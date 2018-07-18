Eagle Financial Services, Inc. Announces 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results And Quarterly Dividend

BERRYVILLE, Va., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCQX: EFSI), the holding company for Bank of Clarke County, whose divisions include Eagle Investment Group, reported quarterly earnings and continued solid financial performance. The Board of Directors announced a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.24 per common share, payable on November 16, 2018, to shareholders of record on November 2, 2018. Select highlights for the third quarter include:

Net income of $1.9 million

Net interest margin of 4.04%

ALLL 0.79% of total loans

Net loan growth of $11.6 million

Deposit growth of $11.2 million

John R. Milleson, President and CEO, stated, "Unfortunately our third quarter earnings were negatively impacted with a recognized loss on other real estate owned. Thankfully this is a onetime event and we remain confident that the Company is on pace for another year of solid performance and strong, steady growth. New customers continue to develop relationships with us as our defined trade area experiences more institutional upheaval. We are thankful that we have put much thought and strategy in not only our products and services but also our physical locations, making the decision to switch financial institutions easier for consumers. Loans and deposits continue to grow at a stable rate and we remain diligently focused on our net interest margin and efficiency ratio."

Income Statement Review

Net income was $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2018, down $147,000 from the same period one year ago and down $661,000 from the previous quarter ended June 30, 2018. These decreases were driven primarily by the $987,000 loss that was accrued for the sale of other real estate owned. During the third quarter of 2018, the Company entered into a contract to sell a residential property it held as other real estate owned. On February 14, 2018, the Bank took ownership of this approximate 38-acre residential property located in Northern Loudoun County, Virginia. At that time, the property was recorded at $3.2 million and the Bank recognized $397,000 gain upon the foreclosure. During the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the Bank recorded a $282,000 valuation allowance for this real estate owned asset and reduced the previously recognized gain accordingly. The Bank has agreed on a sales price for the property of $2.0 million and after estimated selling costs, expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $1.9 million. The sale is scheduled to settle on October 15, 2018.

Net interest income remained unchanged at $7.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Net interest income increased $319,000 from the $7.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. This increase resulted mostly from the increase in loan income.

Total loan interest income was $7.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and $7.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Total loan interest income increased $544,000 from $6.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. These increases are mostly due to increased loan volume.

Average loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 were $588.9 million compared to $581.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Total average accruing loans were $587.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and $577.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. For the third quarter of 2017, total average loans were $550.8 million and average accruing loans were $545.8 million. The tax equivalent yield on average loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was 4.80%, down five basis points from 4.85% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and up six basis points from 4.74% for the same quarter in 2017. Interest income from the investment portfolio was $980,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and $953,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Average investments were $140.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and $136.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Interest income from the investment portfolio was $839,000 while average investments were $130.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. The tax equivalent yield on average investments for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was 2.98%, down three basis points from 3.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and up three basis points from 2.95% for the same quarter in 2017.

Total interest expense was $705,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and $573,000 for the same period ended June 30, 2018. This increase resulted mostly from the increased cost of interest bearing liabilities. The average cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 11 basis points when comparing the quarter ended September 30, 2018 to the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The average balance of interest bearing liabilities increased $5.6 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The net interest margin was 4.04% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and 4.17% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, total interest expense was $351,000 and the net interest margin was 4.12%.

The Company's net interest margin is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, but it is a common measure used by the financial services industry to determine how profitably earning assets are funded. The Company's net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent net interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non-taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The tax rate utilized for periods in 2018 is 21% and 34% for periods in 2017.

Noninterest income was $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Noninterest income was $1.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. Nominal increases in ATM fees, safe deposit box fees and commissions from non-deposit investment sales collectively contributed to the increases between the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and the three-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017.

Noninterest expense was $7.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. This represents an increase of $1.1 million or 18.55% from $6.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Much of this increase resulted from the $987,000 loss accrued for the sale of other real estate owned. Salaries and employee benefits increased $259,000 from the quarter ended June 30, 2018 to September 30, 2018. This increase resulted mostly from an accrual made for anticipated employee incentive plan expense. Data processing fees increased $152,000 when comparing the quarter ended June 30, 2018 to the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Much of this increase is related to the Company moving its in-house core banking software to a service bureau environment. The Company migrated to a service bureau environment in late June 2018. Noninterest expense increased $1.4 million or 23.71% from the quarter ended September 30, 2018 when compared to $5.9 million for the quartered ended September 30, 2017. This $1.4 million increase is also related to the increases in the previously mentioned expense categories.

