Eagle Hill Consulting Launches Season Three of Cultur[ED] Podcast Featuring Resilient Cultures in the Arts

Eagle Hill Consulting launches Season 3 of cultur[ED] podcast featuring resilient cultures in the arts industry.

Schulze says, "When making a film, the culture really is one-of-a-kind, sort of a three- ring circus. You often have day players who work for 30 days, and then are off to their next job." He says the key to establishing an effective culture in that environment is the one-on-one interactions and deep engagement. "It's about allowing people to have their ideas heard."

"Hugh offers critical culture insight for business leaders in any industry," says Melissa Jezior, the host of cultur[ED] and CEO of Eagle Hill Consulting. "Movie sets are short-term projects, which is similar to project teams in organizations or bringing on gig workers. Even for short-term workers and teams, culture can make or break success. Hugh is spot on when he says it's critical that there's a culture that brings forth ideas while building trust and respect at all levels."

Schulze's first feature film CASS was named Best Film at the San Diego International Black Film Festival and received an Indie Spirit Special Recognition Award at the Boston International Film Festival in 2013. This family drama is set in Detroit, which serves as a central character representing the racial, economic and artistic issues in the U.S. His latest movie, Dreaming Grand Avenue, tells the story of Maggie and Jimmy, who have never met but keep showing up in each other's dreams. Shot in Chicago, the movie premiered in September 2020 at a Chitown Movies social distanced event.

cultur[ED] features conversations with top culturemakers in the world today from a variety of industries and backgrounds to unpack the visible and not-so-visible forces that make up this often overlooked super power of an organization.

Season One provided insight on how business leaders apply culture and mindset practices implemented by top athletes and coaches, and included interviews with two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA Women's World Cup champion Abby Wambach, along with Victoria Blake, Anson Dorrance, Lindsay Henson and Cathy Reese. Season Two focused on the challenges facing the restaurant industry, especially during COVID-19, and included interviews with Virginia Ali, founder of the iconic Ben's Chili Bowl, and award-winning chefs Amy Brandwein and Kelly Fields, Charlie Foster and Rebecca Reed.

