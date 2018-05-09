Eagle Hill Consulting Earns Fastest Growing Company Award from Virginia Chamber of Commerce

"I'm applauding the Eagle Hill team for achieving yet another year of rapid growth," says Melissa Jezior, Eagle Hill's president and chief executive officer. "We remain on track toward meeting our ambitious long-term goal: 10x growth in 10 years while also maintaining our corporate culture."

Corporate executives and government leaders select Eagle Hill for its unconventional approach to consulting. Eagle Hill is known for collaborating with clients by digging deep to understand their unique needs, then providing personalized and creative solutions to achieve their business goals. Eagle Hill adds talent and power to the client's team rather than taking over, an approach that forms a true partnership.

"Our growth is fueled by the superior quality client service delivered by our team's bright minds. We know we're getting it right because 100% of our clients say they would work with us again. Simultaneously, we're maintaining a culture that supports our employees. It's this dual-track focus on exceptional service and a healthy culture that will enable us to continue creating high quality jobs in Virginia and serving our clients here in the state," Jezior explained.

Last month, the company earned national accolades from Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms.

Watch a video about how Eagle Hill's unconventional consulting delivers results for clients. The company also offers a unique environment with "family" meetings, career advocates, book clubs, and employee-driven community service projects.

Now in its 23rd year, the Fantastic 50 program is the only annual statewide award recognizing Virginia's fastest growing business. To be eligible, a company must be privately held with headquarters in Virginia, show revenues between $200,000 and $200 million, and demonstrate positive revenue growth and positive net income in its most recent fiscal year over the previous year. Companies are judged on four-year revenue history. The professional service firm Dixon Hughes Goodman verifies all award entries.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides management consulting services in the areas of business strategy, organizational transformation, human capital transformation, process improvement, program management and change management. Eagle Hill works with a range of public, private and non-profit organizations across the country with offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and in Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

