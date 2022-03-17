Eagle Hill Consulting Again Named a Best U.S. Management Consulting Firm By Forbes

For the seventh consecutive year, Forbes has named Eagle Hill Consulting as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms Tweet this

Eagle Hill Consulting also has been recognized as a top company by Vault, The Washington Post and The Washington Business Journal among others.

Forbes and Statista selected America's Best Management Consulting Firms based on the results of two independent surveys. In the expert survey, more than 7500 management consulting executives and partners were asked to make peer recommendations for consultancies in 16 industries and 16 functional areas. In the client survey, more than 1,300 senior executives were prompted to evaluate management consultancies they have worked with during the past four years.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting