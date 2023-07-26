EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2023 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

BERRYVILLE, Va., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCQX: EFSI), the holding company for Bank of Clarke, whose divisions include Bank of Clarke Wealth Management, announced its second quarter 2023 results. On July 26, 2023, the Board of Directors announced a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on August 18, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 7, 2023. Select highlights for the second quarter include:

Total deposits increased $68.1 million or 4.9% during the quarter, while the loan to deposit ratio stayed steady at 100.89% as compared to 100.77% as of March 31, 2023 .





or 4.9% during the quarter, while the loan to deposit ratio stayed steady at 100.89% as compared to 100.77% as of . Net loans increased $69.7 million or 5.0%.





or 5.0%. Net recoveries of $150 thousand .

Brandon Lorey, President and CEO, stated, "I am happy to report another solid quarter for EFSI and the Bank of Clarke. With margin pressure driving down profitability in the second quarter, the bank remained steadfast in its conservative credit culture to ensure we are matching our loan and deposit growth through the year with over 20% of loan growth due to expected seasonal increases in our secured marine floor plan lines of credit. Despite significant headwinds, the bank continues to deliver good results, strong credit quality, and an ongoing commitment to the communities in which it serves. The Bank's Trust department continues to break profitability records and our core business remains strong."

Income Statement Review

Total loan interest income was $20.4 million and $18.6 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Total loan interest income was $12.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total loan interest income increased $7.8 million or 61.0% from the quarter ended June 30, 2022 to the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Average loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were $1.44 billion compared to $1.07 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The tax equivalent yield on average loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 5.24%, an increase of 88 basis points from the 4.36% average yield for the same time period in 2022. The majority of this increase in yield can be attributed to the current rising interest rate environment.

Interest and dividend income from the investment portfolio was $926 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to $891 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Interest income and dividend income from the investment portfolio was $939 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The slight increase in interest and dividend income between periods resulted mainly from the increase in dividend income. This is partially offset by the decline in interest on securities available for sale as they mature. The tax equivalent yield on average investments for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was 2.39%, up 10 basis points from 2.29% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and up 35 basis points from 2.04% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Total interest expense was $7.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and $5.9 million and $728 thousand for three months ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The increase in interest expense resulted from increases on rates paid on deposit accounts and Federal Home Loan Bank advances entered into during the third and fourth quarters of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 48 and 233 basis points when comparing the quarter ended June 30, 2023 to the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $96.7 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2023 to the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $396.0 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2022 to the same period in 2022. In addition to the growth in interest-bearing liabilities, there has been a shift in the mix of interest-bearing deposits. Time deposits as a percentage of total interest-bearing deposits have increased from 16.4% and 23.8% at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively, to 33.3% at June 30, 2023.

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $12.4 million reflecting a decrease of 1.6% from the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and an increase of 4.4% from the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net interest income was $12.6 million and $11.9 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The decrease in net interest income from the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was caused by the increase in funding costs for deposits related to deposit growth and the shift in mix of interest-bearing deposits to higher yielding accounts. The increase in net interest income from the quarter ended June 30, 2022 resulted primarily from growth in the Company's loan portfolio along with the rising interest rate environment.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $2.1 million reflecting a decrease of 20.4% from the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and a decrease of 48.4% from the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decrease from the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was due to several factors including the increased funding costs for deposits and increased salaries and employee benefits expenses to hire and retain employees. The decrease in net income from the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was mainly driven by these same factors. The number of full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) has increased from 227 and 253 at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively, to 275 at June 30, 2023. Net income was $2.6 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 and $4.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The net interest margin was 2.99% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, the net interest margin was 3.27% and 3.70%, respectively. The Company's net interest margin is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, but it is a common measure used by the financial services industry to determine how profitably earning assets are funded. The Company's net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent net interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non-taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The tax rate utilized is 21%.

Noninterest income was $3.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which represented a decrease of $169 thousand or 4.8% from the $3.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $3.8 million. The decrease from quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 was mainly driven by decreases in gains on the sale of loans held for sale, which are driven by activity levels based on buyer interest. This decrease was partially offset by increased wealth management fees. The Bank of Clarke Wealth Management Division continues to grow the number of active accounts as well as assets under management, which is the main driver for wealth management fees.

