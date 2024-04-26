EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2024 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

BERRYVILLE, Va., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCQX: EFSI), the holding company for Bank of Clarke, whose divisions include Bank of Clarke Wealth Management, announced its first quarter 2024 results. On April 24, 2024, the Board of Directors announced a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on May 17, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 6, 2024. Select highlights for the first quarter (compared to the fourth quarter of 2023) include:

  • Noninterest expenses decreased $903 thousand or 6.8% during the quarter.
  • Efficiency ratio decreased to 77.73% during the quarter from 83.01%.
  • Earnings per share increased by $0.03 for the quarter to $0.72.

Brandon Lorey, President and CEO, stated, "We are pleased with our strong performance in the first quarter, which reflects the effectiveness of our business strategy and the dedication of our team. With improved efficiencies, Net Interest Margin, and Earnings Per Share, we are well positioned for 2024. Despite the evolving market landscape, we remain committed to delivering value to our clients and shareholders while pursuing sustainable growth opportunities." 

Income Statement Review

Total loan interest income was $20.0 million and $19.4 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.  Total loan interest income was $17.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Total loan interest income increased $2.8 million or 16.3% from the quarter ended March 31, 2023 to the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Average loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 were $1.45 billion compared to $1.37 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.  The tax equivalent yield on average loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was 5.54%, an increase of 44 basis points from the 5.10% average yield for the same time period in 2023. The increase in loan interest income during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 is mainly due to the increase in the average loans outstanding during the period. The majority of the increase compared to March 31, 2023 can be attributed to the current rising interest rate environment and the increase in the average loans outstanding during the period.

Interest and dividend income from the investment portfolio was $919 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to $932 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Interest income and dividend income from the investment portfolio was $891 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The tax equivalent yield on average investments for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was 2.58%, down five basis points from 2.63% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and up 29 basis points from 2.26% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Total interest expense was $9.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $9.7 million and $5.9 million for three months ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. The decline in interest expense between March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 was due mostly to a reduction in average noninterest-bearing liabilities during the period. The increase in interest expense from March 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024 resulted from increases on rates paid on deposit accounts and Federal Home Loan Bank advances entered into during 2022 and 2023 with varying interest rates and terms. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased one and 87 basis points when comparing the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and  March 31, 2023, respectively. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities decreased $18.6 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2023 to the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $170.6 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2023 to the same period in 2024. In addition to the growth in interest-bearing liabilities, there has been a shift in the mix of interest-bearing deposits towards higher interest-bearing deposits. 

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $12.4 million reflecting an increase of 1.1% from the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and a decrease of 1.7% from the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Net interest income was $12.3 million and $12.6 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $2.5 million reflecting an increase of 6.4% from the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and a decrease of 1.4% from the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The increase from the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was due mainly to the $664 thousand decrease in salaries and employee benefits largely due to larger incentive accruals that needed to be made in the fourth quarter of 2023 as employees reached certain goals. Net income was $2.4 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023 and $2.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The net interest margin was 2.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, the net interest margin was 2.85% and 3.27%, respectively. The Company's net interest margin is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, but it is a common measure used by the financial services industry to determine how profitably earning assets are funded. The Company's net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent net interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non-taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The tax rate utilized is 21%.

Noninterest income was $3.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which represented a decrease of $182 thousand or 5.0% from the $3.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $3.5 million. The decrease from the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was mainly due to the reduction of gains on loans held for sale.

Noninterest expense decreased $903 thousand, or 6.8%, to $12.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 from $13.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Noninterest expense was $12.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, representing an decrease of $9 thousand or 0.1% when comparing the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to the quarter ended March 31, 2023. A decrease in salaries and benefits expenses was noted between March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. This is mainly due to larger incentive accruals that needed to be made in the fourth quarter of 2023 as employees reached certain goals. 

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets consist of nonaccrual loans, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, other real estate owned (foreclosed properties), and repossessed assets. Nonperforming assets decreased from $6.1 million or 0.34% of total assets at December 31, 2023 to $5.0 million or 0.28% of total assets at March 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets were $2.0 million at March 31, 2023.  Total nonaccrual loans were $4.2 million at March 31, 2024 and $5.7 million at December 31, 2023. Nonaccrual loans were $1.8 million at March 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets decreased between December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024 mainly due to one large relationship paying off. Nonaccrual loans, and in turn nonperforming assets, increased during 2023 due mainly to two loan relationships, one residential real estate relationship totaling $1.1 million and a non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan in the amount of $2.4 million. The majority of all nonaccrual loans are secured by real estate and management evaluates the financial condition of these borrowers and the value of any collateral on these loans. The results of these evaluations are used to estimate the amount of losses which may be realized on the disposition of these nonaccrual loans.  Other real estate owned was zero at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

The Company realized $520 thousand in net charge-offs for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to $383 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, $709 thousand in net charge-offs were recognized.

