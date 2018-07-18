Eagle Financial Services, Inc. Announces 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results And Quarterly Dividend

BERRYVILLE, Va., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCQX: EFSI), the holding company for Bank of Clarke County, whose divisions include Eagle Investment Group, reported quarterly earnings and continued solid financial performance. The Board of Directors announced a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.24 per common share, payable on November 16, 2018, to shareholders of record on November 2, 2018. Select highlights for the third quarter include:

  • Net income of $1.9 million
  • Net interest margin of 4.04%
  • ALLL 0.79% of total loans
  • Net loan growth of $11.6 million
  • Deposit growth of $11.2 million

John R. Milleson, President and CEO, stated, "Unfortunately our third quarter earnings were negatively impacted with a recognized loss on other real estate owned. Thankfully this is a onetime event and we remain confident that the Company is on pace for another year of solid performance and strong, steady growth. New customers continue to develop relationships with us as our defined trade area experiences more institutional upheaval.  We are thankful that we have put much thought and strategy in not only our products and services but also our physical locations, making the decision to switch financial institutions easier for consumers. Loans and deposits continue to grow at a stable rate and we remain diligently focused on our net interest margin and efficiency ratio."

Income Statement Review

Net income was $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2018, down $147,000 from the same period one year ago and down $661,000 from the previous quarter ended June 30, 2018. These decreases were driven primarily by the $987,000 loss that was accrued for the sale of other real estate owned.  During the third quarter of 2018, the Company entered into a contract to sell a residential property it held as other real estate owned. On February 14, 2018, the Bank took ownership of this approximate 38-acre residential property located in Northern Loudoun County, Virginia. At that time, the property was recorded at $3.2 million and the Bank recognized $397,000 gain upon the foreclosure. During the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the Bank recorded a $282,000 valuation allowance for this real estate owned asset and reduced the previously recognized gain accordingly. The Bank has agreed on a sales price for the property of $2.0 million and after estimated selling costs, expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $1.9 million. The sale is scheduled to settle on October 15, 2018.

Net interest income remained unchanged at $7.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Net interest income increased $319,000 from the $7.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.  This increase resulted mostly from the increase in loan income.

Total loan interest income was $7.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and $7.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.  Total loan interest income increased $544,000 from $6.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.  These increases are mostly due to increased loan volume.             

Average loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 were $588.9 million compared to $581.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.  Total average accruing loans were $587.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and $577.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.  For the third quarter of 2017, total average loans were $550.8 million and average accruing loans were $545.8 million. The tax equivalent yield on average loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was 4.80%, down five basis points from 4.85% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and up six basis points from 4.74% for the same quarter in 2017.  Interest income from the investment portfolio was $980,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and $953,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.  Average investments were $140.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and $136.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.  Interest income from the investment portfolio was $839,000 while average investments were $130.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The tax equivalent yield on average investments for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was 2.98%, down three basis points from 3.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and up three basis points from 2.95% for the same quarter in 2017. 

Total interest expense was $705,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and $573,000 for the same period ended June 30, 2018. This increase resulted mostly from the increased cost of interest bearing liabilities.  The average cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 11 basis points when comparing the quarter ended September 30, 2018 to the quarter ended June 30, 2018.  The average balance of interest bearing liabilities increased $5.6 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2018.  The net interest margin was 4.04% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and 4.17% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.  For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, total interest expense was $351,000 and the net interest margin was 4.12%.

The Company's net interest margin is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, but it is a common measure used by the financial services industry to determine how profitably earning assets are funded. The Company's net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent net interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non-taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The tax rate utilized for periods in 2018 is 21% and 34% for periods in 2017.

Noninterest income was $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.  Noninterest income was $1.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.   Nominal increases in ATM fees, safe deposit box fees and commissions from non-deposit investment sales collectively contributed to the increases between the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and the three-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017.

