Eagle Hill Consulting Named One Of Largest Women-owned Businesses In Washington Metro Region

"Throughout the pandemic, we've been intentional about listening to our employees and working to meet their needs. Ultimately, our clients have benefitted because we didn't miss a beat when we moved to a work-from-home environment last year. This award is especially meaningful because it shows Eagle Hill is built to last despite the disruption and turmoil during the past 18 months," Jezior said.

Earlier this year, Eagle Hill was named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post. Coupled with recognition from Forbes and Vault, this award fortifies Eagle Hill's position as a top management consulting company that delivers results for clients while empowering employees to succeed.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

