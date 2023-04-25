Eagle Alpha Announces Release of Surveyor - The Leading Compliance Workflow Product for Data Vendor Monitoring and Communication Capture

DUBLIN, NEW YORK, LONDON and LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Alpha, the leading data platform and end to end workflow solution provider for the alternative data marketplace, is excited to announce the release of 'Surveyor by Eagle Alpha', our compliance focused product to support data buyers and data vendors with due diligence and communication capture.

In response to the 2022 SEC risk alert in Q2 2022, Eagle Alpha developed the Surveyor product with direction from leading compliance teams, legal partners and regulatory experts.

Eagle Alpha is launching Surveyor to solve the marketplace challenges for compliance data capture in both a standardized and customizable manner. Buyers can now receive notifications when compliance data changes and access a platform that facilitates time stamped and private communications between buyers and vendors. This compliance information can be stored privately and securely and retrieved for regulatory examination purposes.

In conjunction with our other products - Eagle Alpha has the leading end to end workflow solution for data buyers and data vendors that covers dataset discovery, buyer discovery, interactive profiling, compliance, data delivery, ongoing monitoring and reprofiling.

Our platform now captures 1800 dataset profiles across 16 data categories and over 800 due diligence documents.

"Our new product, Surveyor, is the result of extensive feedback we've been gathering since the SEC's risk alert last year on the emerging challenges in alternative data compliance process. While Eagle Alpha has been helping data buyers with the discovery and prioritization of new and valuable data sources for years now, the downstream consequences of having to manage and monitor 100s of these data sources throughout the data lifecycle has become increasingly complex and no workflow tools existed that were tailored to the specifics of data due diligence and monitoring. At the same time, we hear often from data vendors how cumbersome and unclear it can be to work through all of the requests, documents, and emails that these due diligence processes involve. We wanted to build an intuitive and centralized experience that gives data vendors a view of their current due diligence requests, the time to be thoughtful and detailed in their responses, and the ability to easily communicate with the data buyer to arrive at an acceptable response efficiently." said Thomas Combes, CTO at Eagle Alpha.

Niall Hurley, CEO, said "Leading asset managers across all investment strategies are utilizing an increasing variety and volume of data sources. There is a high correlation between managers evolving their research sophistication and data usage and those leading the competition for talent and capital. This data needs to be discovered, prioritized, compliance checked, back tested and if productized, monitored efficiently and accurately through the data lifecycle. We believe we have created the best end to end solution that sits across multiple teams within an asset management group to help them collaborate across the marketplace as well as adhere to regulatory guidelines".

About Eagle Alpha

Established in 2012 is the leading data platform and end to end solution provider for alternative data buyers and data vendors. Our exclusive focus is on creating leading products within our buyer and vendor solutions that solve for workflow needs for the data market participants globally.

A unique breadth of datasets, knowledge of the industry, platform data connectivity and delivery and long standing client relationships has cemented Eagle Alpha as the global leader in alternative data solutions. To learn more about Eagle Alpha's solutions for vendors and buyers visit www.eaglealpha.com.