The amount of provision for credit losses reflects the results of the Bank's analysis used to determine the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. The Company recorded $475 thousand in provision for credit loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 due mainly to replacing the charge-offs that occurred during the quarter. The Company recognized provision for credit losses of $366 thousand and $664 thousand for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. The provision for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 was mainly needed to keep pace with strong loan growth.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.00% and 0.99% at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.00% at March 31, 2023. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total nonaccrual loans was 347.64% and 256.74% at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.  The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total nonaccrual loans was 758.56% at March 31, 2023. Management's judgment in determining the level of the allowance is based on evaluations of the collectability of loans while taking into consideration such factors as trends in delinquencies and charge-offs, changes in the nature and volume of the loan portfolio, current economic conditions that may affect a borrower's ability to repay and the value of collateral, overall portfolio quality and review of specific potential losses. The Company is committed to maintaining an allowance at a level that adequately reflects the risk inherent in the loan portfolio.

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets of the Company at March 31, 2024 were $1.78 billion, which represented a decrease of $42.7 million or 2.34% from total assets of $1.83 billion at December 31, 2023. At March 31, 2023, total consolidated assets were $1.76 billion. Much of the decline in consolidated assets during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was due to the decrease in net loans. Most of the decrease in loans during the quarter was in consumer and commercial & industrial loans. The majority of growth in consolidated assets between March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024 was due to growth in net loans. Much of the loan growth was in consumer real estate.

Total cash and cash equivalents (including cash and due from banks and federal funds sold) decreased $10.7 million or 7.8% as of March 31, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents decreased as a percentage of total assets to 7.2% as of March 31, 2024 as compared to 7.6% at December 31, 2023 and 7.3% at March 31, 2023. The year over year and prior quarter change was minimal.

At March 31, 2024, total securities available for sale were $141.1 million, a decrease of $5.9 million from December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $19.1 million from March 31, 2023. At  March 31, 2024, total net unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were $25.1 million, an increase of $2.3 million from total net unrealized losses on AFS securities of $22.8 million at December 31, 2023 and an increase of $3.0 million from March 31, 2023.

Total net loans decreased $23.6 million from $1.45 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.42 billion at March 31, 2024. During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, through the normal course of business, $10.2 million in mortgage loans were sold on the secondary market. These loan sales resulted in net gains of $161 thousand. In addition, consumer loans decreased by $7.3 million due to a large loan payoff during the first quarter.

On August 23, 2023, the Company completed the sale of its marine finance business, operating under the name LaVictoire Finance, to Axos Bank. Under the Asset Purchase Agreement, Axos Bank agreed to assume the servicing of Bank of Clarke's retail marine loans and those of third parties, each of which were previously being serviced by Bank of Clarke. All LaVictoire Finance employees became employees of Axos Bank. Pursuant to the Loan Purchase Agreement, Axos Bank acquired all the marine vessel dealer floor plans loans currently held by Bank of Clarke at par value. The acquired loans had an aggregate principal balance of approximately $52.8 million as of the date of the Loan Purchase Agreement. All marine finance loans, with a balance of $247.0 million as of March 31, 2024, are still assets of Bank of Clarke. 

Total deposits decreased to $1.47 billion as of March 31, 2024 when compared to December 31, 2023 deposits of $1.51 billion. At March 31, 2023 total deposits were $1.39 billion.  During the first quarter of 2024, total deposits decreased $32.4 million. The majority of this decrease was due to time deposit balances decreasing by $30.9 million. Time deposits as a percentage of total deposits have increased from 19.6% at March 31, 2023 to 25.9% at March 31, 2024.  Time deposits as a percentage of total deposits decreased from 27.4% at December 31, 2023. The increase in deposits between March 31, 2023 and  March 31, 2024 was mainly due to the core growth at a rate of 111.9% compared to non-core decline at 11.9%. At March 31, 2024, over 75% of deposits were fully FDIC insured.

