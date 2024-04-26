EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2024 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

BERRYVILLE, Va., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCQX: EFSI), the holding company for Bank of Clarke, whose divisions include Bank of Clarke Wealth Management, announced its first quarter 2024 results. On April 24, 2024, the Board of Directors announced a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on May 17, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 6, 2024. Select highlights for the first quarter (compared to the fourth quarter of 2023) include:

Noninterest expenses decreased $903 thousand or 6.8% during the quarter.

or 6.8% during the quarter. Efficiency ratio decreased to 77.73% during the quarter from 83.01%.

Earnings per share increased by $0.03 for the quarter to $0.72 .

Brandon Lorey, President and CEO, stated, "We are pleased with our strong performance in the first quarter, which reflects the effectiveness of our business strategy and the dedication of our team. With improved efficiencies, Net Interest Margin, and Earnings Per Share, we are well positioned for 2024. Despite the evolving market landscape, we remain committed to delivering value to our clients and shareholders while pursuing sustainable growth opportunities."

Income Statement Review

Total loan interest income was $20.0 million and $19.4 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Total loan interest income was $17.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Total loan interest income increased $2.8 million or 16.3% from the quarter ended March 31, 2023 to the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Average loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 were $1.45 billion compared to $1.37 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The tax equivalent yield on average loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was 5.54%, an increase of 44 basis points from the 5.10% average yield for the same time period in 2023. The increase in loan interest income during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 is mainly due to the increase in the average loans outstanding during the period. The majority of the increase compared to March 31, 2023 can be attributed to the current rising interest rate environment and the increase in the average loans outstanding during the period.

Interest and dividend income from the investment portfolio was $919 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to $932 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Interest income and dividend income from the investment portfolio was $891 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The tax equivalent yield on average investments for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was 2.58%, down five basis points from 2.63% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and up 29 basis points from 2.26% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Total interest expense was $9.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $9.7 million and $5.9 million for three months ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. The decline in interest expense between March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 was due mostly to a reduction in average noninterest-bearing liabilities during the period. The increase in interest expense from March 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024 resulted from increases on rates paid on deposit accounts and Federal Home Loan Bank advances entered into during 2022 and 2023 with varying interest rates and terms. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased one and 87 basis points when comparing the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities decreased $18.6 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2023 to the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $170.6 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2023 to the same period in 2024. In addition to the growth in interest-bearing liabilities, there has been a shift in the mix of interest-bearing deposits towards higher interest-bearing deposits.

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $12.4 million reflecting an increase of 1.1% from the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and a decrease of 1.7% from the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Net interest income was $12.3 million and $12.6 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $2.5 million reflecting an increase of 6.4% from the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and a decrease of 1.4% from the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The increase from the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was due mainly to the $664 thousand decrease in salaries and employee benefits largely due to larger incentive accruals that needed to be made in the fourth quarter of 2023 as employees reached certain goals. Net income was $2.4 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023 and $2.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The net interest margin was 2.91% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, the net interest margin was 2.85% and 3.27%, respectively. The Company's net interest margin is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, but it is a common measure used by the financial services industry to determine how profitably earning assets are funded. The Company's net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent net interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non-taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The tax rate utilized is 21%.

Noninterest income was $3.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which represented a decrease of $182 thousand or 5.0% from the $3.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $3.5 million. The decrease from the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was mainly due to the reduction of gains on loans held for sale.

Noninterest expense decreased $903 thousand, or 6.8%, to $12.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 from $13.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Noninterest expense was $12.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, representing an decrease of $9 thousand or 0.1% when comparing the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to the quarter ended March 31, 2023. A decrease in salaries and benefits expenses was noted between March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. This is mainly due to larger incentive accruals that needed to be made in the fourth quarter of 2023 as employees reached certain goals.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets consist of nonaccrual loans, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, other real estate owned (foreclosed properties), and repossessed assets. Nonperforming assets decreased from $6.1 million or 0.34% of total assets at December 31, 2023 to $5.0 million or 0.28% of total assets at March 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets were $2.0 million at March 31, 2023. Total nonaccrual loans were $4.2 million at March 31, 2024 and $5.7 million at December 31, 2023. Nonaccrual loans were $1.8 million at March 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets decreased between December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024 mainly due to one large relationship paying off. Nonaccrual loans, and in turn nonperforming assets, increased during 2023 due mainly to two loan relationships, one residential real estate relationship totaling $1.1 million and a non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan in the amount of $2.4 million. The majority of all nonaccrual loans are secured by real estate and management evaluates the financial condition of these borrowers and the value of any collateral on these loans. The results of these evaluations are used to estimate the amount of losses which may be realized on the disposition of these nonaccrual loans. Other real estate owned was zero at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

The Company realized $520 thousand in net charge-offs for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to $383 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2023. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, $709 thousand in net charge-offs were recognized.

The amount of provision for credit losses reflects the results of the Bank's analysis used to determine the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. The Company recorded $475 thousand in provision for credit loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 due mainly to replacing the charge-offs that occurred during the quarter. The Company recognized provision for credit losses of $366 thousand and $664 thousand for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. The provision for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 was mainly needed to keep pace with strong loan growth.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.00% and 0.99% at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.00% at March 31, 2023. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total nonaccrual loans was 347.64% and 256.74% at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total nonaccrual loans was 758.56% at March 31, 2023. Management's judgment in determining the level of the allowance is based on evaluations of the collectability of loans while taking into consideration such factors as trends in delinquencies and charge-offs, changes in the nature and volume of the loan portfolio, current economic conditions that may affect a borrower's ability to repay and the value of collateral, overall portfolio quality and review of specific potential losses. The Company is committed to maintaining an allowance at a level that adequately reflects the risk inherent in the loan portfolio.

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets of the Company at March 31, 2024 were $1.78 billion, which represented a decrease of $42.7 million or 2.34% from total assets of $1.83 billion at December 31, 2023. At March 31, 2023, total consolidated assets were $1.76 billion. Much of the decline in consolidated assets during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was due to the decrease in net loans. Most of the decrease in loans during the quarter was in consumer and commercial & industrial loans. The majority of growth in consolidated assets between March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024 was due to growth in net loans. Much of the loan growth was in consumer real estate.

Total cash and cash equivalents (including cash and due from banks and federal funds sold) decreased $10.7 million or 7.8% as of March 31, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents decreased as a percentage of total assets to 7.2% as of March 31, 2024 as compared to 7.6% at December 31, 2023 and 7.3% at March 31, 2023. The year over year and prior quarter change was minimal.

At March 31, 2024, total securities available for sale were $141.1 million, a decrease of $5.9 million from December 31, 2023, and a decrease of $19.1 million from March 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, total net unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were $25.1 million, an increase of $2.3 million from total net unrealized losses on AFS securities of $22.8 million at December 31, 2023 and an increase of $3.0 million from March 31, 2023.

Total net loans decreased $23.6 million from $1.45 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.42 billion at March 31, 2024. During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, through the normal course of business, $10.2 million in mortgage loans were sold on the secondary market. These loan sales resulted in net gains of $161 thousand. In addition, consumer loans decreased by $7.3 million due to a large loan payoff during the first quarter.

On August 23, 2023, the Company completed the sale of its marine finance business, operating under the name LaVictoire Finance, to Axos Bank. Under the Asset Purchase Agreement, Axos Bank agreed to assume the servicing of Bank of Clarke's retail marine loans and those of third parties, each of which were previously being serviced by Bank of Clarke. All LaVictoire Finance employees became employees of Axos Bank. Pursuant to the Loan Purchase Agreement, Axos Bank acquired all the marine vessel dealer floor plans loans currently held by Bank of Clarke at par value. The acquired loans had an aggregate principal balance of approximately $52.8 million as of the date of the Loan Purchase Agreement. All marine finance loans, with a balance of $247.0 million as of March 31, 2024, are still assets of Bank of Clarke.

