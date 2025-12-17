Eagle Electronics acquires Wireless Mobility, combined company rebrands as Eagle Wireless

Eagle Electronics, backed by The O.H.I.O. Fund and Asymmetric Capital Partners, today announces the acquisition of Wireless Mobility.

The combined company, renamed Eagle Wireless, appoints Norbert Muhrer as CEO and TJ Dembinski as President, as well as expands Board with leading national security and connectivity experts.

CLEVELAND, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Electronics announces the acquisition of Wireless Mobility and rebrands as Eagle Wireless. The combined company will be the defining Western module vendor serving both the automotive and IoT markets at scale with equally strong US and international presences.

This strategic combination comes as new U.S. regulations, including the Connected Vehicles Rule, create opportunities in the market requiring a cyber-secure and resilient supply chain, accelerating demand for secure, trusted, Western connectivity providers.

On Day 1, Eagle Wireless, which has domestic manufacturing in Solon, Ohio, will have a global R&D presence with team members across North America, Europe, and APAC. The business plans to more than double the team over the next 12 months to support rapidly expanding customer demand from OEMs, Tier 1s, and IoT solution providers.

Norbert Muhrer, CEO of Eagle Wireless, says of the opportunity, "I am thrilled about running Eagle Wireless with a highly competent and motivated team to create the new industry leader in an increasingly geopolitically sensitive market. The demand is staggering and it needs a company that is equally well positioned in the US and internationally in R&D and supply chain. Trust, competence, and customer proximity combined with a will to succeed is what defines Eagle Wireless. We have only one target: satisfy the customer and be their partner of choice."

The Only Western Vendor Focused on Both Automotive and IoT Modules

Automotive and IoT customers increasingly require long-life, secure, and reliable cellular modules that can be deployed globally under tightening regulatory and cybersecurity standards.

While several Western players focus on either automotive or IoT, Eagle Wireless is the only Western module vendor purpose-built to serve both.

Leadership and Governance Built for Scale

As part of the transaction, Norbert Muhrer will join the company and the Board as Chief Executive Officer. Muhrer previously helped scale three market-leading module businesses over the last 25 years, bringing deep experience in building global product portfolios, supply chains, and customer relationships in both automotive and IoT.

TJ Dembinski, Co-founder and current CEO of Eagle Electronics, will stay on the Board and become Co-Founder and President, continuing to lead the company with a focus on the United States.

Mark Kvamme will continue in his role as Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, working closely with Muhrer and Dembinski.

The Board of Directors will be further strengthened with the additions of:

Dawn Meyerriecks, former Head of Science and Technology at the CIA, bringing expertise at the intersection of national security, advanced technology, and trusted supply chains.





Martin McCourt, a software security and IOT veteran, having acquired Cinterion Wireless Modules while at Gemalto and then contributing to the success at Sierra Wireless as an Independent Board Member.

Of the deal, TJ Dembinski, Co-Founder & President, says, "From the moment we started Eagle, we were building for scale. This announcement is the culmination of a lot of hard work. This is a great deal for the market and our customers; we now have the engineering resources to serve customer's needs and management that has built and seen scale in the IoT and Automotive businesses before."

Mark Kvamme, Co-Founder & Chairman, speaks of what this means for the market more broadly. "When we started this company, we knew there was a need for a US-focused module vendor. The more time we've spent in the market, the more we've realized that customer's needs are global. Eagle Wireless now has a global presence to capitalize on this major market opportunity, and The O.H.I.O. Fund is excited to support the business as it expands not just from module production, but to full Telematic Control Unit (TCU) production."

A Strategic Response to Regulatory and Geopolitical Shifts

Regulation such as the Connected Vehicles Rule, which dictates the hardware and software that is sold into the U.S. automotive market, is reshaping global supply chains for connectivity and connected devices. OEMs and enterprises are now urgently seeking trusted, Western-controlled module partners to de-risk their platforms.

Eagle Wireless is directly aligned with this shift:

Western ownership and governance, with leadership and board members steeped in national security, telecommunications, and global module businesses.





Focused on compliance and security, with design, engineering, and supply chain strategies built to meet evolving U.S. and allied-country standards.





Built for scale, with capital, talent, and technology designed to support global customers over the full lifecycle of their products.

Bernie Moreno, US Senator from Ohio, commented on Eagle, "Hearing the news of Eagle Wireless is exciting. It is a big deal to know that a company with commitments to the State of Ohio has global ambitions. This is what intentional US policy can do: continue to create new, category-defining business that are US-based and globally ambitious."

Jon Husted, US Senator from Ohio, adds, "I was at Eagle's manufacturing launch event in Solon over the summer and I've continued to follow the company's developments. The progress is remarkable and will benefit the state of Ohio. I look forward to continuing to watch this business grow and invest in domestic production."

Customer Impact Across Automotive and IoT

With the acquisition of Wireless Mobility, Eagle Wireless will offer an expanded portfolio of cellular modules (4G, 5G, LPWA, and beyond), a strong global presence, and integration services tailored for both the automotive and IoT segments.

This will allow customers to standardize on a single Western module partner across product needs and have confidence in a partner that is aligned with U.S. and allied Western regulatory requirements.

"AT&T Connected Solutions is committed to delivering secure, scalable connectivity for automotive and IoT customers. Eagle Wireless' commitment to domestic manufacturing in Ohio along with their global R&D strength aligns with our mission to drive innovation and reliability," said Cameron Coursey, Vice President of AT&T Connected Solutions. "Together, we'll help OEMs and solution providers accelerate connected product development and deployment with robust performance, security, and seamless integration."

Neil Cawse, CEO of Geotab, explains why Geotab is working with Eagle, "To support our scaling operations, Geotab has selected Eagle Wireless as our trusted, U.S.-based cellular module and manufacturing partner. This collaboration is built on shared standards, ensuring compliance with stringent U.S. regulatory and IP protection requirements. Eagle Wireless delivers the superior quality control and oversight necessary to uphold the reliability our customers expect."

About Eagle Wireless

Eagle Wireless is a US-owned module company dedicated to providing secure, reliable, and scalable cellular, GNSS and Shortrange modules for automotive and IoT applications. Eagle Wireless offers a comprehensive portfolio of modules and software that power connected vehicles, industrial equipment, smart devices, and critical infrastructure around the world in a cyber-secure and supply-chain resilient environment.

With a rapidly growing team of engineers and industry veterans, Eagle Wireless is focused on building the defining Western module vendor for OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and IoT innovators navigating a new era of regulatory, cybersecurity, and supply chain requirements.

SOURCE Eagle Electronics