The Company had $155.0 million and $165.0 million, respectively, in outstanding borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.  There was $220.0 million in outstanding borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank as of  March 31, 2023.  The average rate paid on Federal Home Loan Bank advances as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 was 4.71% and 4.76%, respectively.  These borrowings were used mainly to fund the strong loan growth that occurred during 2023.

On March 31, 2022, the Company entered into Subordinated Note Purchase Agreements with certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited institutional investors, pursuant to which the Company issued 4.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2032, in the aggregate principal amount of $30.0 million.

Shareholders' equity was $107.7 million and $108.4 million at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Shareholders' equity was $104.5 million at March 31, 2023. Shareholders' equity has been impacted by an accumulated other comprehensive loss related to securities available-for-sale. These unrealized losses are primarily a result of rapid increases in interest rates during 2022 and 2023. The book value of the Company at March 31, 2024 was $30.28 per common share. Total common shares outstanding were 3,557,229 at March 31, 2024. On April 24, 2024, the Board of Directors announced a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on May 17, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 6, 2024.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this discussion may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as "the Company expects," "the Company believes" or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the Company include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative and regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve; changes in interest rates; the quality or composition of the Company's loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the Company's market area; acquisitions and dispositions; the Company's ability to keep pace with new technologies; a failure in or breach of the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyberattacks; the Company's capital and liquidity; changes in tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines; and other factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

KEY STATISTICS



For the Three Months Ended


1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

1Q23

Net Income (dollars in thousands)

$

2,548

$

2,395

$

2,319

$

2,058

$

2,585

Earnings per share, basic

$

0.72

$

0.69

$

0.66

$

0.58

$

0.73

Earnings per share, diluted

$

0.72

$

0.69

$

0.66

$

0.58

$

0.73

Return on average total assets

0.57

%

0.53

%

0.51

%

0.48

%

0.63

%

Return on average total equity

9.41

%

9.33

%

8.87

%

7.93

%

9.99

%

Dividend payout ratio

41.67

%

43.48

%

45.45

%

51.72

%

41.10

%

Fee revenue as a percent of total revenue

18.11

%

17.32

%

16.95

%

18.01

%

16.33

%

Net interest margin(1)

2.91

%

2.85

%

2.93

%

2.99

%

3.27

%

Yield on average earning assets

5.13

%

5.10

%

5.03

%

4.88

%

4.79

%

Rate on average interest-bearing liabilities

3.10

%

3.09

%

2.98

%

2.71

%

2.23

%

Net interest spread

2.03

%

2.01

%

2.05

%

2.17

%

2.56

%

Tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income (dollars in thousands)

$

29

$

29

$

28

$

25

$

26

Non-interest income to average assets

0.78

%

0.80

%

0.93

%

0.78

%

0.85

%

Non-interest expense to average assets

2.79

%

2.92

%

3.13

%

3.00

%

3.00

%

Efficiency ratio(2)

77.73

%

83.01

%

84.71

%

81.91

%

76.52

%


(1)

The net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non-taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The rate utilized is 21%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and the reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company's net interest margin is a common measure used by the financial service industry to determine how profitable earning assets are funded. Because the Company earns a fair amount of nontaxable interest income due to the mix of securities in its investment security portfolio, net interest income for the ratio is calculated on a tax equivalent basis as described above.

(2)

The efficiency ratio is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. It is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income excluding gains and losses on the investment portfolio and sales of repossessed assets. The tax rate utilized is 21%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and a reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company calculates this ratio in order to evaluate its overhead structure or how effectively it is operating. An increase in the ratio from period to period indicates the Company is losing a larger percentage of its income to expenses. The Company believes that the efficiency ratio is a reasonable measure of profitability.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA BY QUARTER



1Q24

4Q23

3Q23

2Q23

1Q23

BALANCE SHEET RATIOS














Loans to deposits

97.63

%

97.10

%

96.17

%

100.89

%

100.77

%

Average interest-earning assets to average-interest bearing liabilities

139.97

%

137.35

%

142.07

%

142.63

%

146.06

%

PER SHARE DATA














Dividends

$

0.30

$

0.30

$

0.30

$

0.30

$

0.30

Book value

30.28


30.78


28.74


29.47


29.65

Tangible book value

30.28


30.78


28.74


29.47


29.65

SHARE PRICE DATA














Closing price

$

29.85

$

30.00

$

31.90

$

30.50

$

33.96

Diluted earnings multiple(1)

10.36


11.03


12.08


13.15


11.63

Book value multiple(2)