Total deposits decreased to $1.47 billion as of March 31, 2024 when compared to December 31, 2023 deposits of $1.51 billion. At March 31, 2023 total deposits were $1.39 billion. During the first quarter of 2024, total deposits decreased $32.4 million. The majority of this decrease was due to time deposit balances decreasing by $30.9 million. Time deposits as a percentage of total deposits have increased from 19.6% at March 31, 2023 to 25.9% at March 31, 2024. Time deposits as a percentage of total deposits decreased from 27.4% at December 31, 2023. The increase in deposits between March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024 was mainly due to the core growth at a rate of 111.9% compared to non-core decline at 11.9%. At March 31, 2024, over 75% of deposits were fully FDIC insured.

The Company had $155.0 million and $165.0 million, respectively, in outstanding borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. There was $220.0 million in outstanding borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank as of March 31, 2023. The average rate paid on Federal Home Loan Bank advances as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 was 4.71% and 4.76%, respectively. These borrowings were used mainly to fund the strong loan growth that occurred during 2023.

On March 31, 2022, the Company entered into Subordinated Note Purchase Agreements with certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited institutional investors, pursuant to which the Company issued 4.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2032, in the aggregate principal amount of $30.0 million.

Shareholders' equity was $107.7 million and $108.4 million at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Shareholders' equity was $104.5 million at March 31, 2023. Shareholders' equity has been impacted by an accumulated other comprehensive loss related to securities available-for-sale. These unrealized losses are primarily a result of rapid increases in interest rates during 2022 and 2023. The book value of the Company at March 31, 2024 was $30.28 per common share. Total common shares outstanding were 3,557,229 at March 31, 2024. On April 24, 2024, the Board of Directors announced a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on May 17, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 6, 2024.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this discussion may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as "the Company expects," "the Company believes" or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the Company include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative and regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve; changes in interest rates; the quality or composition of the Company's loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the Company's market area; acquisitions and dispositions; the Company's ability to keep pace with new technologies; a failure in or breach of the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyberattacks; the Company's capital and liquidity; changes in tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines; and other factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. KEY STATISTICS





For the Three Months Ended





1Q24



4Q23



3Q23



2Q23



1Q23

Net Income (dollars in thousands)

$ 2,548



$ 2,395



$ 2,319



$ 2,058



$ 2,585

Earnings per share, basic

$ 0.72



$ 0.69



$ 0.66



$ 0.58



$ 0.73

Earnings per share, diluted

$ 0.72



$ 0.69



$ 0.66



$ 0.58



$ 0.73

Return on average total assets



0.57 %



0.53 %



0.51 %



0.48 %



0.63 % Return on average total equity



9.41 %



9.33 %



8.87 %



7.93 %



9.99 % Dividend payout ratio



41.67 %



43.48 %



45.45 %



51.72 %



41.10 % Fee revenue as a percent of total revenue



18.11 %



17.32 %



16.95 %



18.01 %



16.33 % Net interest margin(1)



2.91 %



2.85 %



2.93 %



2.99 %



3.27 % Yield on average earning assets



5.13 %



5.10 %



5.03 %



4.88 %



4.79 % Rate on average interest-bearing liabilities



3.10 %



3.09 %



2.98 %



2.71 %



2.23 % Net interest spread



2.03 %



2.01 %



2.05 %



2.17 %



2.56 % Tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income (dollars in thousands)

$ 29



$ 29



$ 28



$ 25



$ 26

Non-interest income to average assets



0.78 %



0.80 %



0.93 %



0.78 %



0.85 % Non-interest expense to average assets



2.79 %



2.92 %



3.13 %



3.00 %



3.00 % Efficiency ratio(2)



