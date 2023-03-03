Eagle Academy Public Charter School celebrates 20th anniversary of Charter Day

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Eagle Academy Public Charter School celebrates two decades of educational excellence. On March 3, 2003, Eagle was granted the first early childhood educational charter in the District. At the time of its founding, there were no charter schools in the nation's capital serving the Pre-Kindergarten 3-year-old ("PK3") population. The school was also unique in its dedication to special education from the very beginning. Twenty years later, Eagle now operates two state-of-the-art campuses in the Congress Heights and Capitol Riverfront neighborhoods of Washington, D.C., serving young scholars of all colors and creeds across the city.

"I am incredibly proud to reach this milestone," said Eagle Co-Founder Dr. Joe Smith. "Many charter schools don't make it to ten years, let alone twenty. Making it this far is a testament to our incredible staff, students, and community. It also speaks to the immense passion my late Co-Founder Cassandra S. Pinkney and I put into this project over two decades ago – a fervor that ensured our life's work would live on beyond our own time on this planet."

As the school enters its third decade in operation, Eagle Academy continues to be a leader in both early and special education, offering unique features such as a "Dean of Positive Behavior," an on-site pool and swimming lessons for all students, as well as a sensory room to calm scholars in moments of crisis.

To mark this momentous milestone, Eagle Academy will honor its staff with a "Roaring Twenties" themed gala at Gallaudet University Kellogg Conference Hotel at the end of the month and release a documentary to the public later this year.

About Eagle Academy