Noninterest expense was $7.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.  This represents an increase of $1.1 million or 18.55% from $6.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Much of this increase resulted from the $987,000 loss accrued for the sale of other real estate owned.  Salaries and employee benefits increased $259,000 from the quarter ended June 30, 2018 to September 30, 2018. This increase resulted mostly from an accrual made for anticipated employee incentive plan expense. Data processing fees increased $152,000 when comparing the quarter ended June 30, 2018 to the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Much of this increase is related to the Company moving its in-house core banking software to a service bureau environment. The Company migrated to a service bureau environment in late June 2018. Noninterest expense increased $1.4 million or 23.71% from the quarter ended September 30, 2018 when compared to $5.9 million for the quartered ended September 30, 2017.  This $1.4 million increase is also related to the increases in the previously mentioned expense categories.  

Income tax expense decreased $576,000 when comparing the quarter ended September 30, 2018 to the quarter ended June 30, 2018.  Income tax expense decreased $890,000 when comparing the quarter ended September 30, 2018 to the same period in 2017.  These decreases resulted from the recognition of a $316,000 estimated tax credit related to the Company's investment in a qualified affordable housing project. For additional details regarding the Company's qualified affordable housing project investments, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Asset Quality and Provision for Loan Losses

Nonperforming assets consist of loans 90 days past due and still accruing interest, nonaccrual loans, other real estate owned (foreclosed properties), and repossessed assets.  Nonperforming assets decreased from $4.1 million or 0.53% of total assets at June 30, 2018 to $3.2 million or 0.40% of total assets at September 30, 2018. This decrease resulted from the recording of a $987,000 valuation allowance for other real estate owned during the quarter. During the third quarter of 2018, the Company entered into a contract to sell a residential property it held as other real estate owned.  Based on the sales contract and estimated selling costs of the transaction, a loss of $987,000 had been accrued and added to the valuation allowance for other real estate owned.  The sale is scheduled to settle on October 15, 2018. During the quarter ended September 30, 2018, two loans totaling $88,000 were placed on nonaccrual status.  Most of the non-accrual loans at September 30, 2018 are secured by real estate.  Management regularly evaluates the financial condition of borrowers with loans on non-accrual status and the value of any collateral on these loans.  The results of these evaluations are used to estimate the amount of losses which may be realized on the disposition of these non-accrual loans.  No real estate assets had been foreclosed upon during the third quarter of 2018. There were no loans greater than 90 days past due and still accruing at September 30 and June 30, 2018. At September 30, 2017, there were $19,000 in loans that were greater than 90 days past due and still accruing. Nonperforming assets were $5.2 million or 0.71% of total assets at September 30, 2017.

The Company may, under certain circumstances, restructure loans in troubled debt restructurings as a concession to a borrower when the borrower is experiencing financial distress.  Formal, standardized loan restructuring programs are not utilized by the Company.  Each loan considered for restructuring is evaluated based on customer circumstances and may include modifications to one or more loan provision.  Such restructured loans are included in impaired loans but may not necessarily be nonperforming loans.  At September 30, 2018, the Company had 20 troubled debt restructurings totaling $4.3 million and all but two loans, totaling $122,000, are performing loans.

The Company realized $25,000 in net recoveries for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and $115,000 in net recoveries for the three months ended June 30, 2018.   Net charge recoveries for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 were $32,000.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $140,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Negative provisions for loan losses of $97,000 and $2,000 were recorded for the quarters ended June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017, respectively.  The allowance for loan losses was $4.7 million, or 0.79% of total outstanding loans, at September 30, 2018.  At June 30, 2018, the allowance for loan losses was $ 4.5 million or 0.78% of total outstanding loans.  The allowance for loan losses was $4.4 million or 0.80% of total assets at September 30, 2017.  The amount of provision for loan losses during each quarter reflects the results of the Bank's analysis used to determine the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses.  The Company is committed to maintaining an allowance at a level that adequately reflects the risk inherent in the loan portfolio. 

