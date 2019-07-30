Eagle Genomics Expands Into US With Residency at JLABS in Manhattan

Eagle Genomics' e [automated data scientist] is the platform behind the brains solving the world's life sciences challenges. Enabling rapid improvement of productivity and accelerating time to insight and product delivery, Eagle Genomics' conversational learning software platform has the ability to handle the complexity and scale of genomics and microbiomics data.

With the launch of the Manhattan space, Eagle Genomics solidifies its presence in the US and positions itself at the emerging center of international genomics innovation, where deep tech meets deep science.

"We are delighted to be expanding our presence in the US and to be joining the innovative community at JLABS," said Anthony Finbow, Chief Executive Officer at Eagle Genomics. "Having a home at the heart of genomics research in New York, close to many of our customers, will provide an even deeper understanding of the challenges they face and enable the platform to be deployed to assist in pushing the boundaries of scientific research and addressing the grand challenges of our age."

At the July 25 event, industry leaders participated in a panel discussion to answer the question 'Will the microbiome revolution happen?'. Panellists included: leading microbiome researcher, Dirk Gevers, Global Head of Microbiome Solutions, World Without Disease Accelerator at Janssen; Sam Samaras, Global Vice President Science & Technology, Beauty and Personal Care R&D at Unilever; Rob Genieser, Managing Partner of venture capital firm ETF Partners; and David Houlding, Principal Healthcare Lead, Industry Experiences, Cloud + AI at Microsoft.

Eagle Genomics' platform has already led to product innovation globally. Utilizing Eagle Genomics' software platform, Unilever, a leader in the consumer goods industry, was able to make the first microbiome product claim with the creation of its Zendium toothpaste in 2017.

Using the e[automateddatascientist] Unilever was able to assess the effects and ability of enzymes and proteins to boost salivary defences and produced a toothpaste that, when used by consumers, showed a demonstrable shift in plaque oral microbiome ecology.

The Manhattan base joins Eagle Genomics' current spaces which include the world-leading Wellcome Genome Campus in Cambridge, UK, as well as major AI innovation centers at Microsoft AI's Station F in Paris and London's Knowledge Quarter.

About JLABS

JLABS @ NYC is a 30,000 square-foot life science incubator. The labs provide a flexible environment for start-up companies pursuing new technologies and research platforms to advance medical care. Through a "no strings attached" model, Johnson & Johnson Innovation does not take an equity stake in the companies occupying JLABS and the companies are free to develop products -either on their own, or by initiating a separate external partnership with Johnson & Johnson Innovation or any other company.

