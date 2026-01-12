Eagle Eye Launches Personalized Promotions, Helping Retailers Maximize Offer Conversion and Engagement

New AI-powered, one-to-one promotional solution delivers custom, individualized offers at scale with real-time execution

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Eye, a leading SaaS and AI technology company that delivers loyalty, personalized promotions and omnichannel marketing solutions for retail, travel and hospitality brands, today announced the launch of Personalized Promotions, an AI-powered solution that allows retailers to automatically create one-to-one offers to millions of shoppers in real time, moving personalization from strategy into scalable execution.

Advancing Retailers' Personalization Efforts

Achieving one-to-one personalization has been a retail goal for decades. But even as the industry has made real progress towards recognizing individual shoppers through loyalty and digital channels, truly customized promotions remain a challenge. Traditional retail promotions rely on either undifferentiated blanket discounts or "targeted" offers manually deployed to broad customer segments, limiting relevance and efficiency.

The Boston Consulting Group estimates that enterprise retailers can generate over $100 million of topline impact from scaling the execution of personalized offers. Eagle Eye's new Personalized Promotions is designed to help retailers capture that value by replacing manual, segment-based approaches with automated, individual-level execution.

Scalable Customized Offers

With Personalized Promotions, retailers can deliver tailored offers to each customer as an individual, resulting in greater return per promotional dollar, reduced operational workload, and improved customer recruitment, reactivation, and long-term engagement. The solution uses AI and machine learning models to create, personalize, allocate and execute targeted discount offers for each shopper, aligned to both customer preferences and retailer objectives and budgets.

"Retailers have long struggled to connect meaningful personalization with real-time execution at scale," says Cedric Chereau, Vice President EMEA and Managing Director EAI at Eagle Eye. "With Personalized Promotions, we're giving them the ability to deliver truly individual offers with the speed, control and budget discipline required for modern retail. It's the next evolution of our AI Personalization Science, and it unlocks enormous commercial and customer value."

Creating Value for Supplier Brands

Personalized Promotions also strengthens retailer-supplier collaboration by giving CPG brands a proven, measurable way to influence customer behavior. Brands gain access to clear audience, performance and incremental sales reporting. Unlike traditional promotional platforms that rely on predefined segments and limited "best-fit" pools, Personalized Promotions provides attribution at the individual level, creating new opportunities for supplier funding while providing clearer measurement of promotional impact.

The Latest Solution in Eagle Eye's AI Personalization Science Suite

Personalized Promotions enables retailers to deploy new, omnichannel, AI-generated offers bound by customizable business objectives and guardrails, allowing them to retain centralized control over their promotional strategies while enjoying the scale and efficiency gains afforded by an AI-first personalization engine. Along with the highly successful Personalized Challenges, a personalized gamification capability that has generated 7:1 ROI for retail giants like Tesco, Morrisons and Carrefour; and Smart Rewards, a real-time loyalty, incentive and customer engagement solution; Personalized Promotions is part of Eagle Eye's full suite of retail-sector focused loyalty and personalization innovations designed for enterprise retailers and grocers, convenience store groups and CPG brands.

About Eagle Eye

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI company, enabling retail, travel and hospitality brands to earn lasting customer loyalty through harnessing the power of real-time, omnichannel and personalized marketing. Our powerful technology combines the world's most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability with cutting-edge, built-for-purpose AI to deliver 1:1 personalization at scale for enterprise businesses globally.

Our growing customer base includes Loblaws, Southeastern Grocers, Giant Eagle, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, JD Sports, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, the Woolworths Group and many more. Each week, more than 1 billion personalized offers are seamlessly executed via our platform, and over 700 million loyalty member wallets are managed worldwide.

AI-powered, API-based and cloud-native, Eagle Eye's enterprise-grade technology is fully certified by the MACH Alliance and has received recognition from leading industry bodies, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC and QKS.

