Eagle Genomics Joins Nordic Medicon Valley Alliance

Joining strategic Danish-Swedish life science cluster supports overall Eagle Genomics mission to accelerate the generative economy through the digital reinvention of science

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Genomics, the software business pioneering the application of network science to biology, has announced that it has joined Medicon Valley Alliance (MVA), a non-profit membership organization in the Danish-Swedish life science cluster in Medicon Valley.

Located across the intersection of Danish and Swedish innovation, MVA has a vibrant ecosystem, with an array of high-impact businesses supported by world-class universities and research institutions – features that help make it one of the Nordics' strongest life science clusters.

Greater Copenhagen is a recognized global center for microbiome research. Its Microbiome Signature Project MVA is committed to providing investment as well as international research facilities and activities, and to nurturing the talent needed to support the fast growth of this sector. Fermentation research, for example, is a core competence for both organisations and universities in the MVA ecosystem. From food production and food security, climate change, as well as the effects of the microbiome in health and disease, MVA and its members have a market-leading reputation.

Dr Christian Roghi, Director, Microbiome Solutions, Eagle Genomics, said: "With our focus on the bio-economy – the biological science-inspired circular economy that is addressing challenges in areas such as food and nutrition, health as well as the environment — it's been an important strategic decision for Eagle Genomics to join MVA. Ultimately, being part of this cluster is helping us to fulfill our purpose: accelerating the growth of a new global 'generative economy' through the digital reinvention of science."

Anthony Finbow, CEO, Eagle Genomics, said: "We're pleased to be to join MVA, as we continue to grow and engage in pivotal multi-national partnerships and relationships. By supporting research and development in critical areas like the microbiome with our AI-augmented knowledge discovery platform e[datascientist]™, we are supporting organizations to build a more generative, sustainable future for our food, water, soil, and health. Working with this important European science hub provides another exciting opportunity to meet our goal of becoming the world's global life sciences knowledge discovery hub."

