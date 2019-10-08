Eagle Hill Consulting Releases Episode Three Of New Podcast, cultur(ED)

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting has released the latest episode of its new podcast, culture(ED), that helps business leaders create a winning and resilient business culture. Episode Three features the most successful National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) women's lacrosse coach, Cathy Reese. Reese provides insight on sustaining a winning culture and developing leaders who carry the culture.

"Business leaders continue to struggle to define and manage their business culture. And failure to do so can damage their business performance and brand," said Melissa Jezior, the host of culture(ED) and CEO of Eagle Hill Consulting. "Cathy has figured out how to build and sustain a culture that values each team member, identify recruits who will fit the culture, and develop leaders who set the example for living their culture. Business leaders can learn much from her approach to team culture."

This past May, the University of Maryland women's lacrosse team won the NCAA championship – the team's fifth since Reese was named head coach in 2007, and the program's 15th NCAA championship overall. This makes Reese one of the most decorated coaches at the collegiate level. She was a standout player in her own right at Maryland, and now is the all-time winningest coach in Maryland women's lacrosse history.

culture(ED) features conversations with top culturemakers in the world today from a variety of industries and backgrounds to unpack the visible and not-so-visible forces that make up this often overlooked super power of an organization. Listen and subscribe to the podcast here.

Episode One of culture(ED) launched with a powerhouse -- two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA Women's World Cup champion Abby Wambach. Wambach also is the author of the new bestseller, Wolfpack, a book inspired by her 2018 commencement speech at Barnard College that went viral. Episode Two features insight from top NCAA coach Anson Dorrance on how real-time performance metrics and core values have been essential in leading his teams to victory, and how business leaders can do the same.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting

Related Links

http://www.eaglehillconsulting.com