77.73 %



83.01 %



84.71 %



81.91 %



76.52 %





(1) The net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non-taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The rate utilized is 21%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and the reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company's net interest margin is a common measure used by the financial service industry to determine how profitable earning assets are funded. Because the Company earns a fair amount of nontaxable interest income due to the mix of securities in its investment security portfolio, net interest income for the ratio is calculated on a tax equivalent basis as described above. (2) The efficiency ratio is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. It is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income excluding gains and losses on the investment portfolio and sales of repossessed assets. The tax rate utilized is 21%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and a reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company calculates this ratio in order to evaluate its overhead structure or how effectively it is operating. An increase in the ratio from period to period indicates the Company is losing a larger percentage of its income to expenses. The Company believes that the efficiency ratio is a reasonable measure of profitability.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA BY QUARTER





1Q24



4Q23



3Q23



2Q23



1Q23

BALANCE SHEET RATIOS





























Loans to deposits



97.63 %



97.10 %



96.17 %



100.89 %



100.77 % Average interest-earning assets to average-interest bearing liabilities



139.97 %



137.35 %



142.07 %



142.63 %



146.06 % PER SHARE DATA





























Dividends

$ 0.30



$ 0.30



$ 0.30



$ 0.30



$ 0.30

Book value



30.28





30.78





28.74





29.47





29.65

Tangible book value



30.28





30.78





28.74





29.47





29.65

SHARE PRICE DATA





























Closing price

$ 29.85



$ 30.00



$ 31.90



$ 30.50



$ 33.96

Diluted earnings multiple(1)



10.36





11.03





12.08





13.15





11.63

Book value multiple(2)



0.99





0.97





1.11





1.04





1.15

COMMON STOCK DATA





























Outstanding shares at end of period



3,557,229





3,520,894





3,520,894





3,528,240





3,522,874

Weighted average shares outstanding



3,557,203





3,520,894





3,523,943





3,526,934





3,522,431

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



3,557,203





3,520,894





3,523,943





3,526,934





3,522,431

CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK ONLY)





























Leverage ratio



8.77 %



8.48 %



8.36 %



8.61 %



9.02 % CREDIT QUALITY





























Net charge-offs to average loans



0.04 %



0.03 %



0.01 %



(0.01) %



0.00 % Total non-performing loans to total loans



0.32 %



0.40 %



0.40 %



0.23 %



0.14 % Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.28 %



0.34 %



0.33 %



0.19 %



0.11 % Non-accrual loans to:





























total loans



0.29 %



0.39 %



0.40 %



0.21 %



0.13 % total assets



0.23 %



0.31 %



0.32 %



0.17 %



0.10 % Allowance for credit/loan losses to:





























total loans



1.00 %



0.99 %



1.01 %



0.99 %



1.00 % non-performing assets



290.00 %



236.43 %



242.83 %



433.94 %



702.77 % non-accrual loans



347.64 %



256.74 %



255.80 %



466.74 %



758.56 % NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:





























(dollars in thousands)





























Loans delinquent over 90 days

$ 411



$ 181



$ 0



$ 235



$ 146

Non-accrual loans



4,156





5,645





5,697





3,109





1,839

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets



415





304





304





—





—

NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES):





























(dollars in thousands)





























Loans charged off

$ 705



$ 427



$ 187



$ 52



$ 75

(Recoveries)



(185)





(44)





(31)





(202)





(21)

Net charge-offs (recoveries)



520





383





156





(150)





54

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (dollars in thousands)

$ 475



$ 366



$ 1,283



$ 403



$ 709

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (dollars in thousands)

$ 14,448



$ 14,493



$ 14,573



$ 14,511



$ 13,950







(1) The diluted earnings multiple (or price earnings ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by total equity per weighted average shares outstanding, diluted for the period. The diluted earnings multiple is a measure of how much an investor may be willing to pay for $1.00 of the Company's earnings. (2) The book value multiple (or price to book ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by the period's book value per share. The book value multiple is a measure used to compare the Company's market value per share to its book value per share.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands)