Income tax expense decreased $576,000 when comparing the quarter ended September 30, 2018 to the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Income tax expense decreased $890,000 when comparing the quarter ended September 30, 2018 to the same period in 2017. These decreases resulted from the recognition of a $316,000 estimated tax credit related to the Company's investment in a qualified affordable housing project. For additional details regarding the Company's qualified affordable housing project investments, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Asset Quality and Provision for Loan Losses

Nonperforming assets consist of loans 90 days past due and still accruing interest, nonaccrual loans, other real estate owned (foreclosed properties), and repossessed assets. Nonperforming assets decreased from $4.1 million or 0.53% of total assets at June 30, 2018 to $3.2 million or 0.40% of total assets at September 30, 2018. This decrease resulted from the recording of a $987,000 valuation allowance for other real estate owned during the quarter. During the third quarter of 2018, the Company entered into a contract to sell a residential property it held as other real estate owned. Based on the sales contract and estimated selling costs of the transaction, a loss of $987,000 had been accrued and added to the valuation allowance for other real estate owned. The sale is scheduled to settle on October 15, 2018. During the quarter ended September 30, 2018, two loans totaling $88,000 were placed on nonaccrual status. Most of the non-accrual loans at September 30, 2018 are secured by real estate. Management regularly evaluates the financial condition of borrowers with loans on non-accrual status and the value of any collateral on these loans. The results of these evaluations are used to estimate the amount of losses which may be realized on the disposition of these non-accrual loans. No real estate assets had been foreclosed upon during the third quarter of 2018. There were no loans greater than 90 days past due and still accruing at September 30 and June 30, 2018. At September 30, 2017, there were $19,000 in loans that were greater than 90 days past due and still accruing. Nonperforming assets were $5.2 million or 0.71% of total assets at September 30, 2017.

The Company may, under certain circumstances, restructure loans in troubled debt restructurings as a concession to a borrower when the borrower is experiencing financial distress. Formal, standardized loan restructuring programs are not utilized by the Company. Each loan considered for restructuring is evaluated based on customer circumstances and may include modifications to one or more loan provision. Such restructured loans are included in impaired loans but may not necessarily be nonperforming loans. At September 30, 2018, the Company had 20 troubled debt restructurings totaling $4.3 million and all but two loans, totaling $122,000, are performing loans.

The Company realized $25,000 in net recoveries for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and $115,000 in net recoveries for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Net charge recoveries for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 were $32,000.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $140,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Negative provisions for loan losses of $97,000 and $2,000 were recorded for the quarters ended June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017, respectively. The allowance for loan losses was $4.7 million, or 0.79% of total outstanding loans, at September 30, 2018. At June 30, 2018, the allowance for loan losses was $ 4.5 million or 0.78% of total outstanding loans. The allowance for loan losses was $4.4 million or 0.80% of total assets at September 30, 2017. The amount of provision for loan losses during each quarter reflects the results of the Bank's analysis used to determine the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses. The Company is committed to maintaining an allowance at a level that adequately reflects the risk inherent in the loan portfolio.

Total Consolidated Assets

Total consolidated assets of the Company at September 30, 2018 were $786.1 million, which represented an increase of $10.9 million or 1.40% from total assets of $775.2 million at June 30, 2018. This increase resulted mostly from the increases in the loan portfolio. At September 30, 2017, total consolidated assets were $738.6 million. Total loans increased from $586.8 million at June 30, 2018 to $598.5 million at September 30, 2018. Total loans were $552.2 million at September 30, 2017.

Deposits and Other Borrowings

Total deposits increased $11.2 million to $693.3 million at September 30, 2018 from $682.1 million at June 30, 2018. At September 30, 2017, total deposits were $645.2 million.

Equity

Shareholders' equity was $84.8 million at September 30 and June 30, 2018. At September 30, 2017 shareholders' equity was $83.6 million. The book value of the Company at September 30, 2018 was $24.58 per common share. Total common shares outstanding were 3,473,833 at September 30, 2018. On October 17, 2018, the board of directors declared a $0.24 per common share cash dividend for shareholders of record as of November 2, 2018 and payable on November 16, 2018.

