Eagle Hill Consulting Announces Women's Business Enterprise Certification

Eagle Hill Consulting now is certified as a Women's Business Enterprise. Tweet this

"Certification as a Women's Business Enterprise is an important milestone for Eagle Hill Consulting," says Melissa Jezior, Eagle Hill's president and chief executive officer. "Since I founded the company, we have been committed to providing the highest quality services to our customers, and that is best achieved with a diverse workforce. It's encouraging that so many organizations are working to increase their supplier diversity, which ultimately results in innovative thinking and achievement of business results."

In addition to a female founder and chief executive, Eagle Hill's leadership is 60 percent female, and 67 percent of the company's workforce is female. Eagle Hill earned the number one ranking on Vault's Best Consulting Firms for Women, and was ranked eighth by total revenue on The Washington Business Journal's list of the Largest Women-Owned Businesses in Greater Washington, D.C. area.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting

Related Links

http://www.eaglehillconsulting.com