Unaudited

03/31/2024



Audited

12/31/2023



Unaudited

09/30/2023



Unaudited

06/30/2023



Unaudited

03/31/2023

Assets





























Cash and due from banks

$ 68,280



$ 112,066



$ 63,239



$ 48,907



$ 117,342

Federal funds sold



59,353





26,287





78,799





29,988





11,373

Securities available for sale, at fair value



141,106





147,011





142,559





151,513





160,192

Loans held for sale



1,593





1,661





3,564





3,570





—

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses



1,424,604





1,448,193





1,426,412





1,456,459





1,386,750

Bank premises and equipment, net



17,954





18,108





18,421





18,064





17,827

Bank owned life insurance



29,843





29,575





24,404





24,219





24,041

Other assets



40,168





42,696





44,072





43,996





39,197

Total assets

$ 1,782,901



$ 1,825,597



$ 1,801,470



$ 1,776,716



$ 1,756,722

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





























Liabilities





























Deposits:





























Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$ 424,869



$ 436,619



$ 430,910



$ 433,220



$ 464,123

Savings and interest bearing demand deposits



666,730





656,439





656,111





645,834





652,802

Time deposits



382,343





413,264





411,359





378,954





273,026

Total deposits

$ 1,473,942



$ 1,506,322



$ 1,498,380



$ 1,458,008



$ 1,389,951

Federal funds purchased



347





—





—





—





—

Federal Home Loan Bank advances, short-term



10,000





—





—





25,000





125,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances, long-term



145,000





165,000





145,000





145,000





95,000

Subordinated debt



29,461





29,444





29,428





29,411





29,394

Other liabilities



16,446





16,452





27,479





15,327





12,917

Commitments and contingent liabilities



—





—





—





—





—

Total liabilities

$ 1,675,196



$ 1,717,218



$ 1,700,287



$ 1,672,746



$ 1,652,262

Shareholders' Equity





























Preferred stock, $10 par value



—





—





—





—





—

Common stock, $2.50 par value



8,705





8,660





8,660





8,661





8,651

Surplus



14,368





14,280





13,970





13,881





13,435

Retained earnings



104,449





103,445





102,106





100,844





99,845

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)



(19,817)





(18,006)





(23,553)





(19,416)





(17,471)

Total shareholders' equity

$ 107,705



$ 108,379



$ 101,183



$ 103,970



$ 104,460

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,782,901



$ 1,825,597



$ 1,801,470



$ 1,776,716



$ 1,756,722



EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. LOAN DATA (dollars in thousands)





3/31/2024



12/31/2023



9/30/2023



6/30/2023



3/31/2023

Mortgage real estate loans:





























Construction & Secured by Farmland

$ 82,692



$ 84,145



$ 80,012



$ 95,433



$ 90,660

HELOCs



46,329





47,674





44,719





44,333





41,827

Residential First Lien - Investor



113,813





117,431





120,547





117,265





113,483

Residential First Lien - Owner Occupied



181,323





178,180





162,919





142,417





130,383

Residential Junior Liens



12,690





12,831





12,284





11,869





11,142

Commercial - Owner Occupied



254,744





251,456





244,088





243,610





238,578

Commercial - Non-Owner Occupied & Multifamily



344,192





348,879





355,122





350,210





353,330

Commercial and industrial loans:





























BHG loans



4,740





5,105





5,419





5,747





6,185

SBA PPP loans



45





51





57





62





69

Other commercial and industrial loans



95,327





102,672





91,411





95,012





95,943

Marine loans



247,042





251,168





260,518





299,304





253,893

Triad Loans



25,335





25,877





26,519





27,157





27,795

Consumer loans



9,194





16,542





16,019





16,486





16,046

Overdrafts



1,559





253





207





308





151

Other loans



12,466





12,895





13,089





13,805





13,608

Total loans

$ 1,431,491



$ 1,455,159



$ 1,432,930



$ 1,463,018



$ 1,393,093

Net deferred loan costs and premiums



7,561





7,527





8,055





7,952





7,609

Allowance for credit/loan losses



(14,448)





(14,493)





(14,573)





(14,511)





(13,950)

