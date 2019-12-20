Eagle Hill Consulting Releases Episode Five Of cultur[ED] Podcast

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting released the latest episode of its podcast, cultur[ED], that helps business leaders create a winning and resilient business culture. Episode Five features Eagle Hill's Victoria Blake, a nationally ranked high school volleyball player who helped take the University of Wisconsin's volleyball team from the bottom of the Big Ten to the NCAA championship game.

Victoria, who works with Eagle Hill clients to implement culture change, tells the story of how then newly-hired Wisconsin Badgers Coach Kelly Sheffield implemented a dramatic and beautifully mastered culture change for the team, and how that led to the team's winning record.

The first step, Victoria says, was to distribute a book of the team standards, detailing how everyone on the team was to conduct themselves. The coach then ensured buy-in and full awareness from team members, and was unwavering in holding individuals accountable for living the culture.

"I see how Victoria brings her learnings on the court to her clients that are trying to implement culture change initiatives," said Melissa Jezior, the host of cultur[ED] and CEO of Eagle Hill Consulting. "Victoria counsels clients that if they want to create culture change, the first hurdle is to get everyone to weigh in early to shape and buy into the change, as she learned from Coach Sheffield. She's seen first-hand that is the key to holding people accountable – whether on the volleyball court or in the workplace."

cultur[ED] features conversations with top culturemakers in the world today from a variety of industries and backgrounds to unpack the visible and not-so-visible forces that make up this often overlooked super power of an organization. Listen and subscribe to the podcast here.

Episode One of cultur[ED] launched with a powerhouse -- two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA Women's World Cup champion Abby Wambach. Episode Two features insight from top NCAA coach Anson Dorrance on how real-time performance metrics and core values are essential in leading teams to victory. Episode Three offers insight from Cathy Reese, Hall of Fame coach of the University of Maryland national championship women's' lacrosse team. And in Episode Four, former professional women's soccer player Lindsay Henson offers her views on creating business teams with a "refuse to lose" mindset.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

