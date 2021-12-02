Eagle Field Tech and ENGAGE Announce Partnership to Authenticate Liquid Hauling Field Tickets

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage Mobilize, Inc. (ENGAGE), an advanced fintech that automates industrial workflows, today announced a partnership with Eagle Field Tech that will combine ENGAGE's market leading automated transaction platform with Eagle Field Tech's patented IoT data collection solution. The joint solution will enable ENGAGE to validate liquid measurements and location data directly from a truck trailer, which can then automate the approval process at the ticketing level. The partnership, which will begin in the Barnett Shale, is expected to automate water-hauling and disposal volume tracking and payment workflows using precise trailer level measurements. The solution will be used by multiple operators and their service providers.

"Partnering with ENGAGE provides our mutual customers with the best of both worlds – accurate, automatic volume measurements at the source and a comprehensive ticketing and payment solution", says Tim Buttrill, General Manager at Eagle Field Tech.

Authenticating field data points will eliminate the need for manual approvals and will allow operators to accurately pay invoices with confidence, while minimizing disputes. The technical integrations between the two companies have been built and tested and are ready to deploy to the market. This is another step towards ENGAGE's mission to enable touchless transactions for financial workflows in the Oil and Gas industry.

About ENGAGE:

ENGAGE drives business intelligence by automating financial workflows end-to-end. Simply digitizing paper processes has been commercialized by many solutions, however, ENGAGE is the first to use predictive scheduling and data validation to reduce touchpoints and eliminate redundant processes, thus changing the way transactions are scheduled, managed, and approved. Additionally, layering on ENGAGE's E-invoicing platform automates workflows end-to-end, from scheduling services all the way through payment processing.

Eagle Field Tech

Eagle Field Tech is an industrial IoT software company that provides accurate measurement and location data to the liquids hauling industry. Their patented data collection solutions allow for safer, more efficient operations and provide a trusted, third-party data source to power payment automation.