Net loans

$ 1,424,604



$ 1,448,193



$ 1,426,412



$ 1,456,459



$ 1,386,752



EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands) Unaudited





3/31/2024



12/31/2023



9/30/2023



6/30/2023



3/31/2023

Interest and Dividend Income





























Interest and fees on loans

$ 19,963



$ 19,420



$ 20,179



$ 18,754



$ 17,167

Interest on federal funds sold



39





71





51





28





10

Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:





























Taxable interest income



758





771





781





785





804

Interest income exempt from federal income taxes



5





4





3





5





4

Dividends



156





157





147





136





83

Interest on deposits in banks



991





1,592





1,030





656





490

Total interest and dividend income

$ 21,912



$ 22,015



$ 22,191



$ 20,364



$ 18,558

Interest Expense





























Interest on deposits

$ 7,424



$ 7,658



$ 6,978



$ 5,535



$ 3,459

Interest on federal funds purchased



—





—





—





—





70

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances



1,710





1,714





1,943





2,032





2,031

Interest on subordinated debt



354





354





354





355





354

Total interest expense

$ 9,488



$ 9,726



$ 9,275



$ 7,922



$ 5,914

Net interest income

$ 12,424



$ 12,289



$ 12,916



$ 12,442



$ 12,644

Provision For Credit Losses



475





366





216





403





664

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

$ 11,949



$ 11,923



$ 12,700



$ 12,039



$ 11,980

Noninterest Income





























Wealth management fees

$ 1,456



$ 1,315



$ 1,190



$ 1,263



$ 1,158

Service charges on deposit accounts



454





467





460





447





436

Other service charges and fees



969





979





1,252





1,135





1,047

Gain on the sale of marine finance business



—





(28)





463





—





—

Gain (loss) on the sale of bank premises and equipment



—





—





7





7





—

(Loss) on the sale of AFS securities



—





—





—





—





—

Gain on sale of loans HFS



161





515





265





192





456

Officer insurance income



267





171





184





179





179

Other operating income



164





234





388





134





250

Total noninterest income

$ 3,471



$ 3,653



$ 4,209



$ 3,357



$ 3,526

Noninterest Expenses





























Salaries and employee benefits

$ 7,185



$ 7,849



$ 7,598



$ 7,561



$ 7,298

Occupancy expenses



569





581





570





533





518

Equipment expenses



373





320





341





315





323

Advertising and marketing expenses



237





291





228





342





296

Stationery and supplies



24





44





69





56





22

ATM network fees



380





421





426





365





351

Other real estate owned expenses



—





—





—





—





5

(Gain) on the sale of other real estate owned



—





—





—





—





(7)

FDIC assessment



409





478





495





346





266

Computer software expense



233





373





396





281





310

Bank franchise tax



331





339





340





313





263

Professional fees



506





577





497





753





713

Data processing fees



565





513





542





478





402

Other operating expenses



1,565





1,494





2,631





1,612





1,626

Total noninterest expenses

$ 12,377



$ 13,280



$ 14,133



$ 12,955



$ 12,386

Income before income taxes

$ 3,043



$ 2,296



$ 2,776



$ 2,441



$ 3,120

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)



495





(99)





457





383





535

Net income

$ 2,548



$ 2,395



$ 2,319



$ 2,058



$ 2,585

Earnings Per Share





























Net income per common share, basic

$ 0.72



$ 0.68



$ 0.66



$ 0.58



$ 0.73

Net income per common share, diluted

$ 0.72



$ 0.68



$ 0.66



$ 0.58



$ 0.73



EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates (dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended





March 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



March 31, 2023











Interest















Interest















Interest











Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average

Assets:

Balance



Expense



Rate



Balance



Expense



Rate



Balance



Expense



Rate

Securities:





















































Taxable

$ 142,700



$ 914





2.58 %

$ 139,978



$ 928





2.63 %

$ 157,078



$ 886





2.29 % Tax-Exempt (1)



499





6





4.08 %



485





5





4.13 %



545





6





4.16 % Total Securities

$ 143,199



$ 920





2.58 %

$ 140,463



$ 933





2.63 %

$ 157,623



$ 892





2.29 % Loans:





















