0.99


0.97


1.11


1.04


1.15

COMMON STOCK DATA














Outstanding shares at end of period

3,557,229


3,520,894


3,520,894


3,528,240


3,522,874

Weighted average shares outstanding

3,557,203


3,520,894


3,523,943


3,526,934


3,522,431

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

3,557,203


3,520,894


3,523,943


3,526,934


3,522,431

CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK ONLY)














      Leverage ratio

8.77

%

8.48

%

8.36

%

8.61

%

9.02

%

CREDIT QUALITY














Net charge-offs to average loans

0.04

%

0.03

%

0.01

%

(0.01)

%

0.00

%

Total non-performing loans to total loans

0.32

%

0.40

%

0.40

%

0.23

%

0.14

%

Total non-performing assets to total assets

0.28

%

0.34

%

0.33

%

0.19

%

0.11

%

Non-accrual loans to:














total loans

0.29

%

0.39

%

0.40

%

0.21

%

0.13

%

total assets

0.23

%

0.31

%

0.32

%

0.17

%

0.10

%

Allowance for credit/loan losses to:














total loans

1.00

%

0.99

%

1.01

%

0.99

%

1.00

%

non-performing assets

290.00

%

236.43

%

242.83

%

433.94

%

702.77

%

non-accrual loans

347.64

%

256.74

%

255.80

%

466.74

%

758.56

%

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:














(dollars in thousands)














Loans delinquent over 90 days

$

411

$

181

$

0

$

235

$

146

Non-accrual loans

4,156


5,645


5,697


3,109


1,839

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

415


304


304






NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES):














(dollars in thousands)














Loans charged off

$

705

$

427

$

187

$

52

$

75

(Recoveries)

(185)


(44)


(31)


(202)


(21)

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

520


383


156


(150)


54

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (dollars in thousands)

$

475

$

366

$

1,283

$

403

$

709

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (dollars in thousands)

$

14,448

$

14,493

$

14,573

$

14,511

$

13,950


(1)

The diluted earnings multiple (or price earnings ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by total equity per weighted average shares outstanding, diluted for the period. The diluted earnings multiple is a measure of how much an investor may be willing to pay for $1.00 of the Company's earnings.

(2)

The book value multiple (or price to book ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by the period's book value per share. The book value multiple is a measure used to compare the Company's market value per share to its book value per share.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands)



Unaudited
03/31/2024

Audited
12/31/2023

Unaudited
09/30/2023

Unaudited
06/30/2023

Unaudited
03/31/2023

Assets














Cash and due from banks

$

68,280

$

112,066

$

63,239

$

48,907

$

117,342

Federal funds sold

59,353


26,287


78,799


29,988


11,373

Securities available for sale, at fair value

141,106


147,011


142,559


151,513


160,192

Loans held for sale

1,593


1,661


3,564


3,570



Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

1,424,604


1,448,193


1,426,412


1,456,459


1,386,750

Bank premises and equipment, net

17,954


18,108


18,421


18,064


17,827

Bank owned life insurance

29,843


29,575


24,404


24,219


24,041

Other assets

40,168


42,696


44,072


43,996


39,197

Total assets

$

1,782,901

$

1,825,597

$

1,801,470

$

1,776,716

$

1,756,722

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity














Liabilities














Deposits:














Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$

424,869

$

436,619

$

430,910

$

433,220

$

464,123

Savings and interest bearing demand deposits

666,730


656,439


656,111


645,834


652,802

Time deposits

382,343


413,264


411,359


378,954


273,026

Total deposits

$

1,473,942

$

1,506,322

$

1,498,380

$

1,458,008

$

1,389,951

Federal funds purchased

347












Federal Home Loan Bank advances, short-term

10,000








25,000


125,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances, long-term

145,000


165,000


145,000


145,000


95,000

Subordinated debt

29,461


29,444


29,428


29,411


29,394

Other liabilities

16,446


16,452


27,479


15,327


12,917

Commitments and contingent liabilities














Total liabilities

$

1,675,196

$

1,717,218

$

1,700,287

$

1,672,746

$

1,652,262

Shareholders' Equity














Preferred stock, $10 par value














Common stock, $2.50 par value

8,705


8,660


8,660


8,661


8,651

Surplus

14,368


14,280


13,970


13,881


13,435

Retained earnings

104,449


103,445


102,106


100,844


99,845

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(19,817)


(18,006)


(23,553)


(19,416)


(17,471)

Total shareholders' equity

$

107,705

$

108,379

$

101,183

$

103,970

$

104,460

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,782,901

$

1,825,597

$

1,801,470

$

1,776,716

$

1,756,722

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

LOAN DATA

(dollars in thousands)



