Eagle Hill Consulting Lands Best Management Consulting Firm Designation From Forbes

ARLINGTON, Va., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, Forbes has named Eagle Hill Consulting as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms. The 2024 rankings garnered Eagle Hill star ratings in the categories of Leadership Advisory, Operations, and Organization.

Eagle Hill Consulting also has been recognized as a top company by Vault, The Washington Post and The Washington Business Journal among others.

"As employers continue to face highly complex workforce challenges, they turn to Eagle Hill for out-of-the-box solutions," said Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "Labor shortages, workforce burnout, and hybrid work battles are just a few of the problems plaguing employers. Our clients know Eagle Hill delivers trusted advice and implements strategies that elevate organizational performance."

"At the same time, Eagle Hill employees know we are committed to a culture that delivers a high-quality experience for its own workforce. We earned this Forbes recognition because our clients reap the benefits of Eagle Hill consultants who are smart, supported, and empowered to deliver innovative thinking," Jezior explained.

Eagle Hill is known for its unconventional approach to driving organizational effectiveness in the areas of strategy and performance, talent, and change. Eagle Hill helps clients innovate around today's challenges while building the foundation for long-term, sustainable success.

America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2024 is based on two surveys conducted by market research company Statista, a peer-to-peer survey of more than 1,100 partners and executives at management consulting firms, and a survey of more than 1,200 clients who had worked with management consulting firms in the past four years. All responses were combined into a scoring model that also included last year's results to assess the firms' performance over time. Recommendations from the management consultants were weighted more heavily than those from clients, and this year's recommendations were given more weight than last year's. The consulting firms with the most recommendations in each category were given star ratings, and the final list highlights 190 companies.