Noninterest expense increased $569 thousand, or 4.6%, to $13.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from $12.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Noninterest expense was $10.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, representing an increase of $2.4 million or 23.1% when comparing the quarter ended June 30, 2023 to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. An increase in salaries and benefits expenses was noted between both periods. Annual pay increases, newly hired employees, incentive plan accruals and increased insurance costs have attributed to these increases. The number of full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) has increased from 227 at June 30, 2022, to 275 at June 30, 2023. An increase in FDIC assessment was also noted between both periods. This increase is due to the growth in the Company, along with a two-basis point increase in the assessment rate charged by the FDIC. This increase in assessment rate applies to all financial institutions.

Asset Quality and Provision for Loan Losses

Nonperforming assets consist of nonaccrual loans, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, other real estate owned (foreclosed properties), and repossessed assets. Nonperforming assets increased from $2.0 million or 0.10% of total assets at March 31, 2023 to $3.3 million or 0.17% of total assets at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets were $2.1 million at June 30, 2022. Total nonaccrual loans were $3.1 million at June 30, 2023 and $1.8 million at March 31, 2023. Nonaccrual loans were $2.0 million at June 30, 2022. Nonaccrual loans, and in turn nonperformaning assets, increased due mainly to one relationship totaling $1.1 million. The majority of all nonaccrual loans are secured by real estate and management evaluates the financial condition of these borrowers and the value of any collateral on these loans. The results of these evaluations are used to estimate the amount of losses which may be realized on the disposition of these nonaccrual loans. Other real estate owned was zero at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022.

The Company realized $150 thousand in net recoveries for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 versus $54 thousand in net charge-offs for the three months ended March 31, 2023. During the three months ended June 30, 2022, $172 thousand in net recoveries were recognized.

Beginning January 1, 2023, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326), which replaced the former "incurred loss" model for recognizing credit losses with an "expected loss" model referred to as the CECL model. The adoption of the CECL model resulted in a $2.1 million increase in the allowance for loan losses and a $406 thousand increase in other liabilities due to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments. At adoption, we also recorded a corresponding $2.0 million after-tax decrease in retained earnings. Utilizing CECL may have an impact on our allowance for credit losses going forward and may result in a lack of comparability between 2023 and 2022 quarterly periods. The amount of provision for credit losses reflects the results of the Bank's analysis used to determine the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. The Company recorded $403 thousand in provision for credit loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 due mainly to the growth of the loan portfolio during the quarter. The Company recognized provision for credit losses of $664 thousand and provision for loan losses of $360 thousand for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The provisions for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022 resulted mostly from loan growth during the quarter.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 0.99% and 1.00% at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.88% at June 30, 2022. The increase in the ratio is mainly attributable to the adoption of CECL. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total nonaccrual loans was 466.74% and 758.56% at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total nonaccrual loans was 488.85% at June 30, 2022. Management's judgment in determining the level of the allowance is based on evaluations of the collectability of loans while taking into consideration such factors as trends in delinquencies and charge-offs, changes in the nature and volume of the loan portfolio, current economic conditions that may affect a borrower's ability to repay and the value of collateral, overall portfolio quality and review of specific potential losses. The Company is committed to maintaining an allowance at a level that adequately reflects the risk inherent in the loan portfolio.

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets of the Company at June 30, 2023 were $1.78 billion, which represented an increase of $20.0 million or 1.14% from total assets of $1.76 billion at March 31, 2023. At June 30, 2022, total consolidated assets were $1.40 billion. The majority of the growth in consolidated assets was due to growth in net loans and partially offset by the decrease in cash and cash equivalents, which are discussed in further detail below.

Total cash and cash equivalents (including cash and due from banks and federal funds sold) decreased $49.8 million or 38.7% as of June 30, 2023, compared to March 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents declined as a percentage of total assets to 4.4% in the second quarter as compared to 7.3% at March 31, 2023, but increased when compared to June 30, 2022 at 2.3%. The decline was due mainly to the pay-off of $50.0 million in FHLB borrowings during the second quarter of 2023.

At June 30, 2023, total securities available for sale were $151.5 million, a decrease of $8.7 million from March 31, 2023, and a decrease of $29.6 million from June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2023, total net unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were $24.6 million, a decline of $2.5 million from total net unrealized losses on AFS securities of $22.1 million at March 31, 2023, but an improvement of $1.3 million from December 31, 2022.

