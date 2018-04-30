Eagle Hill Consulting Again Named a Top Management Consulting Firm by Forbes

Eagle Hill is recognized by Forbes in the Financial Institutions and the Internet, Media and Entertainment industries. For functional areas, Eagle Hill earned high marks for operations, organization and strategy consulting. Read about Eagle Hill's ranking here.

"This award speaks to the high quality and consistency of the service that the Eagle Hill team delivers. We are known for having the sharpest thinkers who understand that the first step is to listen to our clients. We carefully analyze information and then develop solutions in close collaboration with our clients to solve complex business challenges," says Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting.

"What also sets Eagle Hill apart is that we have a rigorous and meticulous recruiting process. This enables us to find employees who are the best qualified to be management consultants and the right fit for our "unconventional consulting" culture. We know we're doing it right because a full 100% of our clients say they would work with us again, and our employee retention rate is 92%," Jezior explained.

Watch a video about how Eagle Hill's unconventional consulting delivers results for clients.

As the company continues to grow at a rapid pace, Eagle Hill maintains its superior client service while also keeping an employee-centric culture. The company offers a unique environment with "family" meetings, career advocates, book clubs, and employee-driven community service projects.

To compile the list, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to produce the annual ranking. Statista surveyed 7,500 partners and executives of management consultancies, as well as 1,000 senior executives who had worked with such firms over the last four years. Respondents were asked to recommend consultancies across the predetermined sectors and functional areas, and self-nominations were not considered.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides management consulting services in the areas of business strategy, organizational transformation, human capital transformation, process improvement, program management and change management. Eagle Hill works with a range of public, private and non-profit organizations across the country with offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and in Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

