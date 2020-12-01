Eagle Alpha Announces Three Growth Initiatives Leading The Effort To Bridge Data Vendors And Buyers

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Alpha, the pioneer connecting the universe of alternative data, is proud to announce three growth initiatives that continue to demonstrate leadership in bridging the gap between data vendors and buyers. With these evolving initiatives, Eagle Alpha is changing the way that alternative data is discovered, prioritized and trialed.

Initiative #1: Trial Data Platform Grows To Include Data From 30+ Vendors

Since launching the Trial Data facilitation feature in September 2020, we have seen significant growth in data vendor participation. By year end clients of our Discovery & Prioritization solution will be able to obtain trial data of 100 datasets from over 30 vendors.

For data vendors, we help avoid building custom solutions just to get data assessed efficiently by potential buyers. By working with Eagle Alpha, data vendors no longer have to focus on figuring out data transfer across numerous cloud environments, publishing data in every file format, or filtering and slicing it differently for each trial request just to win new customers.

For data buyers, we help avoid spending costly upfront engineering resources onboarding datasets for trials -- before knowing whether the data has value -- by providing data directly to your cloud environment, in your preferred format and structure, and with filters and specifications you declare beforehand. We support delivery to every major cloud environment's data lake storage architecture as well as access via "batteries-included" SQL connections such as Snowflake or AWS Athena.

"Eagle Alpha wishes to significantly compress the data evaluation timeline for vendors and buyers. As the leading alternative data aggregator we have a key role to play via direct delivery of trial data and FISD standards to accelerate such," said Emmett Kilduff , CEO & Founder of Eagle Alpha.

Initiative #2: The Launch Of Strategy Centre

We're delighted to announce the new Strategy Centre module for clients of our Data Strategy offering. This first of its kind module brings strategic insights to firms on the alternative data journey. Insights are delivered through articles, white papers, and case studies of successful alternative data initiatives. Strategy Centre also includes regular online workshops featuring industry veterans sharing their firms' alternative data journey, including tips for newcomers to alternative data and discussion of the latest innovations in the sector. Strategy Centre sits alongside other key components of Data Strategy including Expert Hub, Legal & Compliance and Alpha Centre.

"Eagle Alpha is one of the longest established players in the alternative data ecosystem at eight years old. One of our greatest learnings over that time is the importance of the right strategy to ensure success and maximize ROI. Eagle Alpha's Data Strategy offering is the only solution addressing this important need for data buyers, and Strategy Centre expands what we offer to these clients," said Emmett Kilduff, CEO & Founder of Eagle Alpha.

Initiative #3: White Papers In Partnership With Bank Of America, IEX Cloud And PwC

In our commitment to thought leadership and expertise in the alternative data universe, we continue to partner with Tier One institutions in publishing papers that inform both vendors and buyers on developments in the alternative data industry.

This Fall, we worked with Bank of America on its "Alternative Data Primer and 10 Thematic Case Studies for Investors" primer, co-authored the first comprehensive paper on mapping with IEX Cloud "Mapping Datasets to Symbols" and co-authored a paper with PwC aimed at private equity firms "Data-Driven Value Creation in Portfolio Companies".

As the leader in the alternative data industry, Eagle Alpha is delighted to provide expertise and guidance in the three above-mentioned papers to help drive increased adoption for alternative data vendors and buyers.

About Eagle Alpha

Established in 2012, Eagle Alpha is the pioneer connecting the universe of alternative data. First adopted by alpha-seeking hedge funds over 10 years ago, alternative data is now being sought for use in the wider asset management space, as well as the private equity and corporate verticals.

Eagle Alpha was one of the first companies to recognize the value from these new data sources and has been investing in educating and connecting alternative data vendors and buyers since 2012, in the process building trusted relationships with both sides of this market.

As of November 30th, 2020, Eagle Alpha partners with over 1,444 datasets and several hundred data buyers across asset management, private equity and corporate.

A unique breadth of datasets, knowledge of the industry and client relationships have cemented Eagle Alpha as the global leader and strategic partner in the data space. To learn more about Eagle Alpha's solutions for vendors and buyers visit www.eaglealpha.com.