Total net loans increased $69.7 million from $1.39 billion at March 31, 2023 to $1.46 billion at June 30, 2023. During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, $18.9 million in loans were sold. The Company sold $3.0 million in mortgage loans on the secondary market and $15.9 million of loans from the commercial and consumer loan portfolios. These loan sales resulted in net gains of $142 thousand. The growth in loans was largely due to organic loan portfolio growth as the Company expands lending types and markets.

Total deposits increased to $1.46 billion as of June 30, 2023 when compared to March 31, 2023 deposits of $1.39 billion. At June 30, 2022 total deposits were $1.23 billion. During the second quarter of 2023, the majority of growth in deposits was from core accounts, which include all transactional deposit accounts as well as certificates of deposits less than $250 thousand. Approximately $37.6 million of total deposit growth was core deposit growth as the Company continued to expand and grow into newer market areas. Non-core deposits increased by $30.4 million, attributable to increases in certificates of deposit accounts $250 thousand and greater. As interest rates have risen, the Company has noticed a shift in the mix of deposits away from non-interest bearing deposits and towards time deposits. Time deposits increased by $105.9 million or 38.8% between March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, while non-interest bearing deposits have decreased $30.9 million or 6.7% and savings and interest bearing demand deposits have decreased by $7.0 million or 1.1% for the same time period. Time deposits as a percentage of total deposits have increased from 9.3% and 19.6% at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively, to 26.0% at June 30, 2023. The increase in time deposits between June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2023 is partially due to $30.0 million in brokered accounts that the Company entered into during the first quarter of 2023. At June 30, 2023, over 74% of deposits were fully FDIC insured.

The Company had $170.0 million and $220.0 million, respectively, in outstanding borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023. There were no outstanding borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank as of June 30, 2022. The average rate paid on Federal Home Loan Bank advances as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 was 4.73% and 4.83%, respectively. These borrowings were used mainly to fund the strong loan growth that occurred during the past several quarters.

On March 31, 2022, the Company entered into Subordinated Note Purchase Agreements with certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited institutional investors, pursuant to which the Company issued 4.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2032, in the aggregate principal amount of $30.0 million.

Shareholders' equity was $104.0 million and $104.5 million at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Shareholders' equity was $99.5 million at June 30, 2022. Shareholders' equity has been impacted by an accumulated other comprehensive loss related to securities available-for-sale. These unrealized losses are primarily a result of rapid increases in interest rates during 2022 and 2023. The book value of the Company at June 30, 2023 was $29.47 per common share. Total common shares outstanding were 3,528,240 at June 30, 2023. On July 26, 2023, the board of directors declared a $0.30 per common share cash dividend for shareholders of record as of August 7, 2023 and payable on August 18, 2023.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this discussion may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as "the Company expects," "the Company believes" or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the Company include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative and regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve; changes in interest rates; the quality or composition of the Company's loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the Company's market area; acquisitions and dispositions; the Company's ability to keep pace with new technologies; a failure in or breach of the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyberattacks; the Company's capital and liquidity; changes in tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines; and other factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

KEY STATISTICS





For the Three Months Ended





2Q23



1Q23



4Q22



3Q22



2Q22

Net Income (dollars in thousands)

$ 2,058



$ 2,585



$ 3,197



$ 4,082



$ 3,992

Earnings per share, basic

$ 0.59



$ 0.73



$ 0.92



$ 1.17



$ 1.14

Earnings per share, diluted

$ 0.59



$ 0.73



$ 0.92



$ 1.17



$ 1.14

Return on average total assets



0.48 %



0.63 %



0.83 %



1.12 %



1.16 % Return on average total equity



7.93 %



9.99 %



12.70 %



15.93 %



15.86 % Dividend payout ratio



50.85 %



41.10 %



32.61 %



24.79 %



24.56 % Fee revenue as a percent of total revenue



18.01 %



16.33 %



14.92 %



16.11 %



15.73 % Net interest margin(1)



