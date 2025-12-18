Eagle Eye Power Solutions Appoints Brian Jurkiewicz to President; Founder, Ryan Sberna, Transitions to CEO Role

MEQUON, Wis., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Eye Power Solutions, a leading manufacturer and provider of DC power products, services, and education for utility, data center, and critical power applications, recently announced a strategic leadership transition effective January 1, 2026, to support continued growth and long-term scalability.

As part of this transition, Brian Jurkiewicz has been promoted from VP of Sales and Marketing to President of Eagle Eye Power Solutions, assuming responsibility for the company's overall operations and day-to-day execution. Jurkiewicz will work closely with Eagle Eye's executive team while partnering with Founder and CEO, Ryan Sberna, on the long-term direction and strategy of the organization.

Over the past three years, Jurkiewicz has played a central role in strengthening Eagle Eye's operational foundation – transforming the Sales organization, elevating Marketing and Communications, establishing a formal Product Management department, and impacting all areas of the business. With years of business leadership experience in manufacturing and engineered solutions, Jurkiewicz has emerged as a trusted leader and a natural choice to step into the President's role.

"Brian has exemplified the values and skills necessary to lead the organization as a whole, not just individual functions," said Sberna. "He has an understanding and passion for the culture and vision of the company with the ability to drive execution day in and day out. This new structure gives our customers, partners, and team a clear operating leader as we continue to scale."

"I'm grateful for the trust Ryan and the organization have placed in me," said Jurkiewicz. "Eagle Eye has strong momentum and an exceptional team. My focus is on leading the business forward – supporting our people, strengthening execution, and delivering long-term value for our customers and partners."

In conjunction with Jurkiewicz's appointment, Sberna, who has served in a dual President and CEO role since founding the company in 2009, will transition into a singular role as Chief Executive Officer. Building on the company's strongest overall year in its history in 2025, this transition reflects the company's increasing need for dedicated and strategic executive leadership.

"At this stage of Eagle Eye's evolution, and my life, I need to be fully committed to my vocation of creating empowering communities and cultures with strong identities," said Sberna. "I'm a creative, and this is where I make the biggest impact at Eagle Eye –establishing vision, creating culture, and positioning the company for the continued empowerment of our employees, customers, and communities. With Brian leading the business day-to-day, I can stay focused on ensuring Eagle Eye is built to empower for many years to come."

Headquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin, Eagle Eye Power Solutions is a manufacturer of critical power solutions, services, and education for utility, data center, and critical power applications. With a growing portfolio of engineered solutions and a focus on reliability, safety, and performance, Eagle Eye partners with customers to support mission-critical infrastructure worldwide.