3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

Mortgage real estate loans:














   Construction & Secured by Farmland

$

82,692

$

84,145

$

80,012

$

95,433

$

90,660

   HELOCs

46,329


47,674


44,719


44,333


41,827

   Residential First Lien - Investor

113,813


117,431


120,547


117,265


113,483

   Residential First Lien - Owner Occupied

181,323


178,180


162,919


142,417


130,383

   Residential Junior Liens

12,690


12,831


12,284


11,869


11,142

   Commercial - Owner Occupied

254,744


251,456


244,088


243,610


238,578

   Commercial -  Non-Owner Occupied & Multifamily

344,192


348,879


355,122


350,210


353,330

Commercial and industrial loans:














   BHG loans

4,740


5,105


5,419


5,747


6,185

   SBA PPP loans

45


51


57


62


69

   Other commercial and industrial loans

95,327


102,672


91,411


95,012


95,943

Marine loans

247,042


251,168


260,518


299,304


253,893

Triad Loans

25,335


25,877


26,519


27,157


27,795

Consumer loans

9,194


16,542


16,019


16,486


16,046

Overdrafts

1,559


253


207


308


151

Other loans

12,466


12,895


13,089


13,805


13,608

Total loans

$

1,431,491

$

1,455,159

$

1,432,930

$

1,463,018

$

1,393,093

Net deferred loan costs and premiums

7,561


7,527


8,055


7,952


7,609

Allowance for credit/loan losses

(14,448)


(14,493)


(14,573)


(14,511)


(13,950)

Net loans

$

1,424,604

$

1,448,193

$

1,426,412

$

1,456,459

$

1,386,752

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited



3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

Interest and Dividend Income














Interest and fees on loans

$

19,963

$

19,420

$

20,179

$

18,754

$

17,167

Interest on federal funds sold

39


71


51


28


10

Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:














Taxable interest income

758


771


781


785


804

Interest income exempt from federal income taxes

5


4


3


5


4

Dividends

156


157


147


136


83

Interest on deposits in banks

991


1,592


1,030


656


490

Total interest and dividend income

$

21,912

$

22,015

$

22,191

$

20,364

$

18,558

Interest Expense














Interest on deposits

$

7,424

$

7,658

$

6,978

$

5,535

$

3,459

Interest on federal funds purchased













70

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,710


1,714


1,943


2,032


2,031

Interest on subordinated debt

354


354


354


355


354

Total interest expense

$

9,488

$

9,726

$

9,275

$

7,922

$

5,914

Net interest income

$

12,424

$

12,289

$

12,916

$

12,442

$

12,644

Provision For Credit Losses

475


366


216


403


664

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

$

11,949

$

11,923

$

12,700

$

12,039

$

11,980

Noninterest Income














Wealth management fees

$

1,456

$

1,315

$

1,190

$

1,263

$

1,158

Service charges on deposit accounts

454


467


460


447


436

Other service charges and fees

969


979


1,252


1,135


1,047

Gain on the sale of marine finance business




(28)


463






Gain (loss) on the sale of bank premises and equipment







7


7



(Loss) on the sale of AFS securities














Gain on sale of loans HFS

161


515


265


192


456

Officer insurance income

267


171


184


179


179

Other operating income

164


234


388


134


250

Total noninterest income

$

3,471

$

3,653

$

4,209

$

3,357

$

3,526

Noninterest Expenses














Salaries and employee benefits

$

7,185

$

7,849

$

7,598

$

7,561

$

7,298

Occupancy expenses

569


581


570


533


518

Equipment expenses

373


320


341


315


323

Advertising and marketing expenses

237


291


228


342


296

Stationery and supplies

24


44


69


56


22

ATM network fees

380


421


426


365


351

Other real estate owned expenses













5

(Gain) on the sale of other real estate owned













(7)

FDIC assessment

409


478


495


346


266

Computer software expense

233


373


396


281


310

Bank franchise tax

331


339


340


313


263

Professional fees

506


577


497


753


713

Data processing fees

565


513


542


478


402

Other operating expenses

1,565


1,494


2,631


1,612


1,626

Total noninterest expenses

$

12,377

$

13,280

$

14,133

$

12,955

$

12,386

Income before income taxes

$

3,043

$

2,296

$

2,776

$

2,441

$

3,120

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

495


(99)


