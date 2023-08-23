Eagle Eye University Granted Approval as Provider of IEEE CEU/PDH Certificates

Industry-leading stationary battery educator enhances course offering with addition of IEEE certificates for continuing education and professional development.

MEQUON, Wis., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Eye University (EEU), a leading institution in professional battery education and division of Eagle Eye Power Solutions, has been officially recognized as an approved provider of Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and Professional Development Hours (PDHs) by the standard setting Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). The IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. 

This recognition by IEEE is a significant achievement for EEU, highlighting its commitment to delivering high-quality, industry-relevant education to professionals seeking to enhance their skills and stay updated with the latest advancements in the field. Upon successfully completing any of several different courses at EEU, trainees can now receive CEU and PDH certificates, as well as credentials that demonstrate completion, to officially acknowledge their dedication to professional growth.

With this approval, EEU further solidifies its position as a go-to resource and gold standard for professionals seeking continuous learning opportunities that align with IEEE's rigorous standards of excellence in battery training. And since EEU's evolving curriculum spans multiple skill levels, beginning with introductory courses and progressing to more advanced and specialized content, it can provide training and IEEE certification for a diverse range of students.

"We are excited to have EEU recognized by a reputable organization like IEEE to be an approved provider of CEU and PDH certificates," said Ryan Sberna, CEO and President of Eagle Eye Power Solutions. "This is another step in delivering on our unwavering commitment to offer top-tier, accredited battery training to our customers that will continue to allow them to grow and excel in their jobs better and more safely."

Always looking for ways to address the widening skills gap in the industry's labor force, EEU continues to make it easy for trainees to get the knowledge they need, whether in-person, virtually, or on-demand. Here's a list of courses currently offered by EEU that will also allow students to receive IEEE certificates (and CEUs and PDHs) once completed:

  • Introduction to Batteries and Battery Maintenance
  • NERC PRC-005-6 for Battery Operation and Maintenance Compliance
  • Battery Chemistry and Construction
  • Battery Selection and Sizing
  • Battery Failure Mechanisms
  • Battery Installation
  • Battery Maintenance
  • Battery Discharge Testing
  • Battery Analytics

"As a company whose core values includes 'Leading with Education', we will continue expanding our curriculum and quality of training to provide those in our industry with access to the knowledge they will continue to demand," said Sberna.

About Eagle Eye University: Eagle Eye University is a leading provider of professional education and development. Created to meet the increasing demand for education and training in the stationary battery industry, EEU is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, major utility and telecom corporations, government organizations and more – delivering the gold standard in battery education to thousands of students each year.

