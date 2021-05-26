Eagle Genomics, Creator of the Microbiome's Most Powerful Innovation Platform, Bolsters its Senior Team with 2 New Appointments

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Genomics, a pioneer in applying network science to biology, has announced two new senior appointments to its global team, as market momentum around microbiome-based product innovation continues to accelerate.

David Bennett, whose 40-year career spans roles at Unilever, Documentum, Veeva Systems, SeeBeyond and Zinc Ahead, has joined Eagle Genomics as VP of Commercial Operations. He brings comprehensive knowledge of next-generation IT combined with a deep first-hand understanding of R&D within global life sciences and household brands.

Sandra Bläser has honed her customer experience management skills across a career of almost 25 years at brands including BT, Salesforce and Veeva Systems. She was involved at the inception of the Customer Success discipline as Salesforce's earliest European resource in the domain, and is a dedicated and dynamic leader. At Eagle Genomics, she will work with blue-chip clients across its target markets of food & nutrition, beauty & personal care, AgBio and biopharma, enabling them to deliver game-changing products and technologies into their respective markets.

Welcoming David and Sandra to the company, Anthony Finbow, Eagle Genomics' CEO, said, "We are thrilled to be attracting such accomplished people to an already-strong and well-rounded team at such a pivotal point in our growth, which is being driven by our customers and their demand for an enterprise platform to support new product innovation as part of the Bio Revolution."

News of the appointments follows the announcement of three prestigious US-based advisory board members to Eagle Genomics' global panel, to help shape the next phase of the company's growth internationally. The British scale-up with global ambitions has seen a sharp rise in demand for its e[datascientist]™ platform, as the world's biggest brands step up sustainable R&D, creating new generations of product that draw on the latest microbiome research and work symbiotically with their host environment.

The cloud-based software platform enables scientists to explore and interact with microbiome data in new ways, harnessing network science (the ability to unify constellations of complex, multi-dimensional data); AI & hypergraph technology (to extract concepts, patterns and relationships to make sense of that data), and causal analysis (to demonstrate robust causal effects in support of microbiome-based product claims).

Eagle Genomics, which will soon launch a major new funding round, recently announced plans for significant expansion in India within the innovation hub of Laxmi Cyber City in Hyderabad, a major centre for the technology and biotechnology industries. In addition to its UK operations in Cambridge's Wellcome BioData Innovation Centre and London's Knowledge Quarter, the company also has a hub in New York's Genome Center and further bases in France and Germany.

Eagle Genomics, headquartered in Cambridge, UK, innovates at the intersection of biology, data sciences and bioinformatics. The company specialises in delivering powerful enterprise platform solutions for innovation in the microbiomics and genomics era. Its award-winning[1] AI-augmented knowledge discovery platform, e[datascientist]™, helps companies conduct science led innovation for next-generation food, personal care, cosmetics and agriculture biotechnology (AgBio) products. The platform harnesses causal network science, and advanced machine learning and cognitive services.

Eagle Genomics was founded in 2008 with a focus on human DNA discovery in biotech and pharma, before relaunching almost a decade later with a new mission - to apply network science to microbiome-related discovery. Today the fast-growing global business has operations in the world's major centres for genomics and AI. These include Cambridge's Wellcome BioData Innovation Centre and London's Knowledge Quarter in the UK; Microsoft's AI Factory in Paris; Potsdam Science Park; JLABS in New York, and the new facility in Laxmi Cyber City in Hyderabad, India.

Eagle Genomics works with the world's leading food and personal care companies to create and launch new products which work in harmony with the human and ecological microbiome. Find out more at www.eaglegenomics.com.