Certain information contained in this discussion may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as "the Company expects," "the Company believes" or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For details on factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. KEY STATISTICS For the Three Months Ended 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 3Q17 Net Income (dollars in thousands) $ 1,860 $ 2,521 $ 2,539 $ 1,709 $ 2,007 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.54 $ 0.73 $ 0.73 $ 0.49 $ 0.58 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.73 $ 0.73 $ 0.49 $ 0.58 Return on average total assets 0.94% 1.31% 1.36% 0.91% 1.07% Return on average total equity 8.68% 12.12% 12.40% 8.11% 9.56% Dividend payout ratio 44.44% 31.51% 31.51% 44.90% 37.93% Fee revenue as a percent of total revenue 19.39% 18.15% 19.36% 18.40% 18.37% Net interest margin(1) 4.04% 4.17% 4.05% 4.03% 4.12% Yield on average earning assets 4.42% 4.49% 4.29% 4.23% 4.32% Yield on average interest-bearing liabilities 0.64% 0.53% 0.40% 0.33% 0.32% Net interest spread 3.78% 3.96% 3.88% 3.90% 4.00% Tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income (dollars in thousands) $ 99 $ 102 $ 89 $ 155 $ 159 Non-interest income to average assets 0.91% 0.87% 0.96% 1.01% 0.86% Non-interest expense to average assets 3.70% 3.21% 3.01% 3.14% 3.15% Efficiency ratio(2) 78.36% 67.11% 63.19% 65.52% 66.52%

(1) The net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are nontaxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The rate utilized for periods in 2018 is 21% and 34% for periods in 2017. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and the reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company's net interest margin is a common measure used by the financial service industry to determine how profitable earning assets are funded. Because the Company earns a fair amount of nontaxable interest income due to the mix of securities in its investment security portfolio, net interest income for the ratio is calculated on a tax equivalent basis as described above. (2) The efficiency ratio is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. It is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income excluding gains and losses on the investment portfolio and sales of repossessed assets. The tax rate utilized is 34%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and a reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company calculates this ratio in order to evaluate its overhead structure or how effectively it is operating. An increase in the ratio from period to period indicates the Company is losing a larger percentage of its income to expenses. The Company believes that the efficiency ratio is a reasonable measure of profitability.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA BY QUARTER 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 3Q17 BALANCE SHEET RATIOS Loans to deposits 86.32% 86.03% 84.83% 85.74% 85.57% Average interest-earning assets to average-interest bearing liabilities 168.16% 166.67% 166.80% 165.83% 162.10% PER SHARE DATA Dividends $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 Book value 24.58 24.57 24.12 24.40 24.31 Tangible book value 24.58 24.57 24.12 24.40 24.31 SHARE PRICE DATA Closing price $ 37.30 $ 35.99 $ 32.80 $ 32.00 $ 29.25 Diluted earnings multiple(1) 17.27 12.33 11.23 16.33 12.61 Book value multiple(2) 1.52 1.46 1.36 1.31 1.20 COMMON STOCK DATA Outstanding shares at end of period 3,473,833 3,473,555 3,466,117 3,449,027 3,456,430 Weighted average shares outstanding 3,474,246 3,465,601 3,463,118 3,468,275 3,469,372 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 3,474,246 3,465,601 3,463,118 3,468,275 3,469,372 CAPITAL RATIOS Total equity to total assets 10.79% 10.94% 10.71% 10.95% 11.31% CREDIT QUALITY Net charge-offs to average loans -0.02% -0.08% 0.06% 0.07% -0.03% Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.19% 0.19% 0.31% 1.11% 0.92% Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.40% 0.53% 0.66% 0.84% 0.71% Non-accrual loans to: total loans 0.19% 0.19% 0.31% 1.11% 0.92% total assets 0.15% 0.14% 0.23% 0.83% 0.69% Allowance for loan losses to: total loans 0.79% 0.78% 0.78% 0.78% 0.80% non-performing assets 148.30% 110.42% 88.48% 68.44% 85.30% non-accrual loans 411.62% 413.83% 251.67% 69.59% 87.40% NON-PERFORMING ASSETS: (dollars in thousands) Loans delinquent over 90 days $ - $ - $ 18 $ - $ 19 Non-accrual loans 1,145 1,099 1,800 6,339 5,086 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 2,033 3,020 3,302 106 106 NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES): (dollars in thousands) Loans charged off $ 18 $ 30 $ 138 $ 160 $ 70 (Recoveries) (43) (145) (52) - (102) Net charge-offs (recoveries) (25) (115) 86 160 (32) PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES (dollars in thousands) $ 140 $ (97) $ 205 $ 134 $ (2) ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSS SUMMARY (dollars in thousands) Balance at the beginning of period $ 4,548 $ 4,530 $ 4,411 $ 4,437 $ 4,407 Provision 140 (97) 205 134 (2) Net charge-offs (recoveries) (25) (115) 86 160 (32) Balance at the end of period $ 4,713 $ 4,548 $ 4,530 $ 4,411 $ 4,437

