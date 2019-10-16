Eagle Alpha Releases Analysis of Hiring Trends by Legacy U.S. Retailers

NEW YORK and DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Alpha, the largest aggregator of alternative data globally, today released an analysis of hiring trends by legacy U.S. retailers that identifies one -- maybe two -- winners and two big losers, in the battle of brick-and-mortar retailers against the "Amazon effect."

Eagle Alpha used its proprietary dashboard based upon its partners' employment datasets to scan job listings in categories such as material recording, scheduling and dispatching, which are associated with building online sales. The datasets scan more than 50,000 companies and 150 million jobs.

Trends in the patterns of this targeted hiring are a leading indicator of corporate performance as these legacy retailers either invest in adapting or fail to do so and lose even more market share to Amazon and other online retailers.

The Eagle Alpha analysis compared the hiring trends of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Target (NYSE: TGT), who are successfully countering online retailers, with department stores Kohl's (NYSE: KSS), Macy's (NYSE: M), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) and JCPenney (NYSE: JCP).

Walmart and Target ramped up hiring in the targeted categories in the 2015-17 period and are now reaping benefits in the form of improved shares of online sales. Each retailer went through a period of significant hiring followed by a dropoff in recruitment in the targeted job categories as infrastructure had been put into place. Target and Walmart stock prices are up by nearly 70% and nearly 30%, respectively, since Jan 2, 2018.

News last week about Bed Bath & Beyond (Nasdaq: BBBY) hiring as CEO Mark Tritton, the Target executive who led efforts to invigorate online sales efforts, has spurred a nearly 24% jump in BBBY's stock thus far. A separate Eagle Alpha report shows that since April of last year, BBBY has sharply increased hiring in the categories tied to online sales.

Since 2017, Kohl's appears to be catching up on the hiring front while Macy's seems to be on the right track but needs to move into a higher gear. On the other hand JCPenney and Nordstrom have dropped the ball.

"Our analysis shows a correlation between ramping up hiring for job categories linked to online or omnichannel sales and growing success in regaining market share lost to Amazon and other online marketplaces," said Emmett Kilduff, CEO of Eagle Alpha. "Brands that follow in Walmart and Target's footsteps are more likely to regain lost ground but brands that don't are likely to fall even further behind."