Taxable

$ 1,433,871



$ 19,858





5.57 %

$ 1,434,928



$ 19,316





5.34 %

$ 1,355,259



$ 17,076





5.11 % Non-accrual



5,618





—





— %



5,452





—





— %



2,093





—





— % Tax-Exempt (1)



10,706





133





4.99 %



10,602





132





4.95 %



9,594





116





4.91 % Total Loans

$ 1,450,195



$ 19,991





5.54 %

$ 1,450,982



$ 19,448





5.32 %

$ 1,366,946



$ 17,192





5.10 % Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in other banks



127,205





1,030





3.26 %



122,502





1,663





5.39 %



48,779





500





4.16 % Total earning assets

$ 1,720,599



$ 21,941





5.13 %

$ 1,713,947



$ 22,044





5.10 %

$ 1,573,348



$ 18,584





4.79 % Allowance for loan losses



(14,536)

















(14,420)

















(13,426)













Total non-earning assets



53,112

















103,876

















97,863













Total assets

$ 1,759,175















$ 1,803,403















$ 1,657,785













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:





















































Interest-bearing deposits:





















































NOW accounts

$ 256,282



$ 1,497





2.35 %

$ 258,935



$ 1,582





2.42 %

$ 236,210



$ 1,055





1.81 % Money market accounts



263,755





1,413





2.15 %



257,360





1,297





2.00 %



258,077





841





1.32 % Savings accounts



138,737





41





0.12 %



140,445





42





0.12 %



166,803





53





0.13 % Time deposits:





















































$250,000 and more



143,294





1,701





4.77 %



148,133





1,758





4.71 %



77,777





567





2.96 % Less than $250,000



251,853





2,772





4.43 %



267,873





2,979





4.41 %



128,118





943





2.99 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,053,921



$ 7,424





2.83 %

$ 1,072,746



$ 7,658





2.83 %

$ 866,985



$ 3,459





1.62 % Federal funds purchased



11





—





— %



—





—





— %



11,179





70





2.54 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances



145,879





1,710





4.72 %



145,652





1,714





4.67 %



169,667





2,031





4.85 % Subordinated debt



29,450





354





4.84 %



29,434





354





4.78 %



29,383





354





4.89 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,229,261



$ 9,488





3.10 %

$ 1,247,832



$ 9,726





3.09 %

$ 1,077,214



$ 5,914





2.23 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





















































Demand deposits



405,166

















432,767

















462,265













Other Liabilities



17,268

















20,948

















14,567













Total liabilities

$ 1,651,695















$ 1,701,547















$ 1,554,046













Shareholders' equity



107,480

















101,856

















103,739













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,759,175















$ 1,803,403















$ 1,657,785













Net interest income







$ 12,453















$ 12,318















$ 12,670







Net interest spread















2.03 %















2.01 %















2.56 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets















2.22 %















2.25 %















1.52 % Net interest margin















2.91 %















2.85 %















3.27 %





(1) Income and yields are reported on tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income (dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended





3/31/2024



12/31/2023



9/30/2023



6/30/2023



3/31/2023

GAAP Financial Measurements:





























Interest Income - Loans

$ 19,963



$ 19,420



$ 20,179



$ 18,754



$ 17,167

Interest Income - Securities and Other Interest-Earnings Assets



1,949





2,595





2,012





1,610





1,391

Interest Expense - Deposits



7,424





7,658





6,978





5,535





3,459

Interest Expense - Other Borrowings



2,064





2,068





2,297





2,387





2,455

Total Net Interest Income

$ 12,424



$ 12,289



$ 12,916



$ 12,442



$ 12,644

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements:





























Add: Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income - Loans

$ 28



$ 28



$ 27



$ 24



$ 25

Add: Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income - Securities



1





1





1





1





1

Total Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income

$ 29



$ 29



$ 28



$ 25



$ 26

Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income

$ 12,453



$ 12,318



$ 12,944



$ 12,467



$ 12,670



