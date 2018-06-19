Eagle Harbor Solutions and Diversified Partner to Serve Federal and Intel Communities

"Diversified welcomes the opportunity to work alongside and mentor our trusted partner, Eagle Harbor Solutions," commented Fred D'Alessandro, Diversified Founder and CEO. "As an organization that emphasizes training and continuing education, we are excited to partake in this program that will allow both organizations to grow and provide exceptional technology solutions to the federal government."

Eagle Harbor Solutions is an SBA-certified 8(a) Alaska Native Company. The company provides a full spectrum of information technology and professional support services for the Federal Government.

Eagle Harbor President Todd Morgan, recognizes the importance of the program as one means of expanding into new markets. "We are honored to work with Diversified and to have been approved by the SBA for participation in this valuable program. Small businesses must diversify and adapt to market changes and we see the Mentor/Protégé program as a tool to help EHS with that. We are especially excited to be working with Diversified in this capacity and believe that we will complement each other's strengths to create a successful relationship for all involved. The knowledge and expertise we will receive from Diversified will help us expand and advance our capabilities."

About Eagle Harbor Solutions (EHS)

EHS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Koniag Inc., an Alaska Native Regional Corporation and a participant in the U.S. Small Business Administration's 8(a) program. Represented by the Koniag Government Services (KGS) sector, EHS delivers a wide range of Information Technology, and Professional Support Services to Federal clients with the Defense, Civilian and Law Enforcement agencies. KGS provides oversight, management and shared services to the companies that comprise the Koniag Government Services sector, including Eagle Harbor Solutions.

About Diversified

Diversified is an industry leading technology solutions provider delivering a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to a global clientele. With over 30 offices serving Fortune 500 clients and Government agencies, Diversified partners with clients to customize solutions that enhance their operations, increase productivity, and help drive ROI. Recognized for thought leadership and strategic enterprise implementation, Diversified has been named Commercial Integrator Magazine's Integrator of the Year for 2016 and 2017, appears on Enterprise Networking's Top 10 UC Solutions Providers for 2017, and ranks among Inc. Magazine's fastest growing private companies for 2017. From initial design consultation to deployment to managed services, Diversified is a trusted technology partner.

