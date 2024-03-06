Eagle Eye Power Solutions Finalizes Agreement to Become Exclusive Provider of Industry-Leading Switch-Mode Industrial Battery Chargers

DC Power leader partners with established American manufacturer to deliver TPL compliant rectifier technology to North American utility market.

MEQUON, Wis., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent signing of an exclusivity agreement with Lester Electrical has positioned Eagle Eye Power Solutions as the sole provider of the BC-Series industrial battery chargers to electric utilities in North America.

As a global leader in delivering DC Power solutions for primarily utility substations, this move allows Eagle Eye to:

Offer unmatched and intuitive stationary battery charging technology not found anywhere else in the industry. Have greater influence on engineering by guiding design updates that anticipate evolving customer demands. Integrate with other strategic product lines to develop new comprehensive and compliant customer solutions. Ensure future stationary charging technology continues to increase the resilience and reliability of the grid.

"We're extremely pleased to be able to partner with such a strong American manufacturing company that shares our vision and values. Together, we're delivering a cutting-edge convection-cooled switch-mode charger series that can revolutionize the industry," said Ryan Sberna, CEO, Eagle Eye Power Solutions.

The BC-2500™ is the best seller in the series, utilizing automotive-grade components to ensure reliable performance across mission-critical applications and challenging environments. Rather than having to buy a second unit to achieve redundancy, it also has multiple individual (hot-swappable) Intelligent Power Modules (iPMs) in a single chassis to maintain its portable, lightweight design.

Meeting NERC TPL-001-5 standards for compliance with its redundancy and ability to test battery integrity when taken offline, the BC-Series offers a modular solution that is ideal for both new construction and retrofit planning.

"Its lightweight, modular design makes wall mounting a nice space-saving option for meeting NERC-TPL compliance in substations. It has all the redundancy built into a single charger, eliminating the need to purchase an additional unit," said Sberna.

About Eagle Eye Power Solutions

Headquartered in Mequon, WI, Eagle Eye Power Solutions is the global leader in combining Critical Power Education, Solutions and Services. With a team of DC Power specialists to draw upon, Eagle Eye works with Utilities and other Critical Power clients to increase reliability, decrease costs, and meet compliance.

SOURCE Eagle Eye Power Solutions