Total Consolidated Assets

Total consolidated assets of the Company at September 30, 2018 were $786.1 million, which represented an increase of $10.9 million or 1.40% from total assets of $775.2 million at June 30, 2018. This increase resulted mostly from the increases in the loan portfolio. At September 30, 2017, total consolidated assets were $738.6 million. Total loans increased from $586.8 million at June 30, 2018 to $598.5 million at September 30, 2018. Total loans were $552.2 million at September 30, 2017.

Deposits and Other Borrowings

Total deposits increased $11.2 million to $693.3 million at September 30, 2018 from $682.1 million at June 30, 2018. At September 30, 2017, total deposits were $645.2 million

Equity

Shareholders' equity was $84.8 million at September 30 and June 30, 2018. At September 30, 2017 shareholders' equity was $83.6 million. The book value of the Company at September 30, 2018 was $24.58 per common share. Total common shares outstanding were 3,473,833 at September 30, 2018.  On October 17, 2018, the board of directors declared a $0.24 per common share cash dividend for shareholders of record as of November 2, 2018 and payable on November 16, 2018.

Certain information contained in this discussion may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as "the Company expects," "the Company believes" or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For details on factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

KEY STATISTICS

For the Three Months Ended

3Q18

2Q18

1Q18

4Q17

3Q17

Net Income (dollars in thousands)

$   1,860

$   2,521

$   2,539

$   1,709

$   2,007

Earnings per share, basic

$     0.54

$     0.73

$     0.73

$     0.49

$     0.58

Earnings per share, diluted

$     0.54

$     0.73

$     0.73

$     0.49

$     0.58

Return on average total assets

0.94%

1.31%

1.36%

0.91%

1.07%

Return on average total equity

8.68%

12.12%

12.40%

8.11%

9.56%

Dividend payout ratio

44.44%

31.51%

31.51%

44.90%

37.93%

Fee revenue as a percent of total revenue

19.39%

18.15%

19.36%

18.40%

18.37%

Net interest margin(1)

4.04%

4.17%

4.05%

4.03%

4.12%

Yield on average earning assets

4.42%

4.49%

4.29%

4.23%

4.32%

Yield on average interest-bearing liabilities

0.64%

0.53%

0.40%

0.33%

0.32%

Net interest spread

3.78%

3.96%

3.88%

3.90%

4.00%

Tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income (dollars in thousands)

$        99

$      102

$        89

$      155

$      159

Non-interest income to average assets

0.91%

0.87%

0.96%

1.01%

0.86%

Non-interest expense to average assets

3.70%

3.21%

3.01%

3.14%

3.15%

Efficiency ratio(2)

78.36%

67.11%

63.19%

65.52%

66.52%

(1)

The net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets.  Tax equivalent interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are nontaxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense.  The rate utilized for periods in 2018 is 21% and 34% for periods in 2017.  See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and the reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income.  The Company's net interest margin is a common measure used by the financial service industry to determine how profitable earning assets are funded.  Because the Company earns a fair amount of nontaxable interest income due to the mix of securities in its investment security portfolio, net interest income for the ratio is calculated on a tax equivalent basis as described above. 

(2)

The efficiency ratio is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. It is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income excluding gains and losses on the investment portfolio and sales of repossessed assets. The tax rate utilized is 34%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and a reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company calculates this ratio in order to evaluate its overhead structure or how effectively it is operating. An increase in the ratio from period to period indicates the Company is losing a larger percentage of its income to expenses. The Company believes that the efficiency ratio is a reasonable measure of profitability.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA BY QUARTER

3Q18

2Q18

1Q18

4Q17

3Q17

BALANCE SHEET RATIOS

Loans to deposits

86.32%

86.03%

84.83%

85.74%

85.57%

Average interest-earning assets to

    average-interest bearing liabilities

168.16%

166.67%

166.80%

165.83%

162.10%

PER SHARE DATA

Dividends

$            0.24

$            0.23

$            0.23

$            0.22

$            0.22

Book value

24.58

24.57

24.12

24.40

24.31

Tangible book value

24.58

24.57

24.12

24.40

24.31

SHARE PRICE DATA

Closing price

$          37.30

$          35.99

$          32.80

$          32.00

$          29.25

Diluted earnings multiple(1)