457


383


535

Net income

$

2,548

$

2,395

$

2,319

$

2,058

$

2,585

Earnings Per Share














Net income per common share, basic

$

0.72

$

0.68

$

0.66

$

0.58

$

0.73

Net income per common share, diluted

$

0.72

$

0.68

$

0.66

$

0.58

$

0.73

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates

(dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023





Interest







Interest







Interest





Average

Income/

Average

Average

Income/

Average

Average

Income/

Average

Assets:

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Securities:


























Taxable

$

142,700

$

914


2.58

%

$

139,978

$

928


2.63

%

$

157,078

$

886


2.29

%

Tax-Exempt (1)

499


6


4.08

%

485


5


4.13

%

545


6


4.16

%

Total Securities

$

143,199

$

920


2.58

%

$

140,463

$

933


2.63

%

$

157,623

$

892


2.29

%

Loans:


























Taxable

$

1,433,871

$

19,858


5.57

%

$

1,434,928

$

19,316


5.34

%

$

1,355,259

$

17,076


5.11

%

Non-accrual

5,618





%

5,452





%

2,093





%

Tax-Exempt (1)

10,706


133


4.99

%

10,602


132


4.95

%

9,594


116


4.91

%

Total Loans

$

1,450,195

$

19,991


5.54

%

$

1,450,982

$

19,448


5.32

%

$

1,366,946

$

17,192


5.10

%

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in other banks

127,205


1,030


3.26

%

122,502


1,663


5.39

%

48,779


500


4.16

%

Total earning assets

$

1,720,599

$

21,941


5.13

%

$

1,713,947

$

22,044


5.10

%

$

1,573,348

$

18,584


4.79

%

Allowance for loan losses

(14,536)








(14,420)








(13,426)






Total non-earning assets

53,112








103,876








97,863






Total assets

$

1,759,175







$

1,803,403







$

1,657,785






Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:


























Interest-bearing deposits:


























NOW accounts

$

256,282

$

1,497


2.35

%

$

258,935

$

1,582


2.42

%

$

236,210

$

1,055


1.81

%

Money market accounts

263,755


1,413


2.15

%

257,360


1,297


2.00

%

258,077


841


1.32

%

Savings accounts

138,737


41


0.12

%

140,445


42


0.12

%

166,803


53


0.13

%

Time deposits:


























$250,000 and more

143,294


1,701


4.77

%

148,133


1,758


4.71

%

77,777


567


2.96

%

Less than $250,000

251,853


2,772


4.43

%

267,873


2,979


4.41

%

128,118


943


2.99

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$

1,053,921

$

7,424


2.83

%

$

1,072,746

$

7,658


2.83

%

$

866,985

$

3,459


1.62

%

Federal funds purchased

11





%







%

11,179


70


2.54

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

145,879


1,710


4.72

%

145,652


1,714


4.67

%

169,667


2,031


4.85

%

Subordinated debt

29,450


354


4.84

%

29,434


354


4.78

%

29,383


354


4.89

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,229,261

$

9,488


3.10

%

$

1,247,832

$

9,726


3.09

%

$

1,077,214

$

5,914


2.23

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:


























Demand deposits

405,166








432,767








462,265






Other Liabilities

17,268








20,948








14,567






Total liabilities

$

1,651,695







$

1,701,547







$

1,554,046






Shareholders' equity

107,480








101,856








103,739






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,759,175







$

1,803,403







$

1,657,785






Net interest income



$

12,453







$

12,318







$

12,670



Net interest spread







2.03

%







2.01

%







2.56

%

Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets







2.22

%







2.25

%







1.52

%

Net interest margin







2.91

%







2.85

%







3.27

%


(1)

Income and yields are reported on tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income

(dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

GAAP Financial Measurements:














Interest Income - Loans

$

19,963

$

19,420

$

20,179

$

18,754

$

17,167

Interest Income - Securities and Other Interest-Earnings Assets

1,949


2,595


2,012


1,610


1,391

Interest Expense - Deposits

7,424


7,658


6,978


5,535


3,459

Interest Expense - Other Borrowings

2,064


2,068


2,297


2,387


2,455

Total Net Interest Income

$

12,424

$

12,289

$

12,916

$

12,442

$

12,644

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements:














Add:  Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income - Loans

$

28

$

28

$

27

$

24

$

25

Add:  Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income - Securities

1


1


1


1


1

Total Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income

$

29

$

29

$

28

$

25

$

26

Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income

$

12,453

$

12,318

$

12,944

$

12,467

$

12,670

SOURCE Eagle Financial Services, Inc.

