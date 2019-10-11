Eagle Alpha: Reports of Netflix's Demise Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

Eagle Alpha is the largest aggregator of alternative data globally with access to more than 1,000 datasets and solutions for corporations, private equity funds and buy side firms.

Eagle Alpha's analysis of 32 million Twitter mentions shows that Netflix continues to dominate conversation with an 80%+ share of all mentions as Apple TV Plus, Roku and Amazon Prime continue to languish with less than 5% each. Social media commentary volume is a proxy for consumer preferences and end demand.

Apple TV Plus surged to a more than 7% share when it was unveiled in March but has since sunk below 5% again, even after last month's $5/month pricing for buyers of the new iPhone. Apple TV Plus lags behind Roku and way behind Hulu, the latter of which maintains its second place position behind Netflix. That may change when Apple TV Plus launches on Nov 1. Watch this space.

Meanwhile, enthusiasm on Twitter for Netflix's current content calendar is the strongest since Q2 2016, according to Eagle Alpha's September Netflix report. That report covered 1.1 million unique authors commenting on Netflix shows between Jan 2016 and Aug 2019. The report suggested that investor concern about subscriber growth and enthusiasm for Netflix's original content is overdone.

After plunging throughout 2018, mentions of Netflix content were up sharply in Q3 2019 to their highest level in three years.

Media may request a copy of Eagle Alpha's latest Apple report here .

Corporate, private equity and buy side requests may be made here .

