Eagle Hill Consulting Hosts Webinar Series on Diversity and Inclusion

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting is launching a new webinar series on diversity & inclusion in the workplace. This is three-part webinar series will explore how to create a culture that normalizes uncomfortable conversations about race and bias.

The first webinar will feature Pedro Suriel, Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion at Raymond James. The discussion will focus on why uncomfortable conversations are important and what tools and skills are needed to get off to a successful start.

What: Webinar | Getting Comfortable with the Uncomfortable: Conversations About Race and Bias at Work



Date: Thursday, August 13, 2020



Time: 2:00 – 2:45 PM ET



Speakers: Melissa Jezior, Eagle Hill Consulting President and Chief Executive Officer

Pedro Suriel, Raymond James Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion



Registration: Register at no charge here

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting

Related Links

http://www.eaglehillconsulting.com

