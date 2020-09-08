Eagle Global Advisors Announces the Launch of the Innovation Strategy, a Portfolio Focused on Secular Growth Trends and Disruptive Innovation

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Global Advisors is pleased to announce the launch of the EGA Innovation Strategy, a globally focused, separate account portfolio developed to invest in the future economy by capitalizing on secular growth trends and disruptive innovation. The strategy's narrow and exclusive focus on the 'leaders of tomorrow' manifests itself in above average fundamentals such as sales growth and market share gains that sustain over the long-term.

"We are only scratching the surface of the potential of innovations whose names start with the English letter 'A' for Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Vehicle. As you enter 'B' and 'C', you run into Blockchain and Cloud Gaming. A giant step to 'Q' will transport you to the world of Quantum Computing, which brings the promise of exponential parallel computing in 7-10 years," says portfolio manager Raj Miglani, CFA.

Eagle Global Advisors

Eagle Global Advisors was founded in 1996 by Edward Allen, Thomas Hunt, Steven Russo and John Gualy. The firm has been 100% employee owned since inception. The firm has a long history of managing infrastructure, international and domestic equity strategies. Today, the firm manages $1.8 billion for institutional and high net worth individuals and employs 32 professionals. To learn more about Eagle Global Advisors, please visit www.eagleglobal.com.

Please contact Steven Russo or [email protected] if you are interested in learning more about the EGA Innovation Strategy and Eagle Global Advisors.

SOURCE Eagle Global Advisors

Related Links

https://www.eagleglobal.com