2.99 %



3.27 %



3.68 %



3.72 %



3.70 % Yield on average earning assets



4.88 %



4.79 %



4.48 %



4.14 %



3.93 % Rate on average interest-bearing liabilities



2.71 %



2.23 %



1.25 %



0.68 %



0.38 % Net interest spread



2.17 %



2.56 %



3.23 %



3.46 %



3.55 % Tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income (dollars

in thousands)

$ 25



$ 26



$ 20



$ 32



$ 25

Non-interest income to average assets



0.78 %



0.85 %



0.80 %



0.87 %



1.12 % Non-interest expense to average assets



3.00 %



3.00 %



2.99 %



3.04 %



3.07 % Efficiency ratio(2)



81.91 %



76.52 %



70.53 %



65.73 %



66.62 %





(1) The net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non-taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The rate utilized is 21%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and the reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company's net interest margin is a common measure used by the financial service industry to determine how profitable earning assets are funded. Because the Company earns a fair amount of nontaxable interest income due to the mix of securities in its investment security portfolio, net interest income for the ratio is calculated on a tax equivalent basis as described above. (2) The efficiency ratio is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. It is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income excluding gains and losses on the investment portfolio and sales of repossessed assets. The tax rate utilized is 21%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and a reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company calculates this ratio in order to evaluate its overhead structure or how effectively it is operating. An increase in the ratio from period to period indicates the Company is losing a larger percentage of its income to expenses. The Company believes that the efficiency ratio is a reasonable measure of profitability.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA BY QUARTER





2Q23



1Q23



4Q22



3Q22



2Q22

BALANCE SHEET RATIOS





























Loans to deposits



100.89 %



100.77 %



104.72 %



95.83 %



91.01 % Average interest-earning assets to average-interest

bearing liabilities



142.63 %



146.06 %



155.58 %



161.11 %



166.35 % PER SHARE DATA





























Dividends

$ 0.30



$ 0.30



$ 0.30



$ 0.29



$ 0.28

Book value



29.47





29.65





29.15





28.28





28.58

Tangible book value



29.47





29.65





29.15





28.28





28.58

SHARE PRICE DATA





























Closing price

$ 30.50



$ 33.96



$ 35.95



$ 36.92



$ 35.44

Diluted earnings multiple(1)



12.92





11.63





9.77





7.89





7.77

Book value multiple(2)



1.04





1.15





1.23





1.31





1.24

COMMON STOCK DATA





























Outstanding shares at end of period



3,528,240





3,522,874





3,490,086





3,483,571





3,481,188

Weighted average shares outstanding



3,526,934





3,522,431





3,489,764





3,487,555





3,479,573

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



3,526,934





3,522,431





3,489,764





3,482,820





3,479,591

CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK ONLY)





























Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio



8.61 %



9.02 %



9.19 %



9.44 %



9.70 % CREDIT QUALITY





























Net charge-offs to average loans



(0.01) %



0.00 %



0.04 %



(0.08) %



(0.02) % Total non-performing loans to total loans



0.23 %



0.14 %



0.19 %



0.20 %



0.19 % Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.19 %



0.11 %



0.16 %



0.16 %



0.15 % Non-accrual loans to:





























total loans



0.21 %



0.13 %



0.16 %



0.20 %



0.18 % total assets



0.17 %



0.10 %



0.13 %



0.16 %



0.14 % Allowance for credit/loan losses to:





























total loans



0.99 %



1.00 %



0.85 %



0.89 %



0.88 % non-performing assets



433.94 %



702.77 %



433.45 %



442.59 %



472.67 % non-accrual loans



466.74 %



758.56 %



518.86 %



442.59 %



488.85 % NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:





























(dollars in thousands)





























Loans delinquent over 90 days

$ 235



$ 146



$ 318



$ —



$ 69

Non-accrual loans



3,109





1,839





2,162





2,427





2,015

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets



—





—





108





—





—

NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES):





























(dollars in thousands)





























Loans charged off

$ 52



$ 75



$ 491



$ 80



$ 41

(Recoveries)



(202)





(21)





(37)





(975)





(213)

Net charge-offs (recoveries)



(150)





54





454





(895)





(172)

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES (dollars in

thousands)

$ 403



$ 664



$ 930



$ —



$ 360

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (dollars in

thousands)

$ 14,511



$ 13,905



$ 11,218



$ 10,742



$ 9,847







(1) The diluted earnings multiple (or price earnings ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by total equity per weighted average shares outstanding, diluted for the period. The diluted earnings multiple is a measure of how much an investor may be willing to pay for $1.00 of the Company's earnings. (2) The book value multiple (or price to book ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by the period's book value per share. The book value multiple is a measure used to compare the Company's market value per share to its book value per share.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands)





Unaudited

06/30/2023



Unaudited

03/31/2023



Unaudited

12/31/2022



Unaudited

09/30/2022



Unaudited

06/30/2022

Assets





























Cash and due from banks

$ 48,907



$ 117,342



$ 66,531



$ 30,782



$ 31,457

Federal funds sold



29,988





11,373





363





5,153





680

Securities available for sale, at fair value



151,513





160,192





158,389





156,361





181,162

Loans held for sale



3,570





—





153





90





399

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses



1,456,459





1,386,750





1,312,565





1,191,099





1,110,993

Bank premises and equipment, net



18,064





17,827





18,064





17,972





18,155

Bank owned life insurance



24,219





24,041





23,862





23,731





23,593

Other assets



43,996





39,197





36,790





47,932





36,074

Total assets

$ 1,776,716



$ 1,756,722



$ 1,616,717



$ 1,473,120



$ 1,402,513

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





























Liabilities





























Deposits:





























Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$ 433,220



$ 464,123



$ 478,750



$ 491,184



$ 477,540

Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits



645,834





652,802





627,431





632,081





638,951

Time deposits



378,954





273,026





157,894





130,849





115,022

Total deposits

$ 1,458,008



$ 1,389,951



$ 1,264,075



$ 1,254,114



$ 1,231,513

Federal funds purchased



—





—





32,980





—





28,575

Federal Home Loan Bank advances, short-term



25,000





125,000





175,000





75,000





—

Federal Home Loan Bank advances, long-term



145,000





95,000



















Subordinated debt



29,411





29,394





29,377





29,360





29,343

Other liabilities



15,327





12,917





13,556





16,146





13,592

Commitments and contingent liabilities



—





—





—





—





—

Total liabilities

$ 1,672,746



$ 1,652,262



$ 1,514,988



$ 1,374,620



$ 1,303,023

Shareholders' Equity





























Preferred stock, $10 par value



—





—





—





—





—

Common stock, $2.50 par value



8,661





8,651





8,629





8,600





8,594

Surplus



13,881





13,435





13,268





13,003





12,594

Retained earnings



100,844





99,845





100,278





98,128





95,058

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)



(19,416)





(17,471)





(20,446)





(21,231)





(16,756)

Total shareholders' equity

$ 103,970



$ 104,460



$ 101,729



$ 98,500



$ 99,490

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,776,716



$ 1,756,722



$ 1,616,717



$ 1,473,120



$ 1,402,513



EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

LOAN DATA

(dollars in thousands)





6/30/2023



3/31/2023



12/31/2022



9/30/2022



6/30/2022

Mortgage real estate loans:





























Construction & Secured by Farmland

$ 95,433



$ 90,660



$ 89,652



$ 85,476



$ 78,184

HELOCs



44,333





41,827





43,587





40,971





37,463

Residential First Lien - Investor



117,265





113,483





111,074





100,761





96,804

Residential First Lien - Owner Occupied



142,417





130,383





125,088





118,371





114,441

Residential Junior Liens



11,869





11,142





11,417





11,666





12,049

Commercial - Owner Occupied



243,610





238,578





230,983





219,260





218,363

Commercial - Non-Owner Occupied & Multifamily



350,210





353,330





316,458





310,981





291,052

Commercial and industrial loans:





























BHG loans



5,747





6,185





6,688





7,058





7,731

SBA PPP loans



62





69





74





112





2,356

Other commercial and industrial loans



95,012





95,943





92,883





69,924





66,611

Marine loans



299,304





253,893





230,874





178,685





151,385

Triad Loans



27,157





27,795





28,472





25,374





19,423

Consumer loans



16,486





16,046





16,369





15,683





15,198

Overdrafts



308





151





218





185





914

Loans to nondepository financial institutions



—





—





—





—





—

Other loans



13,805





13,608





12,503





10,981





4,234

Total loans

$ 1,463,018



$ 1,393,093



$ 1,316,340



$ 1,195,488



$ 1,116,208

Net deferred loan costs and premiums



7,952





7,609





7,443





6,353





4,632

Allowance for credit/loan losses



(14,511)





