Eagle Eye Power Solutions Adds Key Hires to Expanding Product Team

Growing critical power solutions provider invests in senior-level product and business development personnel.

MEQUON, Wis., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experiencing double-digit growth over the past three years has created additional demand in two key areas of Eagle Eye Power Solutions' burgeoning business:

Product Management and Business Development

Aaron Aho, Senior Product Manager Lucas Berndt, Business Development Manager – Eagle Eye University and Chargers

Looking to add experienced resources to address this need, Eagle Eye recently brought on Aaron Aho as Senior Product Manager, with a 25-year career in product development at AT&T and DirecTV, and Lucas Berndt as Business Development Manager – Eagle Eye University and Chargers, a DC power industry veteran, having worked with and trained on Eagle Eye's same switch-mode battery chargers for the past seven years.

"In order to sustain this momentum, we knew we needed to continue expanding our product portfolio while also optimizing our current offering. These two senior-level hires allow us to do exactly that," said Ryan Sberna, Eagle Eye President and CEO.

"With an emphasis on some of our strategic product lines, like the VIGILANT™ battery monitoring system, BC-2500™ industrial switch-mode battery charger, and Eagle Eye University battery training courses, Aaron and Lucas offer proven direction to the future of these important divisions of our company," said Sberna.

Eagle Eye currently offers 5 product divisions, in addition to its education and services teams, largely designed for DC power applications in the electric utility space. They include:

Battery Monitoring – engineered to meet NERC PRC-005-6 compliance Stationary Power – including batteries, chargers, racking and more Portable Testing – including impedance testers, hydrometers, and ground fault detectors Gas Detectors and Ventilation Fans – to improve overall battery room safety Load Banks – both AC and DC models that can be customized per application

The company strives for continuous innovation across these lines, adding new products each and every year, while also looking to add other lines in the near future, such as renewables and customized integrated systems.

"This is a really exciting time for the company and the industry, and Aaron and Lucas are both capable of jumping right in and continuing to elevate our brand. We're very happy to add them to our growing team," said Sberna.

About Eagle Eye Power Solutions

Headquartered in Mequon, WI, Eagle Eye Power Solutions is the global leader in combining Critical Power Education, Solutions and Services. With a team of DC Power specialists to draw upon, Eagle Eye works with Utilities and other Critical Power clients to increase reliability, decrease costs, and meet compliance.

Media Contact:

David Neubert, Marketing Director

[email protected]

(414) 962-3377

SOURCE Eagle Eye Power Solutions