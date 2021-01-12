Eagle Creek Overhauls Pack-It™ Travel Organization with New Line of Products for 2021

The product designers at Eagle Creek are constantly innovating to make traveling and packing easier and hassle-free. Building on years of research, feedback and prototypes, they created three all-new Pack-It™ categories for 2021: Reveal (for visibility), Isolate (anti-microbial for odor protection) and Gear (for extra protection).

Pack-It™ Reveal – Full contents visibility. Breathable. Sustainable.

The smart travelers' go-to, Reveal adapts sustainable organization to the next level with the added feature of wide see-through mesh that allows a top-to-bottom view of your stuff, and also provides breathability. 100% recycled and bluesign® approved main body fabrics let you know Eagle Creek puts the planet first.

Pack-It™ Isolate – Anti-microbial Agent to Control Odors. Translucent. Ultra-lightweight.

For the active adventurer, Isolate combines lightweight materials with odor control for sweaty and smelly clothes to provide piece of mind. No cross-contamination with other clothing.

Pack-It™ Gear – Rugged. Protective. Water-Resistant.

Gear is the durable option that offers a new echelon of protection for use both inside and outside of luggage, making it the ultimate in protective organization.

"Travelers rate packing as one of their least favorite parts of going on a trip," said Monica Rigali, Eagle Creek's Head of Marketing. "Eagle Creek's Pack-It system creates a Zen-like packing experience—with cubes, sacs, toiletry kits and even solutions for women's intimates that allow you to pack and organize everything you need without the added stress."

New silhouettes compliment classic styles to ensure there's a Pack-It for every use and need, including Cubes, Expansion Cubes, Folders, Structured Folders, Sacs, Toiletry Kits, Shoe Cubes, Shoe Sacs, Laptop Sleeves, Electronics Organizers and Protection, Laundry Storage, Intimates Storage and even an Organizational Panel that converts to a lightweight pack for easy portability.

All Gear and Reveal main body fabrics are made with 100% post-consumer recycled fabrics. The all-new Eagle Creek Pack-It™ products will be available at retail July 2021.

ABOUT EAGLE CREEK

An invitation outside informs all Eagle Creek product designs, innovations and services. From versatile organizers that make travelling seamless to our durable duffels that keep the journey going, our gear and accessories make exploring the unknown possible, effortless and enriching. Eagle Creek. Find your unknown. eaglecreek.com