(1) The diluted earnings multiple is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by the annualized diluted earnings per share for the period. The diluted earnings multiple is a measure of how much an investor may be willing to pay for $1.00 of the Company's earnings. (2) The book value multiple (or price to book ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by the period's book value per share. The book value multiple is a measure used to compare the Company's market value per share to its book value per share.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands) Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited Unaudited 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 9/30/2017 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 13,176 $ 14,823 $ 33,032 $ 32,672 $ 30,593 Federal funds sold - 88 152 3,176 144 Securities available for sale, at fair value 141,566 139,491 129,986 133,673 125,685 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 593,754 582,289 577,075 564,406 547,716 Bank premises and equipment, net 19,504 19,452 19,474 19,579 19,740 Other assets 18,074 19,048 16,145 12,245 14,686 Total assets $ 786,074 $ 775,191 $ 775,864 $ 765,751 $ 738,564 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 256,738 $ 246,141 $ 252,144 $ 234,990 $ 224,353 Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits 327,612 328,563 328,655 322,948 314,599 Time deposits 108,987 107,403 104,847 105,476 106,293 Total deposits $ 693,337 $ 682,107 $ 685,646 $ 663,414 $ 645,245 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,158 - - - - Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - - - - Other liabilities 6,749 8,285 7,147 18,520 9,768 Commitments and contingent liabilities - - - - - Total liabilities $ 701,244 $ 690,392 $ 692,793 $ 681,934 $ 655,013 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, $10 par value $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Common stock, $2.50 par value 8,629 8,628 8,611 8,587 8,593 Surplus 12,680 12,491 12,155 12,075 12,193 Retained earnings 67,340 66,313 64,588 62,845 61,946 Accumulated other comprehensive income (3,819) (2,633) (2,283) 310 819 Total shareholders' equity $ 84,830 $ 84,799 $ 83,071 $ 83,817 $ 83,551 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 786,074 $ 775,191 $ 775,864 $ 765,751 $ 738,564

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands) Unaudited Three Months Ended 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 9/30/2017 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 7,092 $ 7,000 $ 6,541 $ 6,429 $ 6,548 Interest on federal funds sold 1 - 1 - - Interest and dividends on securities available for sale: Taxable interest income 701 670 606 573 564 Interest income exempt from federal income taxes 263 268 262 253 258 Dividends 16 15 13 20 17 Interest on deposits in banks 58 41 52 48 71 Total interest and dividend income $ 8,131 $ 7,994 $ 7,475 $ 7,323 $ 7,458 Interest Expense Interest on deposits $ 704 $ 563 $ 426 $ 352 $ 311 Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1 10 - - - Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - - - 40 Total interest expense $ 705 $ 573 $ 426 $ 352 $ 351 Net interest income $ 7,426 $ 7,421 $ 7,049 $ 6,971 $ 7,107 Provision For Loan Losses 140 (97) 205 134 (2) Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 7,286 $ 7,518 $ 6,844 $ 6,837 $ 7,109 Noninterest Income Income from fiduciary activities $ 316 $ 299 $ 444 $ 402 $ 236 Service charges on deposit accounts 302 302 308 318 310 Other service charges and fees 1,172 1,048 961 911 1,057 Gain on the sale of bank premises and equipment - - - - (2) Gain (Loss) on sales of AFS securities 6 - 11 (87) 26 Officer insurance income (20) - - 288 - Other operating income 28 16 77 60 (10) Total noninterest income $ 1,804 $ 1,665 $ 1,801 $ 1,892 $ 1,617 Noninterest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits $ 3,666 $ 3,406 $ 3,526 $ 3,417 $ 3,513 Occupancy expenses 374 363 371 371 358 Equipment expenses 233 234 219 236 222 Advertising and marketing expenses 209 201 185 187 190 Stationery and supplies 42 47 56 36 49 ATM network fees 192 246 206 209 203 Other real estate owned expenses 24 7 130 - (3) (Gain) loss on foreclosure and sale of other real estate 987 282 (397) - - FDIC assessment 56 55 58 58 57 Computer software expense 114 112 139 142 151 Bank franchise tax 152 145 134 138 138 Professional fees 260 283 275 237 213 Data processing fees 270 118 125 143 165 Other operating expenses 731 667 603 649 653 Total noninterest expenses $ 7,310 $ 6,166 $ 5,630 $ 5,823 $ 5,909 Income before income taxes 1,780 3,017 3,015 2,906 2,817 Income Tax Expense (80) 496 476 1,197 810 Net income $ 1,860 $ 2,521 $ 2,539 $ 1,709 $ 2,007 Earnings Per Share Net income per common share, basic $ 0.54 $ 0.73 $ 0.73 $ 0.49 $ 0.58 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.54 $ 0.73 $ 0.73 $ 0.49 $ 0.58

