, gathers school leadership from various institutions for a stirring professional growth experience, centered around fostering positive school culture and equity. With a focus on young men of color, the 2023 ESI promises dynamic workshops which will deliver insights on student empowerment, mindset readiness, and postsecondary success.

Distinguished speakers and facilitators will guide sessions, equipping attendees with actionable strategies to improve learning atmospheres and empower young men of color. The tailored offerings include ESI's unique blend of workshops and community-building activities are designed to equip attendees with concrete, immediately executable action plans. These plans will transform learning environments to further empower young men of color, driving real change in their respective schools.

"Eagle Summer Institute encapsulates our fierce dedication to disseminating transformative practices that sculpt nurturing, equitable learning spaces where traditionally marginalized students can unfurl their full potential," says EAF President & CEO, Donald M. Ruff Jr. "In these critical times, we must push urgent, nationwide impact. Our fervor is to reach, inspire, and elevate more young men of color than ever before. Eagle is mobilizing educational leaders from every corner of our nation, uniting ESI for three exhilarating days of intensive professional enrichment, relationship-building, and the design of strategic action plans that will catalyze immediate change. Together, we will write the next chapter of equity in education."

The Eagle Summer Institute is a flagship initiative of EAF's Eagle Institute professional development. EAF is committed to fortifying students with postsecondary support, and adults and systems through professional development and strategic alliances.

About EAF:

The Eagle Academy Foundation challenges systemic barriers, thereby empowering young men of color to achieve their desired educational, career, and life outcomes. We deliver strategic direct-impact work and advance institutional change toward equity. For more on EAF's commitment to uplifting young men of color, please visit eafny.org.

CONTACT: Malcom Banks, [email protected]

SOURCE Eagle Academy Foundation

Also from this source

The Eagle Academy Foundation All-Male College Fair Returns

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.