17.27

12.33

11.23

16.33

12.61

Book value multiple(2)

1.52

1.46

1.36

1.31

1.20

COMMON STOCK DATA

Outstanding shares at end of period

3,473,833

3,473,555

3,466,117

3,449,027

3,456,430

Weighted average shares outstanding

3,474,246

3,465,601

3,463,118

3,468,275

3,469,372

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

3,474,246

3,465,601

3,463,118

3,468,275

3,469,372

CAPITAL RATIOS

Total equity to total assets

10.79%

10.94%

10.71%

10.95%

11.31%

CREDIT QUALITY

Net charge-offs to average loans

-0.02%

-0.08%

0.06%

0.07%

-0.03%

Total non-performing loans to total loans

0.19%

0.19%

0.31%

1.11%

0.92%

Total non-performing assets to total assets

0.40%

0.53%

0.66%

0.84%

0.71%

Non-accrual loans to:

      total loans

0.19%

0.19%

0.31%

1.11%

0.92%

      total assets

0.15%

0.14%

0.23%

0.83%

0.69%

Allowance for loan losses to:

      total loans

0.79%

0.78%

0.78%

0.78%

0.80%

     non-performing assets

148.30%

110.42%

88.48%

68.44%

85.30%

     non-accrual loans

411.62%

413.83%

251.67%

69.59%

87.40%

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:

(dollars in thousands)

    Loans delinquent over 90 days

$                -

$                -

$               18

$                -

$               19

    Non-accrual loans   

1,145

1,099

1,800

6,339

5,086

    Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

2,033

3,020

3,302

106

106

NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES):

(dollars in thousands)

    Loans charged off

$               18

$               30

$             138

$             160

$               70

    (Recoveries)

(43)

(145)

(52)

-

(102)

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

(25)

(115)

86

160

(32)

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES (dollars in thousands)

$             140

$             (97)

$             205

$             134

$               (2)

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSS SUMMARY

(dollars in thousands)

Balance at the beginning of period

$          4,548

$          4,530

$          4,411

$          4,437

$          4,407

Provision

140

(97)

205

134

(2)

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

(25)

(115)

86

160

(32)

Balance at the end of period

$          4,713

$          4,548

$          4,530

$          4,411

$          4,437

(1)

The diluted earnings multiple is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by the annualized diluted earnings per share for the period. The diluted earnings multiple is a measure of how much an investor may be willing to pay for $1.00 of the Company's earnings.

(2)

The book value multiple (or price to book ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by the period's book value per share. The book value multiple is a measure used to compare the Company's market value per share to its book value per share.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$        13,176

$        14,823

$        33,032

$        32,672

$        30,593

Federal funds sold

-

88

152

3,176

144

Securities available for sale, at fair value

141,566

139,491

129,986

133,673

125,685

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

593,754

582,289

577,075

564,406

547,716

Bank premises and equipment, net

19,504

19,452

19,474

19,579

19,740

Other assets

18,074

19,048

16,145

12,245

14,686

              Total assets

$      786,074

$      775,191

$      775,864

$      765,751

$      738,564

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities

    Deposits:

       Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$      256,738

$      246,141

$      252,144

$      234,990

$      224,353

       Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits

327,612

328,563

328,655

322,948

314,599

       Time deposits

108,987

107,403

104,847

105,476

106,293

          Total deposits

$      693,337

$      682,107

$      685,646

$      663,414

$      645,245

    Federal funds purchased and securities

        sold under agreements to repurchase

1,158

-

-

-

-

    Federal Home Loan Bank advances

-

-

-

-

-

    Other liabilities

6,749

8,285

7,147

18,520

9,768

    Commitments and contingent liabilities

-

-

-

-

-

              Total liabilities

$      701,244

$      690,392

$      692,793

$      681,934

$      655,013

Shareholders' Equity

    Preferred stock, $10 par value

$                -

$                -

$                -

$                -

$                -

    Common stock, $2.50 par value

8,629

8,628

8,611

8,587

8,593

    Surplus

12,680

12,491

12,155

12,075

12,193

    Retained earnings

67,340

66,313

64,588

62,845

61,946

    Accumulated other comprehensive income

(3,819)

