Eagle Hill Consulting Releases Episode Four Of Cultur(ED) Podcast

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting released the latest episode of its podcast, culture(ED), that helps business leaders create a winning and resilient business culture. Episode Four features former professional women's soccer Lindsay Henson, who played for the Washington Freedom and now is a director with Eagle Hill. Lindsay provides insight on how the culture lessons she learned from top soccer leaders at both the collegiate and professional levels carry over to her work with building winning business teams and cultures.

"In watching Lindsay's career progress, it is clear she's been an integral part of teams with world-class coaches and players like Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach who created cultures that lift every teammate to achieve at their highest potential," said Melissa Jezior, the host of culture(ED) and CEO of Eagle Hill Consulting. "Lindsay brings that experience to her work teams and clients – creating a refuse to lose mindset with fierce competitors who also know how to be good teammates. Lindsay explains how like on the soccer field, it's essential to create a culture where everyone knows the goals, their roles, and contributes 100 percent to the team objective."

Considered one of the top high school soccer players in the U.S., Lindsay played under legendary coach Anson Dorrance at the University of North Carolina. She then played professional soccer with the Washington Freedom, a team founded in 2001 under the Women's United Soccer Association. Now a working mom, Lindsay is one of Eagle Hill's top leaders, bringing the valuable lessons of her soccer career to the workplace.

culture(ED) features conversations with top culturemakers in the world today from a variety of industries and backgrounds to unpack the visible and not-so-visible forces that make up this often overlooked super power of an organization. Listen and subscribe to the podcast here.

Episode One of culture(ED) launched with a powerhouse -- two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA Women's World Cup champion Abby Wambach. Wambach also is the author of the new bestseller, Wolfpack, a book inspired by her 2018 commencement speech at Barnard College that went viral. Episode Two features insight from top NCAA coach Anson Dorrance on how real-time performance metrics and core values have been essential in leading his teams to victory, and how business leaders can do the same. And Episode Three features Cathy Reese, Hall of Fame coach of the University of Maryland national championship women's' lacrosse team.