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 September 30, 2017 Interest Interest Interest Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average Assets: Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield Securities: Taxable $101,045 $ 2,846 2.82% $ 97,433 $ 2,744 2.82% $ 91,635 $ 2,302 2.51% Tax-Exempt (1) 38,935 1,320 3.39% 38,678 1,357 3.51% 38,900 1,548 3.98% Total Securities $139,980 $ 4,166 2.98% $136,111 $ 4,100 3.01% $130,535 $ 3,850 2.95% Loans: Taxable $575,231 $ 27,698 4.82% $569,442 $ 27,612 4.85% $540,001 $ 25,780 4.77% Nonaccrual 1,135 - 0.00% 3,624 - 0.00% 5,005 - 0.00% Tax-Exempt (1) 12,531 556 4.44% 8,378 586 6.99% 5,765 303 5.25% Total Loans $588,897 $ 28,254 4.80% $581,444 $ 28,197 4.85% $550,771 $ 26,083 4.74% Federal funds sold 173 3 2.01% 83 1 1.78% - - 0.00% Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 11,440 229 2.00% 9,437 172 1.83% 22,752 285 1.25% Total earning assets $739,355 $ 32,652 4.42% $723,451 $ 32,471 4.49% $699,053 $ 30,218 4.32% Allowance for loan losses (4,629) (4,651) (4,451) Total non-earning assets 48,952 50,895 48,584 Total assets $783,678 $769,695 $743,186 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW accounts $ 93,694 $ 339 0.36% $ 92,079 $ 294 0.32% $ 84,107 $ 174 0.21% Money market accounts 133,045 953 0.72% 130,150 753 0.58% 125,803 329 0.26% Savings accounts 104,772 183 0.17% 104,375 160 0.15% 101,590 73 0.07% Time deposits: $100,000 and more 71,282 759 1.06% 69,056 604 0.87% 67,356 248 0.37% Less than $100,000 36,760 561 1.53% 36,749 445 1.21% 39,131 411 1.05% Total interest-bearing deposits $439,553 $ 2,795 0.64% $432,409 $ 2,257 0.52% $417,987 $ 1,235 0.30% Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 122 2 1.61% 1,645 39 2.39% - - 0.00% Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 0.00% - - 0.00% 13,261 157 1.18% Trust preferred capital notes - - 0.00% - - 0.00% - - 0.00% Total interest-bearing liabilities $439,675 $ 2,797 0.64% $434,054 $ 2,296 0.53% $431,248 $ 1,392 0.32% Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 250,068 243,898 219,180 Other Liabilities 8,877 8,253 9,505 Total liabilities $698,620 $686,205 $659,933 Shareholders' equity 85,058 83,490 83,253 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $783,678 $769,695 $743,186 Net interest income $ 29,855 $ 30,175 $ 28,827 Net interest spread 3.78% 3.96% 4.00% Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 0.38% 0.32% 0.20% Net interest margin 4.04% 4.17% 4.12%

(1) Income and yields are reported on a tax equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21% for periods in 2018 and 34% for periods in 2017.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 3/31/2018 12/31/2017 9/30/2017 GAAP Financial Measurements: Interest Income - Loans $ 7,092 $ 7,000 $ 6,541 $ 6,429 $ 6,548 Interest Income - Securities and Other Interest-Earnings Assets 1,039 994 934 894 910 Interest Expense - Deposits 704 563 426 352 311 Interest Expense - Other Borrowings 1 10 - - 40 Total Net Interest Income $ 7,426 $ 7,421 $ 7,049 $ 6,971 $ 7,107 Non-GAAP Financial Measurements: Add: Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income - Loans $ 29 $ 31 $ 19 $ 25 $ 26 Add: Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income - Securities 70 71 70 130 133 Total Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income $ 99 $ 102 $ 89 $ 155 $ 159 Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income $ 7,525 $ 7,523 $ 7,138 $ 7,126 $ 7,266

SOURCE Eagle Financial Services, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.eagle.com

