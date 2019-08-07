Eagle Automation Announces Acquisition of Texas Energy Control Products

DENVER and FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Automation (Eagle), the leading specialty distributor of automation and measurement solutions, products and services, announced today that it has acquired Fort Worth based Texas Energy Control Products, Inc. (TECP), a longstanding control panel fabricator and distributor of automation and measurement products and related assembly, with operations across Texas and Oklahoma. The acquisition strengthens Eagle's capabilities in the Permian and MidCon while expanding the Company into South and Central Texas.

Established in 1991, TECP has built a reputation on a tradition of exceptional customer service, with robust control panel fabrication capabilities, combined with assembly and configuration of automation packages and product distribution. TECP's assembly packages and modular panel designs create consistency and save time and money for its customers. Since inception, TECP has grown to be a trusted partner to several of the nation's most recognizable and well operated O&G producers and midstream companies.

The combined company will have the industry's leading operational footprint offering automation and measurement solutions, products, services and certified panel assembly supporting customers in the major US oil and gas basins. In addition, the acquisition extends Eagle's sophisticated supply chain management capabilities across TECP's operational footprint, providing this value-added solution offering to existing TECP customers. The combined Eagle also benefits from increased capabilities in automation and measurement architecture design and engineering services, through full facility installation, commissioning and maintenance over the full life-cycle of wells and facilities.

"Our two companies are a natural cultural and strategic fit, given we share a strong focus on supporting and solving our customers largest challenges. This acquisition enhances the capabilities and value we deliver to customers through end-to-end automation and measurement solutions," said Brandon Giles, CEO of Eagle Automation. Added Giles, "In the landscape of mostly small local players providing these services in each basin, Eagle now delivers the scale and cross-basin presence to bring a new level of consistent delivery, engineering support and professionalism to this growing and critical segment of oil and gas production operations." Founder and President of TECP Russell Abendroth added, "We are very excited about how a combined Eagle and TECP gives customers access to a broader product portfolio, applications engineering, and the field services support they so highly value."

The combined business will operate as Eagle Automation, with panels by TECP . Eagle now operates nine facilities with a team of over 200 employees, across all of Texas, the Rockies and MidCon, including three certified custom panel shop locations.

Eagle Automation is a specialty distributor providing automation and measurement products, services, and solutions to oil & gas producers. Eagle is focused on bringing industrial automation technologies and best-practices to the wellsite and production facilities. Eagle provides a comprehensive and integrated suite of Automation & Measurement (A&M) services and products, helping customers realize operational and cost efficiency improvements. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit www.eagleautomation.com.