(13,950)





(11,218)





(10,742)





(9,847)

Net loans

$ 1,456,459



$ 1,386,752



$ 1,312,565



$ 1,191,099



$ 1,110,993



EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited





6/30/2023



3/31/2023



12/31/2022



9/30/2022



6/30/2022

Interest and Dividend Income





























Interest and fees on loans

$ 18,754



$ 17,167



$ 15,117



$ 13,282



$ 11,663

Interest on federal funds sold



28





10





15





9





4

Interest and dividends on securities available for

sale:





























Taxable interest income



785





804





815





851





847

Interest income exempt from federal income

taxes



5





4





4





59





75

Dividends



136





83





60





22





17

Interest on deposits in banks



656





490





153





143





41

Total interest and dividend income

$ 20,364



$ 18,558



$ 16,164



$ 14,366



$ 12,647

Interest Expense





























Interest on deposits

$ 5,535



$ 3,459



$ 1,474



$ 714



$ 383

Interest on federal funds purchased



—





70





151





11





8

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances



2,032





2,031





891





404





—

Interest on subordinated debt



355





354





392





338





337

Total interest expense

$ 7,922



$ 5,914



$ 2,908



$ 1,467



$ 728

Net interest income

$ 12,442



$ 12,644



$ 13,256



$ 12,899



$ 11,919

Provision For Loan Losses



403





664





930





—





360

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$ 12,039



$ 11,980



$ 12,326



$ 12,899



$ 11,559

Noninterest Income





























Wealth management fees

$ 1,263



$ 1,158



$ 1,072



$ 1,094



$ 1,062

Service charges on deposit accounts



447





436





423





432





389

Other service charges and fees



1,135





1,047





944





1,061





1,029

Gain (loss) on the sale of bank premises and

equipment



7





—





(8)





8





(11)

(Loss) on the sale of AFS securities



—





—





—





(737)





—

Gain on sale of loans HFS



192





456





331





568





498

Officer insurance income



179





179





131





138





178

Other operating income



134





250





196





600





704

Total noninterest income

$ 3,357



$ 3,526



$ 3,089



$ 3,164



$ 3,849

Noninterest Expenses





























Salaries and employee benefits

$ 7,561



$ 7,298



$ 6,857



$ 6,938



$ 5,983

Occupancy expenses



533





518





506





528





516

Equipment expenses



315





323





307





299





258

Advertising and marketing expenses



342





296





332





181





146

Stationery and supplies



56





22





64





34





66

ATM network fees



365





351





336





381





310

Other real estate owned expenses



—





5





34





—





—

(Gain) on the sale of other real estate owned



—





(7)





—





—





—

FDIC assessment



346





266





184





116





137

Computer software expense



281





310





270





252





184

Bank franchise tax



313





263





233





234





221

Professional fees



753





713





409





270





876

Data processing fees



478





402





393





427





479

Other operating expenses



1,612





1,626





1,623





1,398





1,352

Total noninterest expenses

$ 12,955



$ 12,386



$ 11,548



$ 11,058



$ 10,528

Income before income taxes

$ 2,441



$ 3,120



$ 3,867



$ 5,005



$ 4,880

Income Tax Expense



383





535





670





923





888

Net income

$ 2,058



$ 2,585



$ 3,197



$ 4,082



$ 3,992

Earnings Per Share





























Net income per common share, basic

$ 0.59



$ 0.73



$ 0.92



$ 1.17



$ 1.14

Net income per common share, diluted

$ 0.59



$ 0.73



$ 0.92



$ 1.17



$ 1.14



EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates

(dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended





June 30, 2023



March 31, 2023



June 30, 2022











Interest















Interest















Interest











Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average

Assets:

Balance



Expense



Rate



Balance



Expense



Rate



Balance



Expense



Rate

Securities:





















































Taxable

$ 155,347



$ 922





2.38 %

$ 157,078



$ 886





2.29 %

$ 177,539



$ 864





1.95 % Tax-Exempt (1)



