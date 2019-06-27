Eagle Hill Consulting Launches New Podcast, cultur(ED)

ARLINGTON, Va., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting today launches a new podcast, culture(ED), to help business leaders create a winning and resilient business culture. The podcast features conversations with top culturemakers in the world today from a variety of industries and backgrounds to unpack the visible and not-so-visible forces that make up this often overlooked super power of organization.

Listen and subscribe to the podcast here.

Episode One of culture(ED) launches with a powerhouse -- two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA Women's World Cup champion Abby Wambach. Wambach also is the author of the new bestseller, Wolfpack, a book inspired by her 2018 commencement speech at Barnard College that went viral.

"After devouring Wolfpack, I was deeply interested in having a conversation with Abby because it seemed her lessons from the soccer field would be directly transferable to companies grappling with creating a resilient, winning business culture," said Melissa Jezior, the host of culture(ED) and CEO of Eagle Hill Consulting.

"And let me tell you, there are critical parallels between winning on the field and winning in the workplace. Abby and I discussed key questions that are top of mind for every CEO and business leader: Just how important is culture to a team and what's the secret sauce to constructing a powerful culture?"

On the podcast, Wambach didn't hold back. She tells Jezior that culture is everything because it sets mindset. And mindset has everything to do with business teams winning and losing.

Abby Wambach holds the world record for international goals for both female and male soccer players. She became an icon because of her remarkable wisdom as a leader. As the co-captain of the 2015 Women's World Cup Champion Team, Abby helped transform a group of individual women into one of the most successful, powerful, and united Wolfpacks of all time. Wambach has hung up her cleats and now is focused on a new goal: translating that championship team culture in a way that empowers women and drives a leap forward for all humankind.

The culture(ED) podcast launches as Eagle Hill releases advertisements airing through Sunday, July 7th on Fox Sports during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. The ads are running in Washington, D.C. on WTTG/WDCA and in Seattle on KCPQ/KZJO. Eagle Hill also released new research during the Women's World Cup highlighting the parallels between winning sports and business cultures.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting

Related Links

http://www.eaglehillconsulting.com

