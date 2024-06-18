Eagle Eye University Takes Stationary Battery Training to Students with Regional Training Events

Battery education provider transforms the training landscape by bringing in-person courses to select US cities.

MEQUON, Wis., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Eye University (EEU), a leader in professional battery education and division of Eagle Eye Power Solutions, has developed a way to effectively reach local Utility customers by taking its best-in-class battery training directly to students through its Regional Training Events. Held in numerous cities across the U.S., EEU Regional Training Events deliver top-tier battery education to students who otherwise would be unable to travel and attend traditional in-person training courses held at Eagle Eye's Headquarters in Mequon, WI.

Utility Technicians Attend an EEU Regional Training Event

This two-day comprehensive battery compliance course, NERC Compliant Battery Maintenance for Utilities, is highly sought after for its ability to incorporate compliance and battery maintenance into one course, both crucial topics for utility technicians to understand as they perform work on battery systems in the field.

The specialized course serves as an introduction to IEEE maintenance procedures for Lead-Acid and Nickel-Cadmium batteries, focusing on the specific requirements for NERC PRC-005-6 and TPL-001-5 compliance. It is conducted by George Pedersen, an esteemed EEU instructor with over 40 years of hands-on experience in battery maintenance and testing. "Our students are thrilled that they can attend our trainings without having to travel far from home. Plus, they get the benefit of earning continuing education credits or professional development hours," said Pedersen.

Participants in the course have the opportunity to earn 15 professional development hours or 1.5 continuing education credits, since Eagle Eye University is an approved provider of IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) certificates for this training. The course includes two full days of comprehensive training with lunches, snacks and beverages, a networking event at a local Topgolf, and an IEEE certificate upon completion.

"We're excited to reach customers in a new way and make our training accessible to students across the country by bringing our industry-leading training directly to them," said Brian Jurkiewicz, VP of Sales for Eagle Eye Power Solutions.

Upcoming Regional Training Events are scheduled in the following cities:

Louisville, KY : August 27-28



: Mobile, AL : September 24-25



: Minneapolis, MN : October 22-23

To learn more or to register for an upcoming event, please visit: https://eagleeyeuniversity.com/eagle-eye-university-regional-training-events/.

About Eagle Eye University:

A division of Eagle Eye Power Solutions, Eagle Eye University (EEU) is a leading provider of training and education in the DC power industry. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on practical, hands-on learning, EEU delivers the highest standard of education to industry professionals.

SOURCE Eagle Eye University