510





5





4.11 %



545





6





4.16 %



11,227





95





3.38 % Total Securities

$ 155,857



$ 927





2.39 %

$ 157,623



$ 892





2.29 %

$ 188,766



$ 959





2.04 % Loans:





















































Taxable

$ 1,425,873



$ 18,659





5.25 %

$ 1,355,259



$ 17,076





5.11 %

$ 1,068,464



$ 11,643





4.37 % Non-accrual



2,608





—





— %



2,093





—





— %



2,470





—





— % Tax-Exempt (1)



9,810





119





4.86 %



9,594





116





4.91 %



2,697





25





3.79 % Total Loans

$ 1,438,291



$ 18,778





5.24 %

$ 1,366,946



$ 17,192





5.10 %

$ 1,073,631



$ 11,668





4.36 % Federal funds sold and interest-

bearing deposits in other banks



80,251





684





3.42 %



48,779





500





4.16 %



34,138





45





0.54 % Total earning assets

$ 1,674,399



$ 20,389





4.88 %

$ 1,573,348



$ 18,584





4.79 %

$ 1,296,535



$ 12,672





3.93 % Allowance for loan losses



(14,201)

















(13,426)

















(9,536)













Total non-earning assets



73,702

















97,863

















90,318













Total assets

$ 1,733,900















$ 1,657,785















$ 1,377,317













Liabilities and Shareholders'

Equity:





















































Interest-bearing deposits:





















































NOW accounts

$ 240,401



$ 1,247





2.08 %

$ 236,210



$ 1,055





1.81 %

$ 174,111



$ 90





0.21 % Money market accounts



254,136





1,093





1.72 %



258,077





841





1.32 %



267,571





150





0.22 % Savings accounts



153,659





46





0.12 %



166,803





53





0.13 %



182,095





29





0.06 % Time deposits:





















































$250,000 and more



99,903





888





3.57 %



77,777





567





2.96 %



63,913





60





0.38 % Less than $250,000



224,041





2,261





4.05 %



128,118





943





2.99 %



58,003





54





0.37 % Total interest-bearing

deposits

$ 972,140



$ 5,535





2.28 %

$ 866,985



$ 3,459





1.62 %

$ 745,693



$ 383





0.21 % Federal funds purchased



178





—





— %



11,179





70





2.54 %



2,876





8





1.11 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances



172,198





2,032





4.73 %



169,667





2,031





4.85 %



—





—





— % Subordinated debt



29,400





355





4.83 %



29,383





354





4.89 %



29,332





337





4.62 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities

$ 1,173,916



$ 7,922





2.71 %

$ 1,077,214



$ 5,914





2.23 %

$ 777,901



$ 728





0.38 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





















































Demand deposits



440,728

















462,265

















485,979













Other Liabilities



15,212

















14,567

















12,468













Total liabilities

$ 1,629,856















$ 1,554,046















$ 1,276,348













Shareholders' equity



104,044

















103,739

















100,969













Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity

$ 1,733,900















$ 1,657,785















$ 1,377,317













Net interest income







$ 12,467















$ 12,670















$ 11,944







Net interest spread















2.17 %















2.56 %















3.55 % Interest expense as a percent of

average earning assets















1.90 %















1.52 %















0.23 % Net interest margin















2.99 %















3.27 %















3.70 %





(1) Income and yields are reported on tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income

(dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended





6/30/2023



3/31/2023



12/31/2022



9/30/2022



6/30/2022

GAAP Financial Measurements:





























Interest Income - Loans

$ 18,754



$ 17,167



$ 15,117



$ 13,282



$ 11,663

Interest Income - Securities and Other Interest-Earnings

Assets



1,610





1,391





1,047





1,084





984

Interest Expense - Deposits



5,535





3,459





1,474





714





383

Interest Expense - Other Borrowings



2,387





2,455





1,434





753





345

Total Net Interest Income

$ 12,442



$ 12,644



$ 13,256



$ 12,899



$ 11,919

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements:





























Add: Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income -

Loans

$ 24



$ 25



$ 19



$ 16



$ 5

Add: Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income -

Securities



1





1





1





16





20

Total Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income

$ 25



$ 26



$ 20



$ 32



$ 25

Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income

$ 12,467



$ 12,670



$ 13,276



$ 12,931



$ 11,944



SOURCE Eagle Financial Services, Inc.