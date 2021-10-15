Eagle Hill Consulting Lands Moxie Award Recognizing Boldest & Most Innovative Companies In D.C. Metro Area

Our people-centric culture fuels Eagle HIll's moxie. Tweet this

A complete list of the 2021 Moxie Award winners is available here.

Earlier this year, Eagle Hill was named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post and one of the largest women-owned businesses by the Washington Business Journal. Coupled with recognition from Forbes and Vault, this ranking fortifies Eagle Hill's position as a top management consulting company that delivers results for clients while empowering employees to succeed.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