(2,633)

(2,283)

310

819

              Total shareholders' equity

$        84,830

$        84,799

$        83,071

$        83,817

$        83,551

              Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$      786,074

$      775,191

$      775,864

$      765,751

$      738,564

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited

Three Months Ended

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

Interest and Dividend Income

        Interest and fees on loans

$          7,092

$          7,000

$          6,541

$          6,429

$          6,548

        Interest on federal funds sold

1

-

1

-

-

        Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:

              Taxable interest income

701

670

606

573

564

              Interest income exempt from federal income taxes

263

268

262

253

258

              Dividends

16

15

13

20

17

        Interest on deposits in banks

58

41

52

48

71

                    Total interest and dividend income

$          8,131

$          7,994

$          7,475

$          7,323

$          7,458

Interest Expense

        Interest on deposits

$             704

$             563

$             426

$             352

$             311

        Interest on federal funds purchased and securities

            sold under agreements to repurchase

1

10

-

-

-

        Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances

-

-

-

-

40

                   Total interest expense

$             705

$             573

$             426

$             352

$             351

                   Net interest income

$          7,426

$          7,421

$          7,049

$          6,971

$          7,107

Provision For Loan Losses

140

(97)

205

134

(2)

                   Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$          7,286

$          7,518

$          6,844

$          6,837

$          7,109

Noninterest Income

        Income from fiduciary activities

$             316

$             299

$             444

$             402

$             236

        Service charges on deposit accounts

302

302

308

318

310

        Other service charges and fees

1,172

1,048

961

911

1,057

        Gain on the sale of bank premises and equipment

-

-

-

-

(2)

        Gain (Loss) on sales of AFS securities

6

-

11

(87)

26

        Officer insurance income

(20)

-

-

288

-

        Other operating income

28

16

77

60

(10)

                    Total noninterest income

$          1,804

$          1,665

$          1,801

$          1,892

$          1,617

Noninterest Expenses

        Salaries and employee benefits

$          3,666

$          3,406

$          3,526

$          3,417

$          3,513

        Occupancy expenses

374

363

371

371

358

        Equipment expenses

233

234

219

236

222

        Advertising and marketing expenses

209

201

185

187

190

        Stationery and supplies

42

47

56

36

49

        ATM network fees

192

246

206

209

203

        Other real estate owned expenses

24

7

130

-

(3)

        (Gain) loss on foreclosure and sale of other real estate

987

282

(397)

-

-

        FDIC assessment

56

55

58

58

57

       Computer software expense

114

112

139

142

151

       Bank franchise tax

152

145

134

138

138

       Professional fees

260

283

275

237

213

       Data processing fees

270

118

125

143

165

        Other operating expenses

731

667

603

649

653

                    Total noninterest expenses

$          7,310

$          6,166

$          5,630

$          5,823

$          5,909

                    Income before income taxes

1,780

3,017

3,015

2,906

2,817

Income Tax Expense

(80)

496

476

1,197

810

                    Net income

$          1,860

$          2,521

$          2,539

$          1,709

$          2,007

Earnings Per Share

        Net income per common share, basic

$            0.54

$            0.73

$            0.73

$            0.49

$            0.58

        Net income per common share, diluted

$            0.54

$            0.73

$            0.73

$            0.49

$            0.58

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates

(dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

September 30, 2017

Interest

Interest

Interest

Average

Income/

Average

Average

Income/

Average

Average

Income/

Average

Assets:

Balance

Expense

Yield

Balance

Expense

Yield

Balance

Expense

Yield

Securities:

        Taxable

$101,045

$    2,846

2.82%

$  97,433

$    2,744

2.82%

$  91,635

$    2,302

2.51%

        Tax-Exempt (1)

38,935

1,320

3.39%

38,678

1,357

3.51%

38,900

1,548

3.98%

            Total Securities

$139,980

$    4,166

2.98%

$136,111

$    4,100

3.01%

$130,535

$    3,850

2.95%

Loans:

        Taxable

$575,231

$  27,698

4.82%

$569,442

$  27,612

4.85%

$540,001

$  25,780

4.77%

         Nonaccrual

1,135

-

0.00%

3,624

-

0.00%

5,005

-

0.00%

        Tax-Exempt (1)

12,531

556

4.44%

8,378

586

6.99%

5,765

303

5.25%

            Total Loans

$588,897

$  28,254

4.80%

$581,444

$  28,197

4.85%

$550,771

$  26,083

4.74%

Federal funds sold

173

3

2.01%

83

1

1.78%

-

-

0.00%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

11,440

229

2.00%

9,437

172

1.83%

22,752

285

1.25%

            Total earning assets

$739,355

$  32,652

4.42%

$723,451

$  32,471

4.49%

$699,053

$  30,218

4.32%

Allowance for loan losses

(4,629)

(4,651)

(4,451)

Total non-earning assets

48,952

50,895

48,584

Total assets

$783,678

$769,695

$743,186

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

Interest-bearing deposits:

        NOW accounts

$  93,694

$       339

0.36%

$  92,079

$       294

0.32%

$  84,107

$       174

0.21%

        Money market accounts

133,045

953

0.72%

130,150

753

0.58%

125,803

329

0.26%

        Savings accounts

104,772

183

0.17%

104,375

160

0.15%

101,590

73

0.07%

Time deposits:

        $100,000 and more

71,282

759

1.06%

69,056

604

0.87%

67,356

248

0.37%

        Less than $100,000

36,760

561

1.53%

36,749

445

1.21%

39,131

411

1.05%

            Total interest-bearing deposits

$439,553

$    2,795

0.64%

$432,409

$    2,257

0.52%

$417,987

$    1,235

0.30%

Federal funds purchased and securities

     sold under agreements to repurchase

122

2

1.61%

1,645

39

2.39%

-

-

0.00%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

-

-

0.00%

-

-

0.00%

13,261

157

1.18%

Trust preferred capital notes

-

-

0.00%

-

-

0.00%

-

-

0.00%

            Total interest-bearing liabilities

$439,675

$    2,797

0.64%

$434,054

$    2,296

0.53%

$431,248

$    1,392

0.32%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

        Demand deposits

250,068

243,898

219,180

        Other Liabilities

8,877

8,253

9,505

            Total liabilities

$698,620

$686,205

$659,933

Shareholders' equity

85,058

83,490

83,253

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$783,678

$769,695

$743,186

Net interest income

$  29,855

$  30,175

$  28,827

Net interest spread

3.78%

3.96%

4.00%

Interest expense as a percent of

     average earning assets

0.38%

0.32%

0.20%

Net interest margin

4.04%

4.17%

4.12%

(1)

Income and yields are reported on a tax equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21% for periods in 2018 and 34% for periods in 2017.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

GAAP Financial Measurements:

   Interest Income - Loans

$     7,092

$    7,000

$    6,541

$     6,429

$          6,548

   Interest Income - Securities and Other Interest-Earnings Assets

1,039

994

934

894

910

   Interest Expense - Deposits

704

563

426

352

311

   Interest Expense - Other Borrowings

1

10

-

-

40

Total Net Interest Income

$     7,426

$    7,421

$    7,049

$     6,971

$          7,107

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements:

   Add:  Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income - Loans

$          29

$         31

$         19

$          25

$               26

   Add:  Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income - Securities

70

71

70

130

133

Total Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income

$          99

$       102

$         89

$        155

$             159

Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income

$     7,525

$    7,523

$    7,138

$     7,126

$          7,266

