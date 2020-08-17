Eagle Alpha Welcomes Ronit Koren as Chief Marketing Officer

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Alpha, the pioneer connecting the universe of alternative data, announced today that Ronit Koren has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer.

Prior to joining Eagle Alpha, Ms. Koren held the position of Director of Partnerships at Audit Analytics, an alternative data provider of accounting and regulatory data, where she led the efforts to build strategic partnerships and the buyside vertical. Ms. Koren has an impressive professional record and served in senior roles as Chief Marketing Officer at Nigro Karlin Segal Feldstein & Bolno LLP and Head of Marketing at Fox Television Studios. She was nominated for the Women Making A Difference Award by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2013, and most recently, published in AccountingToday.

"I am very excited to join Eagle Alpha and the team. I have been working with Eagle Alpha over the past few years and always put them above others as the best alternative data solution for Audit Analytics," said Ms. Koren. "Coming from the vendor side I can provide a unique perspective to inform marketing initiatives. My role will be to drive Eagle Alpha's growth and market positioning as the alternative data solutions leader for the buyside, private equity and corporate verticals."

"Ronit has a great understanding of the alternative data space given she has worked at a successful alternative data vendor. This experience will be invaluable to us, particularly as we strive to solve the challenges of vendors. We are delighted to welcome Ronit to the team," said Emmett Kilduff, CEO of Eagle Alpha.

About Eagle Alpha

Established in 2012, Eagle Alpha is the pioneer connecting the universe of alternative data.

First adopted by alpha-seeking hedge funds over 10 years ago, alternative data is now being sought for use in the wider asset management space, as well as the private equity and corporate verticals.

Eagle Alpha was one of the first companies to recognize the value from these new data sources and has been investing in educating and connecting alternative data vendors and buyers since 2012, in the process building trusted relationships with both sides of this market.

As of June 1st, 2020, Eagle Alpha partners with over 1,300 data vendors and data buyers across the buyside, private equity and corporates, government agencies and central banks.

A unique breadth of datasets, knowledge of the industry and client relationships have cemented Eagle Alpha as the global leader and strategic partner in the data space. To learn more about Eagle Alpha's solutions for buyers (buyside, private equity and corporates) and vendors visit www.eaglealpha.com

